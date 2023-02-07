Read full article on original website
These 30 Samsung phones and tablets will get Android 14
Google released the first Android 14 Developer Preview on February 8. It's only available for eligible Google Pixel devices at the moment. The announcement definitely has other Android handset owners wondering if their phone will get Android 14. If you have a Samsung phone, SamMobile has compiled a list of handsets that are expected to get the next version of Android's smartphone operating system.
Android 13 arrives for Samsung Galaxy A51 5G in the US
Introduced nearly three years ago, the Galaxy A51 5G is getting its last major update, Android 13. Truth be told, the phone received the Android 13 update back in December, but customers in the United States were skipped from the initial rollout. Thankfully, it took Samsung just two months to...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition is the fastest-looking Galaxy phone
We were muttering about how few and far between Limited Edition phone models are in the Hello Kitty article when karma struck. Now, it looks like BMW and Samsung have worked together to make a special M Edition Galaxy S23 Ultra phone in honor of BMW's famous M3 E30 model.
Rumor claims the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could feature new camera module design
With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup the battle for the title of best phone in 2023 has officially begun. One of the major contenders, namely the iPhone 15, might be more than half a year away, but we are already hearing some early rumors. According to a...
Vote now: Have you ever put the S Pen backward inside your Note/S Ultra phone?
The S Pen has come a long way since its inception. The first Galaxy Note, which was released in 2011, had a basic stylus that was simple to use and provided basic functionality. Over the years, Samsung has continued to refine and improve the S Pen, adding new features and capabilities with each generation.
UK deal alert: Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G is on sale at a rare Amazon UK discount
Are you displeased with the British prices and pre-order deals of Samsung's hot new Galaxy S23 family of ultra-high-end handsets? Then why not consider one of the overall best foldable phones on the market right now (and the top-selling device in that category worldwide) at one of its lowest ever prices?
Here's why Galaxy S23 Ultra users should not enable a certain battery feature
The Samsung Galaxy S23 line will officially be released at the end of next week. The one model that always hogs the S series spotlight is the Ultra. It's bigger, more squared-off, and with the Galaxy Note design cues, it is unlike the other phones in the line. We'd imagine that many are captivated by the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 image sensor that the device is equipped with, and its ability to snap photographs using a 10x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom.
Chinese phones from OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo are laced with spyware
Makers of the best Chinese Android smartphones collect an alarming amount of data that can be traced back to individuals, a new study indicates. China is the world's largest smartphone market and over 70 percent of handsets in the country run Android. Researchers from the University of Edinburgh and Trinity College Dublin have found that OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo Realme smartphones sold in China transmit large swathes of data to various parties without user consent. (via Gizmodo)
The Oppo Find N2 Flip will launch internationally on 15 February
While Samsung is busy promoting its non-foldable flagship (isn’t that ironic) for 2023, the Galaxy S23, a new player is gearing up for a very exciting international release. We are referring to Oppo, one of the few manufacturers that has managed to successfully challenge Samsung’s supremacy over the foldable market in China.
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro set to be the first phones with this Android 14 feature
With the Android 14 Developer Preview available, XDA's Mishaal Rahman discovered a security feature for the next Android build called Advanced Memory Protection. This is supposed to prevent phones from memory safety bugs. Google defines these as "errors in handling memory in native programming languages," and says that they "are the most common issue in the Android codebases. They account for over 60% of high severity security vulnerabilities and for millions of user-visible crashes."
The iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro join Apple's refurbished products for the first time in the US
Refurbished tech products have always been a great way to buy a new device like it was brand new, and save a few bucks during the process. Apple is one of those companies that offer many of its phones and tablets as refurbished on its online store, and the latest additions are none other than the iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro, both released in 2021.
No, the operating system on the new Galaxy S23 Ultra does not take up 60GB of space
"The Android operating system on the Galaxy S23 Ultra takes up 60GB of storage space!" That is more than double the nearly 25GB that a full-blown Windows 11 takes up, and that's a more complex desktop operating system. What's going on here? Is that really true?. Well, it turns out...
The Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 might be much pricier than last year
Samsung really hit the sweet spot with the Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G last year, as both phones were among the best budget phones of 2022, delivering stellar specs for their price tags. Unfortunately, a new leak that has surfaced is pointing at a potential increase in prices for the upcoming successors of these handsets — the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G.
How durable is the Galaxy S23 Ultra? (VIDEO)
With the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in line to become the new King of Android when it is released one week from today (and you know that there will be stories about lucky consumers who received their phones a day or two early), almost everything is known about the device except for its durability. But the phone has been tortured by JerryRigEverything which explains the loud screaming noise heard across the globe the other day. Ever hear a transistor cry?
The Galaxy S23: Why Samsung could have pulled an Apple with its pricing strategy
Commercial performance in the United States can often break or make a smartphone. Therefore, it is hardly surprising that most of the big players in the tech world place a disproportionate emphasis on their commercial performance on American turf. This is a truth that many users in other key (but...
The Oppo Find N3 might beat the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at its own game
In December last year Oppo released its latest flagship foldable phone — the Oppo Find N2 — an amazing device that in many ways could rival its most popular competitor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from Samsung. To be frank, both of these handsets can be considered among the best foldable phones on the market, but it seems that the upcoming Oppo Find N3 is set to level up in one of the most important areas for this form factor.
The JBL Tour Pro Plus is an awesome pair of earbuds that won't break the bank
The JBL Tour Pro Plus is a hidden gem in the world of earphones that deserves our attention. While we all love our Galaxy Buds and AirPods, the JBL Tour Pro Plus stands out with its exceptional features. And the best part? Best Buy currently has these buds for half their original price, at only $99.99 (down from $200).
The Galaxy S23 Ultra: The best Android smartphone... that I can't use
Over the last couple of years, I have felt that the smartphone industry has moved past my conception of what constitutes the perfect handset. For better or worse, many of the things which bug me in modern-day smartphones have become the norm, rather than the exception. For example, I have...
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro Camera Comparison!
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra brings a big upgrade to the camera system with a brand new 200-megapixel main shooter that we didn't even think was possible, but what are the benefits of having a 200 megapixel camera on your phone and is the S23 Ultra actually a better camera than the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Google's Pixel 7 Pro?
Weekly deals roundup: All-time low Pixel 7 prices, huge Apple Watch discounts, and much more
The best day to show your better half just how much you care about them is upon us all, but there's no need to race against the clock and scour the internet for the top Valentine's Day 2023 deals on devices as diverse as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds yourself.
