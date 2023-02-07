ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Aaron McNeil
4d ago

How about getting rid of the BS CARB laws that effect the car community the most. If the car passes the emissions test then what is the problem ?

Rebecca N Anessa Nell
4d ago

This should not be given any time. Politicians need to focus on secure borders, kicking NON CITIZENS off our public assistance programs, housing AMERICAN CITIZENS not illegals and STOPPING CRIME.

nick mckinnon
4d ago

I am for repealing the cruising law but the vehicle height law is there for a reason. It is a safety law. vehicles that are too low have many safety concerns. They drive on our roads at highway speeds which makes them an inherit danger. These vehicles have had the vehicle geometry changed, so they don't absorb bumps, the braking is inhibited, headlight height is changed. there are critical suspension components that are modified which are not safe. The ppl welding these in place or installing them are not certified to do so. No one is certifying them as even being safe parts. Pneumatic components that have catastrophic failure can lead to loss of control, causing a vehicle to careen out of control into on coming traffic.

californiaglobe.com

IRS Won’t Tax California Inflation Relief Checks As Income

California residents who received a Middle Class Tax Refund check from the state, were shocked when they also received 1099 form taxing that relief. However, after months of speculation, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced on Friday that the Middle Class Tax Refund given last year to the majority of California residents will not be counted as income on 2022 Federal taxes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Tom Bane Civil Rights Act in California

Civil Code Section 52.1(a) created the Tom Bane Civil Rights Act, which provides that, if a person, whether or not acting under color of law, interferes by threat, intimidation, or coercion, or attempts to interfere by threat, intimidation, or coercion, with the exercise or enjoyment by any individual or individuals of rights secured by the Constitution or laws of the United States, or of the rights secured by the Constitution or laws of this state, the Attorney General, or any district attorney or city attorney may bring a civil action for injunctive and other appropriate equitable relief in the name of the people of the State of California, in order to protect the peaceable exercise or enjoyment of the right or rights secured.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Bill To Restore Voting For Prisoners Meets Heavy Opposition In Assembly

Law enforcement members and legislators from both parties have come out in opposition to a new bill this week that would allow prisoners to vote in elections. Assembly Constitutional Amendment 4, by Assemblyman Isaac Bryan (D-Los Angeles), was introduced to the Assembly on Monday. ACA 4, which would “repeal that requirement regarding the disqualification of electors incarcerated for felony convictions, thereby authorizing an otherwise qualified elector serving a state or federal prison term for the conviction of a felony to vote,” had been authored by Bryan as a way to allow everyone to have their voices heard and have voting be a right for every citizen.
CALIFORNIA STATE
calcoastnews.com

State to layoff more than 300 California Men’s Colony staffers

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) plans to layoff more than 300 San Luis Obispo County employees as it closes most of California Men’s Colony West Facility, according to an email from a union representative. The state plans to cut 250 correctional officer, 23 sergeants, nine lieutenants,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Californians begin receiving Climate Credit notices via email

LOS ANGELES - Did you get yours?. Some SoCalGas customers received an email Thursday notifying them of the upcoming California Climate Credit. "This month your natural gas bill will include a credit of $50.77 identified as the ‘California Climate Credit.’ Your household and millions of others throughout the state will receive this credit on your utility bills," the email read in part.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Oregonian

When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?

Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
OREGON STATE
tiremeetsroad.com

Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California

“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
KALISPELL, MT
Aneka Duncan

Americans can get $500 a month for six months

Low-income families are eligible to receive $500 a month for a little more time. The state of California launched The Oakland Resilient Families guaranteed pilot program in two phases. In June 2021 the first phase was implemented and applications for phase two were accepted from October 20 to November 3 of the same year. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

CalFresh recipients losing monthly emergency allotment

Orange County residents will see lower CalFresh benefits starting in April due to the federal government’s enactment of the Fiscal Year 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act. The federal law ends the authority for the state of California to issue CalFresh emergency allotments, effective February 28, 2023. Emergency allotments are an extra benefit in addition to regular CalFresh amounts and accounted for roughly $30 million a month for Orange County residents during the Public Health Emergency. As recipients are paid in arrears, their last emergency allotment will be issued in March payments to their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CalFresh's pandemic-related assistance set to expire

SACRAMENTO – Many Californians are bracing for tighter budgets ahead of a pandemic measure ending soon.Families receiving CalFresh benefits also qualified for extra money following the COVID-19 shutdowns. The expiration comes amid high costs of food, rent and gas.Stretching a dollar these days may be on the brink of snapping."We find more people needing to come get assistance with food because their budget is just not stretching," Amy Dierlam, a CalFresh outreach director for River City Food Bank.It was quiet inside the food bank's midtown location Monday, but it is already preparing for a possible influx of more people seeking...
CALIFORNIA STATE

