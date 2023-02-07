How about getting rid of the BS CARB laws that effect the car community the most. If the car passes the emissions test then what is the problem ?
This should not be given any time. Politicians need to focus on secure borders, kicking NON CITIZENS off our public assistance programs, housing AMERICAN CITIZENS not illegals and STOPPING CRIME.
I am for repealing the cruising law but the vehicle height law is there for a reason. It is a safety law. vehicles that are too low have many safety concerns. They drive on our roads at highway speeds which makes them an inherit danger. These vehicles have had the vehicle geometry changed, so they don't absorb bumps, the braking is inhibited, headlight height is changed. there are critical suspension components that are modified which are not safe. The ppl welding these in place or installing them are not certified to do so. No one is certifying them as even being safe parts. Pneumatic components that have catastrophic failure can lead to loss of control, causing a vehicle to careen out of control into on coming traffic.
Comments / 8