In December last year Oppo released its latest flagship foldable phone — the Oppo Find N2 — an amazing device that in many ways could rival its most popular competitor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from Samsung. To be frank, both of these handsets can be considered among the best foldable phones on the market, but it seems that the upcoming Oppo Find N3 is set to level up in one of the most important areas for this form factor.

2 DAYS AGO