Anger grows in Turkey as earthquake death toll passes 20,000 and rescue hopes dwindle
ADIYAMAN, Turkey — As the temperatures plunged, anger started to rise in Turkey over the government’s response to two massive earthquakes this week. On Thursday, the number of those killed by the tremors in Turkey and neighboring Syria passed 20,000. With their homes destroyed, thousands spent a freezing...
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissures slicing through land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week.
Death toll from earthquakes in Turkey and Syria passes 23,000
Authorities in Turkey and Syria say the death toll from the massive earthquakes has grown to more than 23,000 but rescuers are still finding life. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez has more details on the stunning stories of survival.Feb. 11, 2023.
Turkey and Syria face the threat of a 'secondary disaster' after earthquakes, even as dramatic rescues offer moments of relief
KAHRAMANMARAS, Turkey — Fears of a "secondary disaster" were momentarily eclipsed Friday by a flurry of dramatic rescues that saw survivors pulled from the rubble four days after earthquakes devastated Turkey and Syria, killing more than 22,000 people. Emergency services, volunteers and families have toiled despite diminishing hopes for...
Father and daughter rescued after 6 days trapped under rubble in Turkey
Rescue workers pulled a father and his 5-year-old daughter out from underneath the rubble of a collapsed building in Gaziantep, Turkey six days after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake devastated the region.Feb. 11, 2023.
Earthquake survivors find refuge in Turkish mosque
The devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria have left many survivors homeless while they hold on to the hope of finding their remaining loved ones alive. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella visited a mosque with worshippers taking refuge amid the unspeakable tragedy. Feb. 11, 2023.
Ukraine's defiant city struggles to hold out as Russia pushes for a bloody victory
BAKHMUT, Ukraine — Surrounded on three sides, this eastern Ukrainian city has held out for months in bloody defiance against invading forces, Russian shells pounding day and night against streets coated with snow and rubble. But, as the Kremlin’s troops advance here and threaten a major offensive across the...
