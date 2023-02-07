ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earthquake survivors find refuge in Turkish mosque

The devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria have left many survivors homeless while they hold on to the hope of finding their remaining loved ones alive. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella visited a mosque with worshippers taking refuge amid the unspeakable tragedy. Feb. 11, 2023.
