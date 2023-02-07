Many Bedford residents agree that the town made a big mistake and that the wrong place to put the fire station is the Bacon historic house/carriage house at 139 Great Road. Everyone knows this is the wrong proposed move. According to the Bedford Historical Society, the Bacon house/carriage house was built in 1836. This house was the oldest historic house still standing in this town. Both houses are on the National Register of Historic Places with construction dates of 1836. This house should be saved and preserved for future generations.

