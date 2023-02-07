ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition

2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. And with a January 2023 refresh of the Mac Mini and MacBook Pro, kitting these out with the latest-generation Apple Silicon M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max, the line up is stronger than ever.
Android Authority

How many software updates will the Galaxy S23 get?

You'll be fine until at least 2027. As impressive as the new Samsung Galaxy S23 range of smartphones is, the improvements over the Galaxy 22 series are mostly incremental. As a result, you might be thinking of sticking with your current handset or hoping to pick up a previous-generation phone at a deal price. This can be a savvy approach, but you should also consider how long Samsung will support your next phone. To this end, we’ve looked at how many software updates the Galaxy S23 will get.
Cult of Mac

HomePod 2 teardown reveals it’s far easier to repair than the original

A teardown video from iFixit shows that getting into the recently launched HomePod 2 is dramatically easier than opening up its predecessor. That’s going to make repairing the new smart speaker far simpler. The video is an interesting deep dive for anyone who just wants a glimpse inside the...
Phone Arena

It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time

If you've been keeping an eye on our website for the last week or so, you're probably aware of multiple sweet ways to start the new year on a high note by now, ranging from getting a premium OnePlus handset at an extremely reasonable price to scoring holiday-like discounts on Google's super-popular Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with no strings attached.
Phone Arena

Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever

With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
ZDNet

Never pay full price for an iPad Pro: 11 great deals happening now

Apple is notorious for having high-quality -- albeit high priced -- products that never really go on sale. So when you snag a discount on any Apple product, it's worth noting. And, if you can spot a deal on Apple's most powerful and impressive tablet -- the iPad Pro -- it's worth buying. The iPad Pro is by far the most expensive tablet Apple makes, but there are still discounts to be had, especially around the holiday shopping season.
Digital Trends

This Galaxy S23 Ultra case gives Samsung users a huge iPhone 14 feature

Samsung has finally revealed the next generation of Galaxy smartphones: the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra. Though you can preorder the Galaxy S23 right now, the phones won’t be shipping until February 17, 2023. But you can always start prepping for your shiny new toy by picking up some of the best Galaxy S23 cases and S23 screen protectors right now.
Phone Arena

Apple's iPad Pro 11 (2022) beast is on sale at a never-before-seen discount with 256GB storage

Remember those incredible $200 discounts Amazon recently offered on a bunch of different 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) variants with a lot of storage and insanely high list prices? To the surprise of absolutely no one the least bit familiar with Apple deals, all the deeply discounted M2 powerhouses are marked down no more, but believe it or not, the aforementioned e-commerce giant is outdoing itself right now.
Phone Arena

Samsung has permanently discounted the Galaxy S22, but not the S22+ and S22 Ultra

Unless you've been hiding under a (remote) rock somewhere in the Appalachians for the last couple of weeks, chances are you know everything there is to know about Samsung's hot new Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra powerhouses. But what about last year's S22 family?. Obviously, the specs and...
Cult of Mac

Apple hires new head of HR

Carol Surface is reportedly stepping in as Apple’s new Chief People Officer, the company’s term for head of human resources. She’s taking over part of the responsibilities of Deirdre O’Brien who was previously both the HR chief and in charge of managing Apple’s retail store business.
Digital Trends

Best Buy laptop deals: get a brand new laptop from $180

Best Buy often has some of the best laptop deals around thanks to its focus on popular brands at affordable prices. Competing aggressively with the likes of Amazon, Best Buy has the advantage of allowing you to collect much of its huge wealth of stock in-store as well as order online. Whatever your plans and whether you’re looking for a gaming laptop or something a little simpler, we’ve picked out the pick of the Best Buy laptop deals going on right now.
Cult of Mac

Save big on a spacious 512GB MacBook Air with M2

Apple’s M2 MacBook Air with 512GB storage is down to $1,349 on Amazon after a $150 discount. If you have been eyeing the slimmest MacBook in Apple’s lineup, this is a deal you should not miss. With 512GB storage, the M2 MacBook Air will easily last you for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy