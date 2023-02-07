Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition
2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. And with a January 2023 refresh of the Mac Mini and MacBook Pro, kitting these out with the latest-generation Apple Silicon M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max, the line up is stronger than ever.
geekwire.com
Google teases ChatGPT rival and AI search tools, one day before previously secret Microsoft event
Artificial intelligence and internet search just got a lot more competitive. Google today announced the upcoming rollout of an “experimental” conversational AI service, dubbed Bard, after months of OpenAI stealing headlines and capturing buzz with its ChatGPT service. The company also plans to soon roll out new AI...
Android Authority
How many software updates will the Galaxy S23 get?
You'll be fine until at least 2027. As impressive as the new Samsung Galaxy S23 range of smartphones is, the improvements over the Galaxy 22 series are mostly incremental. As a result, you might be thinking of sticking with your current handset or hoping to pick up a previous-generation phone at a deal price. This can be a savvy approach, but you should also consider how long Samsung will support your next phone. To this end, we’ve looked at how many software updates the Galaxy S23 will get.
Cult of Mac
HomePod 2 teardown reveals it’s far easier to repair than the original
A teardown video from iFixit shows that getting into the recently launched HomePod 2 is dramatically easier than opening up its predecessor. That’s going to make repairing the new smart speaker far simpler. The video is an interesting deep dive for anyone who just wants a glimpse inside the...
Phone Arena
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
If you've been keeping an eye on our website for the last week or so, you're probably aware of multiple sweet ways to start the new year on a high note by now, ranging from getting a premium OnePlus handset at an extremely reasonable price to scoring holiday-like discounts on Google's super-popular Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with no strings attached.
Phone Arena
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
ZDNet
Never pay full price for an iPad Pro: 11 great deals happening now
Apple is notorious for having high-quality -- albeit high priced -- products that never really go on sale. So when you snag a discount on any Apple product, it's worth noting. And, if you can spot a deal on Apple's most powerful and impressive tablet -- the iPad Pro -- it's worth buying. The iPad Pro is by far the most expensive tablet Apple makes, but there are still discounts to be had, especially around the holiday shopping season.
Samsung begins rolling out the February 2023 update to Galaxy phones
Samsung has begun issuing the February 2023 security update. So far, Samsung has not detailed the changes included in the update.
Microsoft to incorporate OpenAI products into Bing and Edge
Microsoft announced it is revamping its search engine and web browser to power it with artificial intelligence provided by the makers of ChatGPT, a significant step toward mainstream use of the technology and a threat to Google's dominance of search.
Digital Trends
This Galaxy S23 Ultra case gives Samsung users a huge iPhone 14 feature
Samsung has finally revealed the next generation of Galaxy smartphones: the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra. Though you can preorder the Galaxy S23 right now, the phones won’t be shipping until February 17, 2023. But you can always start prepping for your shiny new toy by picking up some of the best Galaxy S23 cases and S23 screen protectors right now.
Phone Arena
Apple's iPad Pro 11 (2022) beast is on sale at a never-before-seen discount with 256GB storage
Remember those incredible $200 discounts Amazon recently offered on a bunch of different 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) variants with a lot of storage and insanely high list prices? To the surprise of absolutely no one the least bit familiar with Apple deals, all the deeply discounted M2 powerhouses are marked down no more, but believe it or not, the aforementioned e-commerce giant is outdoing itself right now.
Phone Arena
Samsung has permanently discounted the Galaxy S22, but not the S22+ and S22 Ultra
Unless you've been hiding under a (remote) rock somewhere in the Appalachians for the last couple of weeks, chances are you know everything there is to know about Samsung's hot new Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra powerhouses. But what about last year's S22 family?. Obviously, the specs and...
Cult of Mac
Apple hires new head of HR
Carol Surface is reportedly stepping in as Apple’s new Chief People Officer, the company’s term for head of human resources. She’s taking over part of the responsibilities of Deirdre O’Brien who was previously both the HR chief and in charge of managing Apple’s retail store business.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series gets Google Fi eSIM support
Google Fi first launched its eSIM with select Pixel phones, and now it has come a long way by supporting multiple Galaxy phones made by Samsung.
9to5Mac
Exclusive: iPhone reverse wireless charging development continues after Apple missed target
Apple is continuing its work on full reverse wireless charging support for the iPhone, despite engineering delays. 9to5Mac has heard from sources familiar with the matter that Apple had hoped to debut the feature with the iPhone 14 Pro lineup, but failed to meet that deadline. Nonetheless, our sources indicate...
Digital Trends
Best Buy laptop deals: get a brand new laptop from $180
Best Buy often has some of the best laptop deals around thanks to its focus on popular brands at affordable prices. Competing aggressively with the likes of Amazon, Best Buy has the advantage of allowing you to collect much of its huge wealth of stock in-store as well as order online. Whatever your plans and whether you’re looking for a gaming laptop or something a little simpler, we’ve picked out the pick of the Best Buy laptop deals going on right now.
9to5Mac
Apple selling refurbished iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro for the first time in the US
Apple this week began selling refurbished iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro for the first time in its US online store. This means that customers can now buy these products in like-new condition for more affordable prices compared to the official prices of brand new products. iPad mini 6...
Cult of Mac
Save big on a spacious 512GB MacBook Air with M2
Apple’s M2 MacBook Air with 512GB storage is down to $1,349 on Amazon after a $150 discount. If you have been eyeing the slimmest MacBook in Apple’s lineup, this is a deal you should not miss. With 512GB storage, the M2 MacBook Air will easily last you for...
Intel Says Goodbye to Rocket Lake CPUs
Intel has announced that it will phase out its higher-end Rocket Lake CPUs, as well as its 400- and 500-series chipsets.
This MacBook Air M1 deal is the cheapest way to get a new MacBook right now
Grab a student laptop bargain as Best Buy slashes the price of the MacBook Air M1.
Comments / 0