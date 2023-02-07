Read full article on original website
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 could have an ever bigger screen
Rumors around the next iteration of the Apple Watch Ultra suggest it could feature an even larger display, powered by Micro-LED technology.
What can we expect from the iPhone 15?
KSNF/KODE — The iPhone 15 isn’t expected to debut for another nine months at the earliest, but there’s already been a fair number of rumors and leaks for the next batch of iPhones. For example, it looks as though Apple will finally embrace USB-C charging and ditch the Lightning port. And we may see an […]
Forget the Galaxy S23 — Samsung's new Galaxy A phone may be good enough
Samsung's Galaxy S23 will get all the attention this week, but new Galaxy A phones are on the way, and they figure to be good bargain buys if you don't need flagship features.
Samsung begins rolling out the February 2023 update to Galaxy phones
Samsung has begun issuing the February 2023 security update. So far, Samsung has not detailed the changes included in the update.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
Android Authority
OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 10T: Should you upgrade?
The OnePlus 11 is a powerful performer at a great price, and it runs circles around most phones when it comes to charging. However, it skips mainstays like wireless charging, has limited water resistance, and suffers from 'Old OnePlus' camera pitfalls.Read full review... OnePlus 10T. By OnePlus. Positives. High peak,...
Galaxy S23 could be using an enhanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip
The forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 range could use a modified version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. For Samsung’s next flagship phone line, it’s been widely reported that the company will skip its usual approach of splitting the chip provision. This means that every region will use the off-the-shelf Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
Phone Arena
Apple's iPad Pro 11 (2022) beast is on sale at a never-before-seen discount with 256GB storage
Remember those incredible $200 discounts Amazon recently offered on a bunch of different 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) variants with a lot of storage and insanely high list prices? To the surprise of absolutely no one the least bit familiar with Apple deals, all the deeply discounted M2 powerhouses are marked down no more, but believe it or not, the aforementioned e-commerce giant is outdoing itself right now.
Phone Arena
New Apple patent for under-display Face ID hints at potential next-gen Dynamic Island
Love it or hate it, the iPhone's Dynamic Island was Apple's solution to finally start getting rid of the iconic notch the company introduced with the iPhone X back in 2017. As its previous iteration, though, the camera island on the iPhone 14 Pro models remained controversial, while Apple is still far away from the ideal and clean display when it comes to its phones.
The Verge
Apple could introduce a pricier iPhone ‘Ultra’ in 2024
Apple’s exploring the possibility of launching a more expensive iPhone “Ultra” above the iPhone Pro and Pro Max models, according to Apple tracker Mark Gurman. The high-end device could arrive as soon as 2024 with the iPhone 16 lineup. Last September, Gurman predicted that an “Ultra” model...
Apple Insider
Apple reportedly still working on iPhone reverse charge feature
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Rumors have circulated for a few years that aniPhone could offer reverse charging to power accessories, and a new report claims Apple is still working on the feature. In 2019, a teardown of the...
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
This year, Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra will not be the only mainstream flagship "Ultra" phone we'll be getting. Indeed, according to reliable industry insiders such as Mark Gurman, Apple may not be naming its top-of-the-line flagship the "iPhone 15 Pro Max," but simply the "iPhone 15 Ultra" this time around.
CNET
Galaxy S23 Ultra: Take a Closer Look at Samsung's Giant New Phone
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung's new top-of-the-line phone. It starts at $1,200 and launches on Feb. 17. It has a 6.8-inch screen, making it one of the biggest phones you can buy. But the real draw is its camera, which consists of a new 200-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras.
Phone Arena
Which products are most popular amongst Apple users?
It is hardly a secret that Apple is very good at inspiring a cult-like following. One of the main reasons for this tendency is just how refined the Apple ecosystem is. While some might view it more as a prison, it cannot be denied that it is a beautiful one.
Phone Arena
Major upgrades to the Apple Watch Ultra postponed for 2025
Screens seem to be a touchy subject when it comes to Apple devices. For some reason, the Cupertino company is notoriously slow when it comes to adopting new display technologies. The iPhone received an OLED panel for the first time in 2017, while most iPad models are still stuck with LED displays.
Phone Arena
Smart forks, air-purifying headphones and smell-enabled VR sets are the latest in Weird Tech
As you’ve certainly noticed, some companies really do their best to innovate. Some of the most innovative products, however, are just plain weird when initially introduced. So this calls for a bit of fun. With this list, we’ll not only fulfill our promise of keeping you updated with the goings on in the world of tech, but we’ll also have this opportunity to showcase the weirdest tech that we saw in January.
The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra Are Here: Everything You Need to Know About These Flagships
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. It’s official: the first flagship smartphones of 2022 have arrived. Samsung’s back to form with the announcement of its trio of smartphones: the Galaxy S22, S22+, and the S22 Ultra. It should come as no shock that we’re once again given three, just because they’re all proper successors to last year’s smartphones and arguably some of the best smartphones around. Each is bound to set the pace for the rest of the phones expected to be released later this year. Given their top-notch...
TechCrunch
Google winds down feature that put playable podcasts directly in search results
The disappearance was first spotted by Podnews.net, which noted in January that searches for podcasts no longer returned any play buttons or links to Google Podcasts itself. When they tested the feature by searching for “history podcasts” they were only provided with a list of shows alongside links to podcast reviews, Apple Podcast pages and other places to stream.
TechCrunch
Google’s AI-powered ‘multisearch,’ which combines text and images in a single query, goes global
As Google previously explained, multisearch is powered by A.I. technology called Multitask Unified Model, or MUM, which can understand information across a variety of formats, including text, photos, and videos, and then draw insights and connections between topics, concepts, and ideas. Google put MUM to work within its Google Lens visual search features, where it would allow users to add text to a visual search query.
Phone Arena
Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is even friendlier than usual
As its unnecessarily long name suggests, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) has seen daylight in, well, 2022. But because it's not called Galaxy Tab S8 Lite or even Tab S7 Lite, this thing unsurprisingly shares a lot of similarities with the original Tab S6 Lite model, released all the way back in 2020.
