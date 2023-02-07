ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

WAVY News 10

7 displaced following house fire in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Seven people were displaced as the result of a residential fire in the 300 block of 22nd Street at Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront Friday. Mary Upham is one of the seven people without a home after the fire. She and her husband, Tony were at their home Saturday afternoon picking up […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton apartment building damaged in fire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A Hampton apartment building sustained damage as the result of a fire Friday afternoon. According to the Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue, they and Hampton Police responded to the fire in the 300 block of Union Street just after 3 p.m. Residents evacuated the building just after fire personnel arrived, […]
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Garage catches fire in Portsmouth overnight

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services worked to extinguish a residential garage fire early Friday morning. Dispatchers said they were notified of the fire just before 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Teal Street, near Jacquelyn Drive and Portsmouth Boulevard. When firefighters arrived on...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Vehicle on Portsmouth Blvd. in Suffolk damaged in fire

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle was damaged as the result of a fire Thursday evening on Portsmouth Boulevard in Suffolk. Suffolk Fire & Rescue’s Engine 3 and Ladder 3 responded to the fire in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard at 9:29 p.m. There were no injuries...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

1 dead after shooting on Mineola Drive in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning. Police received a call around 8:30 a.m. about a shooting that left one person dead on the 1000 block of Mineola Drive in Virginia Beach. Police say the person of interest is...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot on Oyster House Road in Accomac

ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — Accomack County deputies are searching for whoever shot a 45-year-old man in an apparent drive-by earlier this month in Accomac. The sheriff’s office says the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds just after 1 a.m. February 1 in the 23000 block of Oyster House Road, off Drummondtown Road between Accomac and Daugherty.
ACCOMAC, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing Newport News man found safe and unharmed

UPDATE: Lassiter has been found and is safe and unharmed. NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are looking for a missing man they believe is endangered. Shakeem Lassiter, 26, was last seen at about 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 in the 500 block of Bellfield Drive in Newport News. He is about 5-foot-10, […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Fire on 71st Street in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a fire on 71st Street Wednesday afternoon. The City of Virginia Beach issued a tweet about the fire just after 3:30 p.m. It was declared out at 3:42 p.m. Atlantic Avenue was impassible at 71st Street in...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman dead following shooting on Aluminum Ave. in Hampton

Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting at about 7:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue. https://www.wavy.com/news/police-1-dead-in-hampton-shooting-2/ Woman dead following shooting on Aluminum Ave. in …. Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting at about 7:55 p.m. in the 2100...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth City

Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue. 4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth …. Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Crash at Butts Station Road and Centerville Turnpike in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, V.a (WAVY) – A car crash caused the intersection of Butts Station Road and Centerville Turnpike to close for more than an hour Wednesday. A portion of the road on Centerville Turnpike N from Butts Station Road to the Centerville Turnpike Bridge was impacted by the closure. The...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

