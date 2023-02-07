Read full article on original website
7 displaced following house fire in VB
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Seven people were displaced as the result of a residential fire in the 300 block of 22nd Street at Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront Friday. Mary Upham is one of the seven people without a home after the fire. She and her husband, Tony were at their home Saturday afternoon picking up […]
Hampton apartment building damaged in fire
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A Hampton apartment building sustained damage as the result of a fire Friday afternoon. According to the Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue, they and Hampton Police responded to the fire in the 300 block of Union Street just after 3 p.m. Residents evacuated the building just after fire personnel arrived, […]
Garage catches fire in Portsmouth overnight
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services worked to extinguish a residential garage fire early Friday morning. Dispatchers said they were notified of the fire just before 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Teal Street, near Jacquelyn Drive and Portsmouth Boulevard. When firefighters arrived on...
Juvenile seriously injured following shooting on Cedar Ln. in Portsmouth
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 8:37 p.m. in the 4000 block of Cedar Ln. Police say the juvenile has been transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury.
Vehicle on Portsmouth Blvd. in Suffolk damaged in fire
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle was damaged as the result of a fire Thursday evening on Portsmouth Boulevard in Suffolk. Suffolk Fire & Rescue’s Engine 3 and Ladder 3 responded to the fire in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard at 9:29 p.m. There were no injuries...
1 dead after shooting on Mineola Drive in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning. Police received a call around 8:30 a.m. about a shooting that left one person dead on the 1000 block of Mineola Drive in Virginia Beach. Police say the person of interest is...
Man shot on Oyster House Road in Accomac
ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — Accomack County deputies are searching for whoever shot a 45-year-old man in an apparent drive-by earlier this month in Accomac. The sheriff’s office says the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds just after 1 a.m. February 1 in the 23000 block of Oyster House Road, off Drummondtown Road between Accomac and Daugherty.
Food distribution giveaway held for Norfolk residents impacted by Family Dollar fire
NORFOLK, Va. — Staff members from a local food bank came to Norfolk to distribute food for people in need on Friday. Residents near the Family Dollar store on Church Street still are living in a food desert, months after a fire destroyed the store. No one else has moved into the space.
Woman hit by car in Chesapeake seriously injured
Police dispatchers confirmed they received the first call about the accident at 4:39 p.m.
Missing Newport News man found safe and unharmed
UPDATE: Lassiter has been found and is safe and unharmed. NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are looking for a missing man they believe is endangered. Shakeem Lassiter, 26, was last seen at about 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 in the 500 block of Bellfield Drive in Newport News. He is about 5-foot-10, […]
Tractor-trailer crash causes lane closure on S Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake
According to a tweet from Chesapeake Roads, Battlefield Blvd. S northbound at Old Battlefield Blvd. has a lane closed due to an 18-wheeler accident.
Fire on 71st Street in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a fire on 71st Street Wednesday afternoon. The City of Virginia Beach issued a tweet about the fire just after 3:30 p.m. It was declared out at 3:42 p.m. Atlantic Avenue was impassible at 71st Street in...
Hampton police search for missing 22-year-old woman
According to police, 22-year-old O'Niandra Ivey was last seen on Friday. Police say Ivey is possibly in need of medical attention.
Woman dead following shooting on Aluminum Ave. in Hampton
Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting at about 7:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue. https://www.wavy.com/news/police-1-dead-in-hampton-shooting-2/ Woman dead following shooting on Aluminum Ave. in …. Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting at about 7:55 p.m. in the 2100...
4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth City
Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue. 4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth …. Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in...
Townhomes, apartments coming to site of former Hampton public housing complex
Wednesday night, City Council approved the rezoning of roughly 23 acres for the development of hundreds of new townhomes and apartments at the former site of the Lincoln Park public housing community.
Missing 63-year-old woman in Newport News found safe
According to police, 63-year-old Phillippe Bailey was last seen on Feb. 8 around 1:55 p.m. after leaving the Newport News Police Headquarters.
19-year-old killed after car runs off road, hits tree, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is currently investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old in the city of Portsmouth.
Crash at Butts Station Road and Centerville Turnpike in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, V.a (WAVY) – A car crash caused the intersection of Butts Station Road and Centerville Turnpike to close for more than an hour Wednesday. A portion of the road on Centerville Turnpike N from Butts Station Road to the Centerville Turnpike Bridge was impacted by the closure. The...
Hampton man arrested on burglary charges after attempting to break into home in Illinois
Hampton man arrested on burglary charges after attempting …. Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing …. A Norfolk family is pleading for information on their son, Keith Anderson, a Norfolk State University freshman who has gone missing. Sentara’s 3D Mammography van brings cancer screening …. A bright...
