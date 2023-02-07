Read full article on original website
Fort Lauderdale, FL - No matter where you stay - on the beach or in town - Fort Lauderdale offers plenty of great places to eat, from casual beach bars to elegant fine dining establishments. No matter what style of eater you are after, Fort Lauderdale will surely please your palate.
Miami New Times
Michelin Adds Eight Miami Restaurants to Its Florida Guide
The Michelin Guide is alive and well and working its way through Miami yet again. Yesterday, Michelin announced eight Miami additions to its Florida Michelin Guide. The establishments were listed as "New" on the Michelin Guide, allowing diners to seek out discoveries. In case you're wondering — no, you did...
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
wlrn.org
Little Haiti Cultural Center hit with 'unsafe structures' violations. The community fears what comes next
The Little Haiti Cultural Center has been cited with two unsafe structures violations by the City of Miami, raising concerns that the cultural institution — often visited by presidents, top federal officials and touring musicians — could be shut down. One of the violations: failing to obtain a...
Meals To Remember: These Fine Dining Restaurants Are Miami's Finest, According to Diners.
Florida's economy has long attracted residents from all corners of the nation. Between a vibrant tourist economy, tropical climate, mild winters, and lower taxes, there are plenty of things to love about the state. One of the benefits of having such a varied culture comes out in another of Florida's assets: the food!
Colombian Food Truck Chivas Burger Appears to Plan First Brick-and-Mortar
Plan review paperwork indicates the brand may be getting a permanent home in Homestead
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lauderhill, FL
Despite only being a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, Lauderhill has made a name for itself as an "All-American City." Located in Broward County, it offers a deluge of cultural attractions with historical stories and variations. As it is in the metropolitan area of the fort, it's nearby large urban areas...
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Florida
FLORIDA -Several great options are available if you're looking for a great seafood restaurant in Florida. These include JB's Fish Camp and Seafood in New Smyrna, Pompano Joe's in Destin, and Mignonette in Miami. These restaurants all serve seafood dishes that satisfy any seafood craving.
WSVN-TV
SoFlo rapper Trina to kick off Rockstarr Music Festival in Wynwood
Here in SoFlo, we love our hometown heroes, and when it comes to music, nobody does it like rap superstar Trina. The Diamond Princess has more than 20 years experience in the music biz, but this weekend, she’s doing something she’s never done before: putting on her own music festival.
Patti LaBelle at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
Coconut Creek – R&B singer Patti LaBelle performed at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek Feb. 2.
thewestsidegazette.com
Black Content Creator, Hip Rock Star, Announces Exclusive, World Premier of Miami’s Richmond Heights: The Black Shangri-La – A 2-Part DocSeries
MIAMI, FL — Hip Rock Star Advertising, an award-winning, socially conscious media production, and 360 agencies, is excited to announce the exclusive premiere of the 2-part DocuSeries Miami’s Richmond Heights: The Black Shangri-La. The DocuSeries’ world premiere is Wednesday, February 15, 2023, and will debut on streaming platforms including Crackle, Plex, and LG.
tourcounsel.com
Festival Marketplace | Shopping mall in Pompano Beach, Florida
Festival Flea Market Mall is an indoor flea market mall located in Pompano Beach, Florida. The established flea market used to be a Pompano outlet mall prior to its transformation into a flea market. Festival Flea Market Mall is now a private company established in 1991 and incorporated in Florida. Current estimates show this company employs a staff of approximately 50 to 99 employees.
nova.edu
Watch the Fastest Fish in the World Hunt its Prey – For the First Time
NSU Research Video Shows Sailfish’s Point of View and Reveals New Hunting Behavior. FORT LAUDERDALE/DAVIE, Fla. – To say studying sailfish is challenging is an understatement. These fish, often described as the “fastest fish in the world,” exhibit some remarkable traits as they make their way through the oceans in search of their next meal.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Florida Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
The next time you happen to be in the small city of Davie, Florida, we recommend taking a short detour over to Rob’s Family BBQ. This unassuming spot in South Florida has some of the most mouthwatering barbecue around, and you might have just driven by at first glance. With an emphasis on slow-cooked meat perfectly prepared and a down-home family-style dining area, once you visit this hidden gem BBQ spot in Florida, you might never want to leave.
WSVN-TV
Parents outrage after children appear in blackface during Black history month celebration at daycare in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Parents are outraged after a teacher caused a major controversy. To celebrate Black history month, the children faces were painted black. One mother said she doesn’t understand how in 2023, anybody cannot know that this is offensive. “And I’m like, ‘Oh my God,'” said a parent....
'Not your father's Boca:' Goodbye Del Boca Vista, hello Midtown Boca
There's an appetite for new sights, new restaurants and new concepts in Boca Raton. In Midtown Boca, major change is happening to cater to a younger city.
seminoletribune.org
Coconut Creek casino to host upcoming concerts
COCONUT CREEK — Four concerts are scheduled to be held in March at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek’s The Stage at Coco. The Beach Boys will bring their surfin’ vibes to the stage March 2, 2023, at 8 p.m. Longtime rock ‘n rollers Joan Jett & The Blackhearts...
Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia Residents
When it comes to living in the south, you don't have to travel far for an awesome time. In many cases, you don't even have to leave the state at all if you don't want to. That's especially true for Floridians. Blessed with their nearly year-round warm weather and sunshine, clear spring coves, crystalline beach fronts, theme parks, endless entertainment options...and a more-than-ample amount of eateries, bars, and accommodations, there's no shortage of opportunities waiting to turn their home-state into a little local weekend getaway.
Miami-Dade's first Black judge left lasting legacy
MIAMI - Behind the front door of a building on NW 2nd Avenue in Overtown there is a lot of history. The lonely little building, bricked and boarded up, is owned by the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency. "It has a long way to go. The building has been designated historic by the City of Miami. Right now we are in the permitting process with the city of Miami," said Overtown CRA director James McQueen. Embossed in stucco high on the front facade of the brick structure is the name Thomas. It is here where Lawson Thomas practiced law until...
WSVN-TV
4 arrested, including former NFL player, after aggressive assault on Miami Beach hotel manager
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of men was arrested for triggering trouble in South Beach. Officials said they were parked illegally outside a hotel and when they were asked to move they pulled a gun on the manager. On Monday, the group was arrested after an altercation outside...
