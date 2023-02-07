ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Miami New Times

Michelin Adds Eight Miami Restaurants to Its Florida Guide

The Michelin Guide is alive and well and working its way through Miami yet again. Yesterday, Michelin announced eight Miami additions to its Florida Michelin Guide. The establishments were listed as "New" on the Michelin Guide, allowing diners to seek out discoveries. In case you're wondering — no, you did...
MIAMI, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lauderhill, FL

Despite only being a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, Lauderhill has made a name for itself as an "All-American City." Located in Broward County, it offers a deluge of cultural attractions with historical stories and variations. As it is in the metropolitan area of the fort, it's nearby large urban areas...
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

SoFlo rapper Trina to kick off Rockstarr Music Festival in Wynwood

Here in SoFlo, we love our hometown heroes, and when it comes to music, nobody does it like rap superstar Trina. The Diamond Princess has more than 20 years experience in the music biz, but this weekend, she’s doing something she’s never done before: putting on her own music festival.
MIAMI, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Black Content Creator, Hip Rock Star, Announces Exclusive, World Premier of Miami’s Richmond Heights: The Black Shangri-La – A 2-Part DocSeries

MIAMI, FL — Hip Rock Star Advertising, an award-winning, socially conscious media production, and 360 agencies, is excited to announce the exclusive premiere of the 2-part DocuSeries Miami’s Richmond Heights: The Black Shangri-La. The DocuSeries’ world premiere is Wednesday, February 15, 2023, and will debut on streaming platforms including Crackle, Plex, and LG.
MIAMI, FL
tourcounsel.com

Festival Marketplace | Shopping mall in Pompano Beach, Florida

Festival Flea Market Mall is an indoor flea market mall located in Pompano Beach, Florida. The established flea market used to be a Pompano outlet mall prior to its transformation into a flea market. Festival Flea Market Mall is now a private company established in 1991 and incorporated in Florida. Current estimates show this company employs a staff of approximately 50 to 99 employees.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
nova.edu

Watch the Fastest Fish in the World Hunt its Prey – For the First Time

NSU Research Video Shows Sailfish’s Point of View and Reveals New Hunting Behavior. FORT LAUDERDALE/DAVIE, Fla. – To say studying sailfish is challenging is an understatement. These fish, often described as the “fastest fish in the world,” exhibit some remarkable traits as they make their way through the oceans in search of their next meal.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Florida Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

The next time you happen to be in the small city of Davie, Florida, we recommend taking a short detour over to Rob’s Family BBQ. This unassuming spot in South Florida has some of the most mouthwatering barbecue around, and you might have just driven by at first glance. With an emphasis on slow-cooked meat perfectly prepared and a down-home family-style dining area, once you visit this hidden gem BBQ spot in Florida, you might never want to leave.
DAVIE, FL
seminoletribune.org

Coconut Creek casino to host upcoming concerts

COCONUT CREEK — Four concerts are scheduled to be held in March at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek’s The Stage at Coco. The Beach Boys will bring their surfin’ vibes to the stage March 2, 2023, at 8 p.m. Longtime rock ‘n rollers Joan Jett & The Blackhearts...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Uncovering Florida

Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia Residents

When it comes to living in the south, you don't have to travel far for an awesome time. In many cases, you don't even have to leave the state at all if you don't want to. That's especially true for Floridians. Blessed with their nearly year-round warm weather and sunshine, clear spring coves, crystalline beach fronts, theme parks, endless entertainment options...and a more-than-ample amount of eateries, bars, and accommodations, there's no shortage of opportunities waiting to turn their home-state into a little local weekend getaway.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade's first Black judge left lasting legacy

MIAMI - Behind the front door of a building on NW 2nd Avenue in Overtown there is a lot of history. The lonely little building, bricked and boarded up, is owned by the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency. "It has a long way to go. The building has been designated historic by the City of Miami. Right now we are in the permitting process with the city of Miami," said Overtown CRA director James McQueen. Embossed in stucco high on the front facade of the brick structure is the name Thomas. It is here where Lawson Thomas practiced law until...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy