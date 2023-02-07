Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
UK deal alert: Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G is on sale at a rare Amazon UK discount
Are you displeased with the British prices and pre-order deals of Samsung's hot new Galaxy S23 family of ultra-high-end handsets? Then why not consider one of the overall best foldable phones on the market right now (and the top-selling device in that category worldwide) at one of its lowest ever prices?
Phone Arena
The iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro join Apple's refurbished products for the first time in the US
Refurbished tech products have always been a great way to buy a new device like it was brand new, and save a few bucks during the process. Apple is one of those companies that offer many of its phones and tablets as refurbished on its online store, and the latest additions are none other than the iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro, both released in 2021.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile is putting an end to an awesome Sprint customer benefit at the most convenient time
"Netflix on Us" is quite possibly the most well-known and presumably one of the most popular perks many T-Mobile customers get just for being a customer these days, but there's actually something a lot of people undeniably appreciate even more that a select few subscribers to the second-largest wireless service provider in the US still have free access to.
Phone Arena
The JBL Tour Pro Plus is an awesome pair of earbuds that won't break the bank
The JBL Tour Pro Plus is a hidden gem in the world of earphones that deserves our attention. While we all love our Galaxy Buds and AirPods, the JBL Tour Pro Plus stands out with its exceptional features. And the best part? Best Buy currently has these buds for half their original price, at only $99.99 (down from $200).
Phone Arena
Here's why Galaxy S23 Ultra users should not enable a certain battery feature
The Samsung Galaxy S23 line will officially be released at the end of next week. The one model that always hogs the S series spotlight is the Ultra. It's bigger, more squared-off, and with the Galaxy Note design cues, it is unlike the other phones in the line. We'd imagine that many are captivated by the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 image sensor that the device is equipped with, and its ability to snap photographs using a 10x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom.
Phone Arena
These 30 Samsung phones and tablets will get Android 14
Google released the first Android 14 Developer Preview on February 8. It's only available for eligible Google Pixel devices at the moment. The announcement definitely has other Android handset owners wondering if their phone will get Android 14. If you have a Samsung phone, SamMobile has compiled a list of handsets that are expected to get the next version of Android's smartphone operating system.
Phone Arena
How durable is the Galaxy S23 Ultra? (VIDEO)
With the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in line to become the new King of Android when it is released one week from today (and you know that there will be stories about lucky consumers who received their phones a day or two early), almost everything is known about the device except for its durability. But the phone has been tortured by JerryRigEverything which explains the loud screaming noise heard across the globe the other day. Ever hear a transistor cry?
Phone Arena
No, the operating system on the new Galaxy S23 Ultra does not take up 60GB of space
"The Android operating system on the Galaxy S23 Ultra takes up 60GB of storage space!" That is more than double the nearly 25GB that a full-blown Windows 11 takes up, and that's a more complex desktop operating system. What's going on here? Is that really true?. Well, it turns out...
Phone Arena
The Oppo Find N2 Flip will launch internationally on 15 February
While Samsung is busy promoting its non-foldable flagship (isn’t that ironic) for 2023, the Galaxy S23, a new player is gearing up for a very exciting international release. We are referring to Oppo, one of the few manufacturers that has managed to successfully challenge Samsung’s supremacy over the foldable market in China.
Phone Arena
Weekly deals roundup: All-time low Pixel 7 prices, huge Apple Watch discounts, and much more
The best day to show your better half just how much you care about them is upon us all, but there's no need to race against the clock and scour the internet for the top Valentine's Day 2023 deals on devices as diverse as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds yourself.
Phone Arena
Android 13 arrives for Samsung Galaxy A51 5G in the US
Introduced nearly three years ago, the Galaxy A51 5G is getting its last major update, Android 13. Truth be told, the phone received the Android 13 update back in December, but customers in the United States were skipped from the initial rollout. Thankfully, it took Samsung just two months to...
Phone Arena
Rumor claims the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could feature new camera module design
With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup the battle for the title of best phone in 2023 has officially begun. One of the major contenders, namely the iPhone 15, might be more than half a year away, but we are already hearing some early rumors. According to a...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile brings back its stellar Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro deals (with no trade-in)
There are a lot of different ways to save big bucks on Google's best Pixel phones right now, starting with Best Buy's unrivaled new deals for upfront carrier activations, but of course, the number one avenue to discount world remains the largest mobile network operators in the US themselves. By...
Phone Arena
Amazon discounts brings price of AirPods Pro 2 to all-time low
If you are an Apple user that is in the market for a pair of excellent wireless earbuds, we have some good news for you. The Cupertino company’s latest and greatest headphones, and arguably the best AirPods to buy in 2023, are currently on sale. We are referring to...
Phone Arena
Vote now: Have you ever put the S Pen backward inside your Note/S Ultra phone?
The S Pen has come a long way since its inception. The first Galaxy Note, which was released in 2011, had a basic stylus that was simple to use and provided basic functionality. Over the years, Samsung has continued to refine and improve the S Pen, adding new features and capabilities with each generation.
Phone Arena
The Galaxy S23: Why Samsung could have pulled an Apple with its pricing strategy
Commercial performance in the United States can often break or make a smartphone. Therefore, it is hardly surprising that most of the big players in the tech world place a disproportionate emphasis on their commercial performance on American turf. This is a truth that many users in other key (but...
Phone Arena
Google releases unscheduled beta update for certain Pixel models
If you're a member of the Android 13 QPR2 Beta program, your last update came just before the start of February. That means that you were stuck with the January security patch. Those on the stable path (meaning that they are not subscribed to the beta program) received the February security patch when they were sent the latest update last Monday.
Phone Arena
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro set to be the first phones with this Android 14 feature
With the Android 14 Developer Preview available, XDA's Mishaal Rahman discovered a security feature for the next Android build called Advanced Memory Protection. This is supposed to prevent phones from memory safety bugs. Google defines these as "errors in handling memory in native programming languages," and says that they "are the most common issue in the Android codebases. They account for over 60% of high severity security vulnerabilities and for millions of user-visible crashes."
Phone Arena
Huge Galaxy Z Fold 3 discount is a legitimate reason to ditch restrictive slab phones
Foldable phones were really pricey when they were first released but even though you are no longer required to shell out a minimum $2,000 to get your hands on them, they are still quite expensive. They are the future of phones though and every company from Google to Apple is said to be working on a foldable device. If you have been thinking about getting one, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is on sale.
Phone Arena
The best time to get a Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is now!
The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is the ultimate outdoor and fitness watch for those who love to explore and push their limits. Whether you're a hiker, runner, or cyclist, this watch has everything you need to track your adventures and stay on top of your fitness goals. And if you think that such a gadget is crazy expensive, you're wrong! Especially with the current deal that Amazon is running on this watch. It's 38% off its regular price.
Comments / 0