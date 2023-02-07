Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Chris Mack analyzes Kentucky's defensive issues, offers NCAA Tournament outlook
Chris Mack, the former Louisville and Xavier coach, has a keen eye on Kentucky’s defensive issues, particularly with Oscar Tshiebwe. Mack said John Calipari at Kentucky should consider something he did at Xavier: Mix zone and man defense. If an opponent, such as Arkansas on Saturday, wants to pick...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Georgia viewing info, what to watch for, and predictions
After a rocky first half of the season, the Kentucky Wildcats look to have started to right the ship, winning six straight games in SEC play. That is until they played Arkansas on Tuesday, losing due to a poor second-half performance, especially on the defensive end. With just seven games...
aseaofblue.com
Official from Kentucky vs. Arkansas was reportedly yelling at fans going into halftime
Tuesday night in Rupp Arena was not a good showing from the Kentucky Wildcats as they were run off the floor in the second half in an 88-73 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Aside from the Cats’ performance, it was also a poor showing from the officials, especially in the first half, which had the Rupp Arena crowd booing and chanting “refs you suck.”
aseaofblue.com
Box score and MVP from Kentucky’s loss to Arkansas
The Kentucky Wildcats came into Tuesday night’s matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks on a 6-game SEC winning streak and had a chance to pick up a quad 1 win on their home floor. The first half of this one was full of energy and a lot of scoring with...
Hogs Get Fans Bailing Out of Rupp with Over 4 Minutes Left
Strong impressions after double-digit win will help Razorbacks in March's bracket.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky Basketball’s path to an NCAA Tournament bid is a rocky one
Tuesday night served as a great opportunity for the Kentucky Wildcats to put a strong win on their weak NCAA Tournament resume. Instead, the Wildcats fell apart in the second half vs. Arkansas, and now things look a lot shakier down the home stretch for Kentucky. Kentucky sits at 16-8...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Arkansas game thread and pregame reading
The Kentucky Wildcats are set for a major SEC clash tonight as they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at 9 pm ET inside historic Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live online at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, or the ESPN app. Last Saturday turned...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky spanked by Arkansas: 4 things to know and postgame banter
Did the bubble just burst on the 2022-23 season for the Kentucky Wildcats?. Unlikely, but this was a painful setback that definitely made things dicier when it comes to making the Big Dance. Coming into the week, Coach John Calipari and the Wildcats were hanging by a thread to make...
Time for Hogs to 'Put Up or Shut Up' on Nick Smith's Return
Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman says he may be back on court in "near future"
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky Football record for the 2023 season projected by 247 Sports
It is February and the sports world is starting to aim its focus on college basketball, but that doesn’t mean it is too early for some college football projections. Earlier this week, Brad Crawford of 247 Sports released his win projections for every team in the SEC. With Liam...
aseaofblue.com
Updated postseason odds for Kentucky Wildcats
The Kentucky Wildcats are currently sitting at 16-7 (7-3 in SEC) on the season with just less than a month remaining before postseason play begins. The Cats have won six-straight conference games with Saturday night's win over Florida, and their only loss in that run came to Kansas in the Big 12/SEC challenge.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Kentucky's Controversial Firing
The Kentucky athletic department fired a longtime men's basketball usher over the weekend. Doug, who is better known as The Blue Coat, was fired after 19 years for giving the Florida bench "the bird" after Kentucky won. He was even caught on camera as you can see here: Doug "The Blue Coat" ...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 88-73 win over Kentucky
Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 88-73 win over …. Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 88-73 win over Kentucky. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ omnibus education …. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' omnibus education bill. Black History Month at Art on the Bricks in Rogers. Black History Month at Art on the...
fox56news.com
Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns
Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Gov. Beshear still deciding on Kentucky tax cut bill. Gov. Andy Beshear is still considering a proposed Kentucky tax cut. Gov. Beshear pushes back on tornado...
gotodestinations.com
Fabulous Breakfast Spots in Lexington 2023 – (With Photos)
Looking for the best breakfast in Lexington, Kentucky? Well, buckle up breakfast lovers because you’re in for a wild and delicious ride!. So, grab a fork and knife, and let’s dive into the tastiest breakfast spots beautiful Lexington, Kentucky has to offer!. DV8 Kitchen. DV8 Kitchen is a...
WKYT 27
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Arkansas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
WKYT 27
Ky. author’s books being removed from AP course curriculum
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The national discussion of removing certain literature from the College Board’s AP curriculum for African American studies hit close to the Commonwealth. Kentucky native bell hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.
WKYT 27
Popular Lexington restaurant back open
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is finally back open. Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday. The restaurant closed on Christmas Eve after the severe cold in December caused its water pipes to burst. After more than six weeks of working to rebuild, the Lexington Fayette...
This Is Kentucky's Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food.
