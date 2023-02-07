ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky vs. Georgia viewing info, what to watch for, and predictions

After a rocky first half of the season, the Kentucky Wildcats look to have started to right the ship, winning six straight games in SEC play. That is until they played Arkansas on Tuesday, losing due to a poor second-half performance, especially on the defensive end. With just seven games...
Box score and MVP from Kentucky’s loss to Arkansas

The Kentucky Wildcats came into Tuesday night’s matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks on a 6-game SEC winning streak and had a chance to pick up a quad 1 win on their home floor. The first half of this one was full of energy and a lot of scoring with...
Kentucky vs. Arkansas game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats are set for a major SEC clash tonight as they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at 9 pm ET inside historic Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live online at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, or the ESPN app. Last Saturday turned...
Kentucky spanked by Arkansas: 4 things to know and postgame banter

Did the bubble just burst on the 2022-23 season for the Kentucky Wildcats?. Unlikely, but this was a painful setback that definitely made things dicier when it comes to making the Big Dance. Coming into the week, Coach John Calipari and the Wildcats were hanging by a thread to make...
Updated postseason odds for Kentucky Wildcats

The Kentucky Wildcats are currently sitting at 16-7 (7-3 in SEC) on the season with just less than a month remaining before postseason play begins. The Cats have won six-straight conference games with Saturday night's win over Florida, and their only loss in that run came to Kansas in the Big 12/SEC challenge.
Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 88-73 win over Kentucky

Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 88-73 win over …. Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 88-73 win over Kentucky. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ omnibus education …. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' omnibus education bill. Black History Month at Art on the Bricks in Rogers. Black History Month at Art on the...
Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns

Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Gov. Beshear still deciding on Kentucky tax cut bill. Gov. Andy Beshear is still considering a proposed Kentucky tax cut. Gov. Beshear pushes back on tornado...
Fabulous Breakfast Spots in Lexington 2023 – (With Photos)

Looking for the best breakfast in Lexington, Kentucky? Well, buckle up breakfast lovers because you’re in for a wild and delicious ride!. So, grab a fork and knife, and let’s dive into the tastiest breakfast spots beautiful Lexington, Kentucky has to offer!. DV8 Kitchen. DV8 Kitchen is a...
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
Ky. author’s books being removed from AP course curriculum

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The national discussion of removing certain literature from the College Board’s AP curriculum for African American studies hit close to the Commonwealth. Kentucky native bell hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.
Popular Lexington restaurant back open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is finally back open. Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday. The restaurant closed on Christmas Eve after the severe cold in December caused its water pipes to burst. After more than six weeks of working to rebuild, the Lexington Fayette...
