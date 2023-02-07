Read full article on original website
Anthony Yunk
2d ago
yeah, as soon as they get rid of salt, all that's left will be sand. then they will complain about the gutter system plugging up from the sand. we might as well go back to studded tires now!!!!
The Man With the Golden Gun
2d ago
No salt people will die instead of telling us how bad is why don’t you come out with a different alternative?
wasteadvantagemag.com
Bill Would Help Build Waste Facility to Treat PFAS in Northeast Minnesota
A new bill would help spur the development of a lined landfill in northeast Minnesota that proponents say would be able to treat “forever chemicals.” Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, introduced a bill that would direct $4.5 million to St. Louis County for a facility to treat per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Studies have shown the chemicals accumulate in the environment and the human body and are toxic.
‘Concern is always there’: Experts caution about ‘finite’ amount of water in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — As you may know, water is more than a moniker in Minnesota; it's a way of life. We are, officially, the land of 11,842 lakes (> 10 acres). In Minnesota, we have 201 Mud Lakes, 154 Long Lakes and 123 Rice Lakes alone, while other states — like Ohio — have 110 total lakes.
Industrial Fencing, Security Cameras Surround This Hidden Lake In Minnesota
Most of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are lovely, inviting bodies of water-- except for this hidden lake that's surrounded by warning signs, industrial fencing and security cameras. Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes for decades now. And even though we officially have 11,842 actual lakes in our fine state (which apparently isn't nearly as catchy as '10,000 Lakes'), there's one that likely isn't included in that total, even though it's close to the size of White Bear Lake.
KIMT
Sierra club celebrates signing of 100 percent clean energy bill into law
ST. PAUL, MN - On Tuesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed a bill requiring utility companies to use 100 percent clean energy sources by the year 2040. Minnesota joins a group of 21 other states which have made similar commitments. Peter Wagenius, Legislative & Political Director of the Sierra Club...
redlakenationnews.com
MnDOT clears homeless encampment at Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue
Minnesota Department of Transportation officials closed an encampment of homeless people living near the intersection of Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue Tuesday morning. Crews arrived at 9 a.m. to clear out an estimated 35 to 40 people. Notice of the closure was posted Monday at 9 a.m., Jake Loesch, MnDOT spokesman, said in an email.
Shooter at West Central Minnesota Lund Boat facility restrained by employees
Staff at the Detroit Lakes Tribune report a shooter was restrained by employees at a New York Mills Lund Boat Company manufacturing facility. CNN’s Karl De Vries and Clare Foran report Rep. Angie Craig is bruised but OK after an assault in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building.
fox9.com
Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
myaustinminnesota.com
Winners of MnDOT’s 2023 “Name a Snowplow” contest announced
Scoop! There it is and Blizzo join the state’s snowplow fleet as winners of the 2023 “Name a Snowplow” contest, along with six other popular names, the Minnesota of Transportation announced today. More than 64,000 voters cast a ballot in the contest. One newly named snowplow will be assigned to each of MnDOT’s eight districts.
Documents show how a pipeline company paid Minnesota millions to police protests
This story was published in partnership with the Center for Media and Democracy. The morning of June 7, 2021, Sheriff’s Deputy Chuck Nelson of Beltrami County, Minnesota, bought water and refreshments, packed his gear, and prepared for what would be, in his own words, “a long day.” For over six months, Indigenous-led opponents of the Line 3 project had been participating in acts of civil disobedience to disrupt construction of the tar sands oil pipeline, arguing that it would pollute water, exacerbate the climate crisis, and violate treaties with the Anishinaabe people. Officers like Nelson were stuck in the middle of a conflict, sworn to protect the rights of both the pipeline company Enbridge and its opponents.
Balloon Spotted Floating Near St. Cloud Thursday Morning
While I don't think this has anything to do with the Chinese balloon drama that has taken place over the past week, and over areas of the US, it is odd to notice a balloon floating not too far away from St. Cloud. The good news is that it appears...
Minnesota Is Home To This Venomous Mammal
When I think about venomous animals in Minnesota, I think of snakes. I never thought of any mammal as being venomous. But we do have one venomous mammal here in Minnesota. According to the DNR, Minnesota is home to the Northern Short-Tailed Shrew, which has venomous saliva. The venom is to help them stun their insect prey, but people have been bitten by them, and will often experience swelling and itching, sort of like getting stung by a bee.
Possible Fireball Was Spotted In Minnesota Sky
A fireball was possibly spotted in the Minnesota sky on the early morning of February 8th, 2023. If you're wondering what exactly causes a fireball in the sky, they are just meteors that burn up when they fall into the Earth's atmosphere. These are also super common as an object typically strikes Earth's atmosphere about 40 times a year if not more. What is crazy, is that typically fireballs are seen in populated areas, rather than major cities.
kfgo.com
Food shelf use rises dramatically in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Hunger Solutions Minnesota is requesting $5 million in emergency state aid to help keep up with increased food demand across the state. Executive Director Colleen Moriarty said last year alone there were 5.5 million visits to the state’s food shelves, nearly two million more than in 2021.
Is A Front License Plate Required In Minnesota?
There are many rules of the road and it can be hard to remember ones that you don't have to think about too much. Most of the things we learn when getting behind the wheel for the first time become second nature but what about the ones that aren't?. A...
North Dakota utilities commission moves toward suing Minnesota over carbon-free bill
The Bismarck Tribune’s Amy Dalrymple reports The North Dakota Industrial Commission is moving to sue Minnesota over its carbon-free bill, expected to be signed by Gov. Tim Walz: “The bill would prevent North Dakota utilities from exporting power generated from coal and gas to Minnesota. North Dakota exports about 50% of its electricity supply, with the vast majority used in Minnesota, according to the North Dakota Lignite Energy Council.”
voiceofalexandria.com
VP Harris in central Minnesota today (Thursday) to tour manufacturer
(St. Cloud, MN)--Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting central Minnesota today. (Thursday) She is in Minnesota to talk about electric vehicle investment during a visit to St. Cloud. Harris is set to visit bus manufacturer New Flyer in St. Cloud as part of the Biden administration's public tour following Tuesday's State of the Union address. The visit is meant to highlight the connection between electric vehicle investment and the creation of good jobs. New Flyer manufactures electric and compressed natural gas buses mostly for public transit agencies in the U.S. and Canada. The assembly plant employs more than 500 workers.
boreal.org
Weekly Conservation Officer Reports for Northeast Minnesota
CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) reports he and other local officers attended the annual snowmobile fun run. The majority of those attending showed very responsible and safe operation for what turned out to be one of the nicest days in weeks. Violations included excessive snowmobile speed, failure to transfer snowmobile registration, and failure to display current snowmobile registration.
North Dakota In The Eye Of A Winter Storm Of Biblical Proportions?
I ran across some weather models from a meteorologist in Fargo, North Dakota that show a major winter storm for the Great Plains next week. The article on WDAY shows a model that was run on Monday and then again on Tuesday (yesterday). The model for Monday was very alarming...
KIMT
MnDOT is Taking Advantage of Warmer Temps
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota Department of Transportation used today's milder weather as an opportunity to get some work done. Employees are in the process of fixing up knocked-down signage, pushing snow farther into ditches, repairing guardrails drivers hit, and tending to equipment that needs maintenance so they can be prepared for the next snowstorm. Mike Dougherty with MnDOT said it's nice to have a day like this when they get work like this done.
OnlyInYourState
This Historic Minnesota Ghost Town Could Be Home To The Next State Park
Taconite Harbor is a former mining community on the north shore of Lake Superior that was abandoned in the 1980s – now a ghost town, with its location and history, we think it would be excellent as the next Minnesota state park. Thus, Taconite Harbor has a history related...
