Anthony Yunk
2d ago

yeah, as soon as they get rid of salt, all that's left will be sand. then they will complain about the gutter system plugging up from the sand. we might as well go back to studded tires now!!!!

The Man With the Golden Gun
2d ago

No salt people will die instead of telling us how bad is why don’t you come out with a different alternative?

wasteadvantagemag.com

Bill Would Help Build Waste Facility to Treat PFAS in Northeast Minnesota

A new bill would help spur the development of a lined landfill in northeast Minnesota that proponents say would be able to treat “forever chemicals.” Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, introduced a bill that would direct $4.5 million to St. Louis County for a facility to treat per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Studies have shown the chemicals accumulate in the environment and the human body and are toxic.
Sasquatch 107.7

Industrial Fencing, Security Cameras Surround This Hidden Lake In Minnesota

Most of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are lovely, inviting bodies of water-- except for this hidden lake that's surrounded by warning signs, industrial fencing and security cameras. Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes for decades now. And even though we officially have 11,842 actual lakes in our fine state (which apparently isn't nearly as catchy as '10,000 Lakes'), there's one that likely isn't included in that total, even though it's close to the size of White Bear Lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

MnDOT clears homeless encampment at Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue

Minnesota Department of Transportation officials closed an encampment of homeless people living near the intersection of Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue Tuesday morning. Crews arrived at 9 a.m. to clear out an estimated 35 to 40 people. Notice of the closure was posted Monday at 9 a.m., Jake Loesch, MnDOT spokesman, said in an email.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
MINNESOTA STATE
myaustinminnesota.com

Winners of MnDOT’s 2023 “Name a Snowplow” contest announced

Scoop! There it is and Blizzo join the state’s snowplow fleet as winners of the 2023 “Name a Snowplow” contest, along with six other popular names, the Minnesota of Transportation announced today. More than 64,000 voters cast a ballot in the contest. One newly named snowplow will be assigned to each of MnDOT’s eight districts.
Grist

Documents show how a pipeline company paid Minnesota millions to police protests

This story was published in partnership with the Center for Media and Democracy. The morning of June 7, 2021, Sheriff’s Deputy Chuck Nelson of Beltrami County, Minnesota, bought water and refreshments, packed his gear, and prepared for what would be, in his own words, “a long day.” For over six months, Indigenous-led opponents of the Line 3 project had been participating in acts of civil disobedience to disrupt construction of the tar sands oil pipeline, arguing that it would pollute water, exacerbate the climate crisis, and violate treaties with the Anishinaabe people. Officers like Nelson were stuck in the middle of a conflict, sworn to protect the rights of both the pipeline company Enbridge and its opponents.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Is Home To This Venomous Mammal

When I think about venomous animals in Minnesota, I think of snakes. I never thought of any mammal as being venomous. But we do have one venomous mammal here in Minnesota. According to the DNR, Minnesota is home to the Northern Short-Tailed Shrew, which has venomous saliva. The venom is to help them stun their insect prey, but people have been bitten by them, and will often experience swelling and itching, sort of like getting stung by a bee.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Possible Fireball Was Spotted In Minnesota Sky

A fireball was possibly spotted in the Minnesota sky on the early morning of February 8th, 2023. If you're wondering what exactly causes a fireball in the sky, they are just meteors that burn up when they fall into the Earth's atmosphere. These are also super common as an object typically strikes Earth's atmosphere about 40 times a year if not more. What is crazy, is that typically fireballs are seen in populated areas, rather than major cities.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Food shelf use rises dramatically in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Hunger Solutions Minnesota is requesting $5 million in emergency state aid to help keep up with increased food demand across the state. Executive Director Colleen Moriarty said last year alone there were 5.5 million visits to the state’s food shelves, nearly two million more than in 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Is A Front License Plate Required In Minnesota?

There are many rules of the road and it can be hard to remember ones that you don't have to think about too much. Most of the things we learn when getting behind the wheel for the first time become second nature but what about the ones that aren't?. A...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

North Dakota utilities commission moves toward suing Minnesota over carbon-free bill

The Bismarck Tribune’s Amy Dalrymple reports The North Dakota Industrial Commission is moving to sue Minnesota over its carbon-free bill, expected to be signed by Gov. Tim Walz: “The bill would prevent North Dakota utilities from exporting power generated from coal and gas to Minnesota. North Dakota exports about 50% of its electricity supply, with the vast majority used in Minnesota, according to the North Dakota Lignite Energy Council.”
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

VP Harris in central Minnesota today (Thursday) to tour manufacturer

(St. Cloud, MN)--Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting central Minnesota today. (Thursday) She is in Minnesota to talk about electric vehicle investment during a visit to St. Cloud. Harris is set to visit bus manufacturer New Flyer in St. Cloud as part of the Biden administration's public tour following Tuesday's State of the Union address. The visit is meant to highlight the connection between electric vehicle investment and the creation of good jobs. New Flyer manufactures electric and compressed natural gas buses mostly for public transit agencies in the U.S. and Canada. The assembly plant employs more than 500 workers.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
boreal.org

Weekly Conservation Officer Reports for Northeast Minnesota

CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) reports he and other local officers attended the annual snowmobile fun run. The majority of those attending showed very responsible and safe operation for what turned out to be one of the nicest days in weeks. Violations included excessive snowmobile speed, failure to transfer snowmobile registration, and failure to display current snowmobile registration.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

MnDOT is Taking Advantage of Warmer Temps

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota Department of Transportation used today's milder weather as an opportunity to get some work done. Employees are in the process of fixing up knocked-down signage, pushing snow farther into ditches, repairing guardrails drivers hit, and tending to equipment that needs maintenance so they can be prepared for the next snowstorm. Mike Dougherty with MnDOT said it's nice to have a day like this when they get work like this done.
MINNESOTA STATE

