Brenham, TX

kwhi.com

BRENHAM BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT TO MEET MONDAY

The Brenham Board of Adjustment will hear two variance requests at its meeting Monday. The first request is from Marco and Beatriz Aguilar, who are asking to allow a lot width of 17.6 feet at the street for two contiguous lots, where a minimum lot width of 60 feet is required, for a single-family residence at 1000 Burleson Street.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY PROGRAM AT CANNERY KITCHEN

The next installment of the James Emerson Dennis Jr. African American History Forum Series will be held this Monday night. The theme for the Forum Series is “Remembering the Past & Preparing for the Future.”. The forums are being held every Monday night during February, which is also African...
BRENHAM, TX
orangeandbluepress.com

Texas Mom Wanted for Abandoning 2 Children for Almost 2 Months

According to the police report, a Texas mother is wanted for abandoning her 12-year-old and 3-year-old children for nearly two months. A mother is wanted by police after being accused of abandoning her two young children home alone for nearly more than a month and in deplorable conditions with very little food in Montgomery County, according to the Roman Forest Police Department. A warrant has been issued for Raven Yates 31 years old with charges of two counts of Abandon Endanger Child Without Intent to Return, according to the Roman Forest police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

FOUR SENTENCED IN 21ST DISTRICT COURT

Four people pleaded guilty and were sentenced on Thursday in 21st District Court before Judge Carson Campbell. 24-year-old Tredarien Daion Shepard of Brenham was sentenced to four years in prison on each of three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 35-year-old Alfredo Pena of Brenham received 5 years’...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BURTON SCHOOL BOARD BREAKS GROUND, HEARS BOND PROJECT UPDATE

Burton ISD trustees on Wednesday broke ground at the site of the school facilities project and heard an update on how it is progressing. DSA Construction Management Project Manager Stad Tomlinson said some challenges have presented themselves with the weather, but work has begun for the stadium and crews are “adamant” about working whatever hours they can to keep on schedule.
BURTON, TX
KBTX.com

Fatal crash reported south of Caldwell

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a fatality crash Saturday morning on Highway 36 south of Caldwell. The crash involves an overturned vehicle north of Frenstat Road in Burleson County. Drivers should avoid taking this route and expect delays. No other information was immediately...
CALDWELL, TX
KBTX.com

Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
TEXAS STATE
kwhi.com

LA FIEBRE TO REPLACE RICK TREVINO AT TEXAS BIRTHDAY BASH

There has been a lineup change for the musical entertainment at the Texas Birthday Bash in downtown Navasota. The City of Navasota says La Fiebre will replace Rick Trevino on Friday, March 3rd, after the city learned late last week that Trevino had been double booked and would be unable to perform.
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

HERB SOCIETY – PIONEER UNIT TO HOST ANNUAL PLANT SALE MARCH 17, 18

Gardeners and plant lovers are invited to the Herb Society of America – Pioneer Unit’s 28th Annual Plant Sale. Bedding plants, herbs, shrubs, succulents and trees will be among the items offered at the plant sale, taking place March 17th and 18th on the grounds of the Round Top Festival Institute.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Emergency SNAP benefits set to expire, Brazos Valley Food Bank experiences high need

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency SNAP Benefits are set to expire at the end of February amidst inflation and the rising cost of grocery prices. Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Feb. 3 that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) would be providing over $345.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for February, but it would be the final extension. According to the governor’s office, all households with SNAP benefits would receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments which would help about 1.6 million Texas households. The emergency benefits were passed in March 2020, but even with the benefits still active, it hasn’t stopped the Brazos Valley Food Bank from seeing an increase in the need for food assistance.
BRYAN, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Suspect wanted on two outstanding warrants

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas - The Hallettsville Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a suspect wanted in Bexar County and with the Yoakum Police Department. Tevin Hights has two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest. Hights is wanted out of Bexar County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly...
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

CEDAR FRAME REAL ESTATE TO AWARD STUDENT-ATHLETE SCHOLARSHIPS

A real estate agency in Brenham invites student-athletes to apply for scholarship funds. Cedar Frame Real Estate will award four $500 scholarships, open to any area senior student-athlete. Students will need to submit an essay on why they should receive the scholarship, along with two letters of recommendation and a...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

RUTH J. SIMMONS TO RESIGN EARLY AS PVAMU PRESIDENT

Prairie View A&M University President Ruth J. Simmons has announced she will step down from her position at the end of the month, four months sooner than anticipated. In a letter today (Friday) to the university community, Simmons said she was recently informed that she could only continue as president with “limited presidential authority.” She intended to resign June 1st.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
kwhi.com

TWO ARRESTED FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION

Two people were arrested on marijuana charges Thursday in Brenham. Around 3:15 p.m., Brenham Police Cpl. Jose Perez stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 1700 block of East Tom Green Street. Cpl. Perez made contact with the driver, 19-year-old Jermain Drelen Johnson of Brenham, and noted a strong odor...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS SET FOR RANDY REETS

Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime Brenham radio announcer Emil Kocurek Jr., known on-air as Randy Reets. Reets died on Tuesday at the age of 88. Visitation will be tomorrow (Friday) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Brenham Memorial Chapel. The family will be present from 5 to 7 p.m., and a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT

A Brenham man was arrested Wednesday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 6:30, Justin Pendergraft, 21 of Brenham, was placed into custody at the Brenham Police Department on an outstanding warrant for Criminal Mischief.
BRENHAM, TX

