kwhi.com
BRENHAM BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT TO MEET MONDAY
The Brenham Board of Adjustment will hear two variance requests at its meeting Monday. The first request is from Marco and Beatriz Aguilar, who are asking to allow a lot width of 17.6 feet at the street for two contiguous lots, where a minimum lot width of 60 feet is required, for a single-family residence at 1000 Burleson Street.
kwhi.com
AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY PROGRAM AT CANNERY KITCHEN
The next installment of the James Emerson Dennis Jr. African American History Forum Series will be held this Monday night. The theme for the Forum Series is “Remembering the Past & Preparing for the Future.”. The forums are being held every Monday night during February, which is also African...
orangeandbluepress.com
Texas Mom Wanted for Abandoning 2 Children for Almost 2 Months
According to the police report, a Texas mother is wanted for abandoning her 12-year-old and 3-year-old children for nearly two months. A mother is wanted by police after being accused of abandoning her two young children home alone for nearly more than a month and in deplorable conditions with very little food in Montgomery County, according to the Roman Forest Police Department. A warrant has been issued for Raven Yates 31 years old with charges of two counts of Abandon Endanger Child Without Intent to Return, according to the Roman Forest police.
kwhi.com
FOUR SENTENCED IN 21ST DISTRICT COURT
Four people pleaded guilty and were sentenced on Thursday in 21st District Court before Judge Carson Campbell. 24-year-old Tredarien Daion Shepard of Brenham was sentenced to four years in prison on each of three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 35-year-old Alfredo Pena of Brenham received 5 years’...
kwhi.com
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD BREAKS GROUND, HEARS BOND PROJECT UPDATE
Burton ISD trustees on Wednesday broke ground at the site of the school facilities project and heard an update on how it is progressing. DSA Construction Management Project Manager Stad Tomlinson said some challenges have presented themselves with the weather, but work has begun for the stadium and crews are “adamant” about working whatever hours they can to keep on schedule.
KBTX.com
Fatal crash reported south of Caldwell
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a fatality crash Saturday morning on Highway 36 south of Caldwell. The crash involves an overturned vehicle north of Frenstat Road in Burleson County. Drivers should avoid taking this route and expect delays. No other information was immediately...
KBTX.com
Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
kwhi.com
LA FIEBRE TO REPLACE RICK TREVINO AT TEXAS BIRTHDAY BASH
There has been a lineup change for the musical entertainment at the Texas Birthday Bash in downtown Navasota. The City of Navasota says La Fiebre will replace Rick Trevino on Friday, March 3rd, after the city learned late last week that Trevino had been double booked and would be unable to perform.
kwhi.com
HERB SOCIETY – PIONEER UNIT TO HOST ANNUAL PLANT SALE MARCH 17, 18
Gardeners and plant lovers are invited to the Herb Society of America – Pioneer Unit’s 28th Annual Plant Sale. Bedding plants, herbs, shrubs, succulents and trees will be among the items offered at the plant sale, taking place March 17th and 18th on the grounds of the Round Top Festival Institute.
KBTX.com
Emergency SNAP benefits set to expire, Brazos Valley Food Bank experiences high need
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency SNAP Benefits are set to expire at the end of February amidst inflation and the rising cost of grocery prices. Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Feb. 3 that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) would be providing over $345.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for February, but it would be the final extension. According to the governor’s office, all households with SNAP benefits would receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments which would help about 1.6 million Texas households. The emergency benefits were passed in March 2020, but even with the benefits still active, it hasn’t stopped the Brazos Valley Food Bank from seeing an increase in the need for food assistance.
crossroadstoday.com
Suspect wanted on two outstanding warrants
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas - The Hallettsville Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a suspect wanted in Bexar County and with the Yoakum Police Department. Tevin Hights has two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest. Hights is wanted out of Bexar County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly...
kwhi.com
CEDAR FRAME REAL ESTATE TO AWARD STUDENT-ATHLETE SCHOLARSHIPS
A real estate agency in Brenham invites student-athletes to apply for scholarship funds. Cedar Frame Real Estate will award four $500 scholarships, open to any area senior student-athlete. Students will need to submit an essay on why they should receive the scholarship, along with two letters of recommendation and a...
kwhi.com
RUTH J. SIMMONS TO RESIGN EARLY AS PVAMU PRESIDENT
Prairie View A&M University President Ruth J. Simmons has announced she will step down from her position at the end of the month, four months sooner than anticipated. In a letter today (Friday) to the university community, Simmons said she was recently informed that she could only continue as president with “limited presidential authority.” She intended to resign June 1st.
kwhi.com
TWO ARRESTED FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION
Two people were arrested on marijuana charges Thursday in Brenham. Around 3:15 p.m., Brenham Police Cpl. Jose Perez stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 1700 block of East Tom Green Street. Cpl. Perez made contact with the driver, 19-year-old Jermain Drelen Johnson of Brenham, and noted a strong odor...
kwhi.com
FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS SET FOR RANDY REETS
Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime Brenham radio announcer Emil Kocurek Jr., known on-air as Randy Reets. Reets died on Tuesday at the age of 88. Visitation will be tomorrow (Friday) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Brenham Memorial Chapel. The family will be present from 5 to 7 p.m., and a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.
wtaw.com
13 Year Old Bryan ISD Student Arrested After Pointing A Knife At Another Student Inside A School
Bryan police school resource officers arrest a 13 year old on a charge of threatening another student with a knife. This took place Wednesday morning at Jane Long intermediate school. BPD reports no one was hurt, no other students were threatened or armed, and there was no lockdown. The threat...
Montgomery County mom accused of abandoning 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months
Police say the woman left Texas, leaving her 12-year-old daughter to care for a 3-year-old brother, with very little food available for nearly two months.
Video: Junior high school student repeatedly hits another girl in Katy ISD classroom
KATY, Texas — A viral video posted on social media appears to show a Katy ISD junior high school student attacking another girl out of the blue in a classroom full of students. The video shows one girl repeatedly hitting another student while others stand by and watch. "Very...
KBTX.com
Wellborn Rd. blocked in both directions near Barron Rd. following College Station crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A vehicle crash is affecting traffic along Wellborn Road between Capstone and Barron Roads Friday morning. College Station police are asking drivers to avoid the area while it’s being cleared.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Brenham man was arrested Wednesday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 6:30, Justin Pendergraft, 21 of Brenham, was placed into custody at the Brenham Police Department on an outstanding warrant for Criminal Mischief.
