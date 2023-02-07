Read full article on original website
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Here are two of Wood's favorite stocks that are helping to drive ARK's returns. Both are intriguing long-term investments for you to consider buying today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of ARK Innovation's largest positions. The streaming leader accounts for nearly 7% of the ETF's investment portfolio -- and its stock price is up more than 40% so far this year.
Why AerCap (AER) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider AerCap (AER). This company, which is in the Zacks Financial - Leasing Companies industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Brighthouse (BHF) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Fall Y/Y
Brighthouse Financial Inc. BHF reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net income of $3.51 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 81.9%. The bottom line dropped 32.2% year over year. The reported quarter witnessed lower revenues offset by lower expenses. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Brighthouse Financial,...
Teradata (TDC) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Teradata TDC is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $422.75 million, indicating a fall of 11% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value. For the fourth quarter, Teradata expects non-GAAP earnings in the band of 28-32...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Clearwater Paper (CLW)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Building wealth is a lot like sailing a ship, if you think about it. You need the right direction, a solid plan, and patience with unpredictable weather conditions. And just like with a ship, even a small investment can really pay off. Noticed how Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose...
Why Fortinet Stock Surged Higher This Week
Week to date, shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) were up 8.7% as of 11:38 a.m. on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The cybersecurity company continued to show why it's well positioned for growth. It delivered earnings ahead of the Street's estimate, with revenue growth accelerating for the third consecutive year.
Chico's FAS (CHS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Chico's FAS (CHS) closed the most recent trading day at $5.12, moving +0.39% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.33%. Wall Street will be looking for positivity from...
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Microchip Technology (MCHP) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Clarivate PLC (CLVT) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
Clarivate PLC (CLVT) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core...
Lawson Jeff Updates Holdings in Twilio (TWLO)
Fintel reports that Lawson Jeff has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.59MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 3.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.48MM shares and 3.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy in February
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) might not fit the conventional definition of an under-the-radar stock. The company dates back to 1956 and is one of the best-known names in home furnishings retail. It also owns West Elm and Pottery Barn. But as a stock, it doesn't get much attention from Wall Street...
Is Preferred Bank (PFBC) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's...
Top AI Stocks To Buy Now? 3 In Focus
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the way businesses operate and drive growth. It is a branch of computer science that deals with creating intelligent machines that can perform tasks that typically require human intelligence such as speech recognition, visual perception, decision-making, and language translation. AI has been making significant progress in recent years, due in part to advances in machine learning and data processing, and is poised to revolutionize many industries, including healthcare, finance, and retail.
Can Wyndham (WH) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Wyndham Hotels (WH), which belongs to the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This hotel and resort chain...
Senvest Management Increases Position in Radware (RDWR)
Fintel reports that Senvest Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.04MM shares of Radware Ltd. (RDWR). This represents 9.02% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.18MM shares and 6.91% of the company, an increase in shares of 27.17% and an increase in total ownership of 2.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) Is Up 17.43% in One Week: What You Should Know
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
If You Invested $1000 in United Rentals a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to...
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Autodesk
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 26 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) was held by 7 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.
Why Proto Labs Stock Rocketed 26% Today
Shares of for-hire 3D printing company Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) exploded higher in Friday trading, soaring 26.1% through 11:30 a.m. ET after the company beat earnings estimates this morning. Analysts had only expected Proto Labs to report a $0.21 per share adjusted profit on sales of $109.8 million for Q4...
