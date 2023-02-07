ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Tom Brady

By DJ Byrnes
 4 days ago
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, like former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, may be done with the NFL.

While Brady has already retired, Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday to discuss a myriad of topics, including the controversy around his golf handicap and future in the NFL.

Rodgers also took some time to deliver a clear message about Brady and his retirement.

“I said a lot of kind words about Tom last year when he retired. I have a ton of respect for Tom Brady and what he’s accomplished,” Rodgers said. “He’s one of one, for sure. It seems this one is the final, final [retirement]; there’s not going to be a change of heart.

“But I think there always needs to be that room,” Rodgers continued. “Unless you have a major injury, I don’t know if anybody can ever be 100 percent when they say they retire. [What] if some crazy opportunity comes up that he just can’t pass up if he still has the itch? Then leaving the door open isn’t the worst thing.”

Rodgers went on to shoot down the idea he wouldn’t retire to avoid sharing a Hall of Fame class with Brady and former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals star defensive end JJ Watt .

“… The idea I wouldn’t want to share a stage with Tom and JJ Watt is ridiculous…Their decisions don’t impact my decision.”

Only time will tell if Rodgers returns to the Packers.

Comments / 7

Patriot
3d ago

I believe if the right opportunity comes up Brady will playing next year. Might not start the season but could jump in and take over if someone gets hurt…..

Reply(2)
2
 

