Hello again, feeling a little chilly? Could be last week’s mystery item! These cast iron tongs were used to carry blocks of ice that were put inside an “ice box”. Before modern electric refrigeration, cellar, porch, or in-window wooden box refrigerators were built to contain ice blocks that kept perishables cool. Ice was delivered daily and a block would weigh between 25 and 100 pounds. Each block would last about a day when placed in the ice box which contained a “drip” pan to catch the water from the melting ice.

WELLINGTON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO