Wellington Daily News
90 Years of History With Renn & Co
In 2023, Renn & Company reached a significant milestone, 90 years conducting business in Wellington. The company has been handed down through four generations, and Greg Renn, current President of Renn & Company, attributes their success to a little bit of luck. “I don’t think it was by design,” said...
Safety, teacher retention and ‘school choice’ are on the minds of Wichita teachers in 2023
By next school year, Wichita Public Schools will have a new superintendent. Dr. Alicia Thompson will be retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year after five years in the position. The district is already deep into the search process. The change in leadership brings new opportunities to address the concerns of teachers in Wichita.
Wellington Daily News
Sumner County 4-H Fundraiser
The Sumner County 4-H livestock organization is hosting a Quilt/Scrapbooking Retreat to help raise funds to purchase a set of electronic scales. The scales are needed to weighin the livestock for shows. The organization will also be purchasing a few large misting fans to help keep kids and animals cool.
Wellington Daily News
This week’s Calendar
Chamber Coffee, 10am in Memorial Auditorium, with host Sumner County Historical & Genealogical Society. Everyone is welcome!. No. 7 Coffee House Valentine Charcuterie Workshop, 6:30pm $75. Supplies included. Friday, Feb. 10. Meadow Lanes $1 Bowl Night Wellington Young Professionals Membership Drive, Bowling Special, 6pm at Meadow Lanes. Saturday, Feb. 11.
kcur.org
When a Kansas school district denied special education services, this family fought back — and won
(Editor’s note: This story refers to a 2021 due process case filed against the Wichita school district by Josh Dutcher and Sara Zafar on behalf of their child, Kaien, or “K.D.” The student now identifies as Lexi and uses the pronouns she/her.) Josh Dutcher and Sara Zafar...
Wellington Daily News
Crusader Teammates Sign To Butler CC
Childhood friends Malachi Rogers and Montel Tate will continue playing football together at Butler Community College next fall. “We’ve played football together since little league so I was like why split it up,” Rogers said. Tate said being able to play college football with his closest friend is...
Spirit AeroSystems hosting hourly job fair Saturday
Spirit AeroSystems is hosting an hourly job fair Saturday.
Wellington Daily News
AUGUSTA 57-51 WELLINGTON
Senior Malachi Rogers – 9 points; 3 rebounds; 5 assists; 3 steals Senior Jack Wright – 10 points; 1 rebound; 7 assists; 2 steals Senior Montel Tate – 6 points; 1 rebound Senior Banks Hinshaw – 10 points; 6 rebounds; 2 assists; 1 steal; 1 block Senior Cope Henry – 1 assist; 1 steal Sophomore Carter Burnett – 14 points; 5 rebounds;1 assist; 6 steals Sophomore Brody Weir – 2 points; 1 rebound Junior Morice Ayers – 1 rebounds; 1 assist.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
98 Years Old and Still Working
The El Dorado Rotary Club held their weekly meeting and their guest speaker was Virginia Ball. At 98 years old, Ball continues to work as a Reflexologist in El Dorado. While sharing her story of how and why she became interested in Reflexology, she emparted some of the wisdom she’s learned over the years.
Wellington Daily News
Lady Crusaders Continue to Dominate
With five more games left on their regular season schedule, the Lady Crusaders remain undefeated. On January 31st, Wellington played at Augusta and beat them 56-22. Sophomore guards Britt Zeka and Val Norwood had a solid night offensively. Zeka scored 19 and Norwood scored 18. Head Coach Eric Adams said...
Wellington Daily News
Shelby Says “What’s this?”
Hello again, feeling a little chilly? Could be last week’s mystery item! These cast iron tongs were used to carry blocks of ice that were put inside an “ice box”. Before modern electric refrigeration, cellar, porch, or in-window wooden box refrigerators were built to contain ice blocks that kept perishables cool. Ice was delivered daily and a block would weigh between 25 and 100 pounds. Each block would last about a day when placed in the ice box which contained a “drip” pan to catch the water from the melting ice.
Wellington Daily News
1950’s Quilt Finds Its Way Home
A couple of weeks ago, the Chisholm Trail Museum got an interesting call from Thornton, CO. Diane Bligh reached out to the museum regarding a series of quilt blocks she had purchased a couple of years ago in an antique store in Del Norte, CO. In the back of the...
Wellington Daily News
Boys Basketball Stays Above .500
The boys basketball team dropped two non-league games last week although their overall record is still above .500. On January 31st, the Crusaders lost a close game to Augusta 57-51 that came down to the wire. At halftime, Wellington trailed Augusta 32-20. In the second half, Wellington cut down the...
A glimpse into the lives of some of the 35 people killed in Wichita in 2022
They were sons and daughters, moms and dads, sisters, brothers and friends.
Kansas fishing lake gets full renovation from KDWP
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is planning to fully renovate the water body of Kingman State Fishing Lake to improve aquatic habitat and fishing conditions.
Northwest Wichita Bed Bath & Beyond to close
The Bed Bath & Beyond in northwest Wichita will be closing.
White Castle steps in with an offer to help save a castle-shaped Kansas diner
White Castle, which was founded in Wichita, is offering to help save a castle-shaped diner that never even held a White Castle restaurant.
KWCH.com
‘Who is left to run the city?’: Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall
Testing the Handy Heater for Does It Work Wednesday. Split team loyalties not dividing Wichita couple on Super Bowl Sunday. Bernard Knowles and Rhea Rogers-Knowles will have split loyalty Sunday when their favorite teams take the field for Super Bowl LVII. The State of Aviation in Wichita. Updated: 10 hours...
Restaurant inspections: Dusty mouse feces, no hot water, old beef, dirty saw in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Man suffering mental health crisis barricades himself at Delano McDonald’s
A 44-year-old man, who had barricaded himself inside a McDonald's bathroom, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
