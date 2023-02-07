ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Wellington Daily News

90 Years of History With Renn & Co

In 2023, Renn & Company reached a significant milestone, 90 years conducting business in Wellington. The company has been handed down through four generations, and Greg Renn, current President of Renn & Company, attributes their success to a little bit of luck. “I don’t think it was by design,” said...
WELLINGTON, KS
Wellington Daily News

Sumner County 4-H Fundraiser

The Sumner County 4-H livestock organization is hosting a Quilt/Scrapbooking Retreat to help raise funds to purchase a set of electronic scales. The scales are needed to weighin the livestock for shows. The organization will also be purchasing a few large misting fans to help keep kids and animals cool.
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
Wellington Daily News

This week’s Calendar

Chamber Coffee, 10am in Memorial Auditorium, with host Sumner County Historical & Genealogical Society. Everyone is welcome!. No. 7 Coffee House Valentine Charcuterie Workshop, 6:30pm $75. Supplies included. Friday, Feb. 10. Meadow Lanes $1 Bowl Night Wellington Young Professionals Membership Drive, Bowling Special, 6pm at Meadow Lanes. Saturday, Feb. 11.
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
Wellington Daily News

Crusader Teammates Sign To Butler CC

Childhood friends Malachi Rogers and Montel Tate will continue playing football together at Butler Community College next fall. “We’ve played football together since little league so I was like why split it up,” Rogers said. Tate said being able to play college football with his closest friend is...
EL DORADO, KS
Wellington Daily News

AUGUSTA 57-51 WELLINGTON

Senior Malachi Rogers – 9 points; 3 rebounds; 5 assists; 3 steals Senior Jack Wright – 10 points; 1 rebound; 7 assists; 2 steals Senior Montel Tate – 6 points; 1 rebound Senior Banks Hinshaw – 10 points; 6 rebounds; 2 assists; 1 steal; 1 block Senior Cope Henry – 1 assist; 1 steal Sophomore Carter Burnett – 14 points; 5 rebounds;1 assist; 6 steals Sophomore Brody Weir – 2 points; 1 rebound Junior Morice Ayers – 1 rebounds; 1 assist.
WELLINGTON, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

98 Years Old and Still Working

The El Dorado Rotary Club held their weekly meeting and their guest speaker was Virginia Ball. At 98 years old, Ball continues to work as a Reflexologist in El Dorado. While sharing her story of how and why she became interested in Reflexology, she emparted some of the wisdom she’s learned over the years.
EL DORADO, KS
Wellington Daily News

Lady Crusaders Continue to Dominate

With five more games left on their regular season schedule, the Lady Crusaders remain undefeated. On January 31st, Wellington played at Augusta and beat them 56-22. Sophomore guards Britt Zeka and Val Norwood had a solid night offensively. Zeka scored 19 and Norwood scored 18. Head Coach Eric Adams said...
WELLINGTON, KS
Wellington Daily News

Shelby Says “What’s this?”

Hello again, feeling a little chilly? Could be last week’s mystery item! These cast iron tongs were used to carry blocks of ice that were put inside an “ice box”. Before modern electric refrigeration, cellar, porch, or in-window wooden box refrigerators were built to contain ice blocks that kept perishables cool. Ice was delivered daily and a block would weigh between 25 and 100 pounds. Each block would last about a day when placed in the ice box which contained a “drip” pan to catch the water from the melting ice.
WELLINGTON, KS
Wellington Daily News

1950’s Quilt Finds Its Way Home

A couple of weeks ago, the Chisholm Trail Museum got an interesting call from Thornton, CO. Diane Bligh reached out to the museum regarding a series of quilt blocks she had purchased a couple of years ago in an antique store in Del Norte, CO. In the back of the...
WELLINGTON, KS
Wellington Daily News

Boys Basketball Stays Above .500

The boys basketball team dropped two non-league games last week although their overall record is still above .500. On January 31st, the Crusaders lost a close game to Augusta 57-51 that came down to the wire. At halftime, Wellington trailed Augusta 32-20. In the second half, Wellington cut down the...
WELLINGTON, KS

