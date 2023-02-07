ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Police: 21-year-old arrested for armed robbery in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police arrested a 21-year-old who was wanted for an armed robbery in Pensacola early Saturday morning. Kyron Tyrik Evans, of Pensacola, is facing multiple charges including:. aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. robbery with a firearm. firing a weapon in a public or residential property. carrying a...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Jury finds Century man guilty of killing cousin

CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is going to prison for killing his cousin in 2020. An Escambia County jury found Jaran Myles guilty of first degree murder. Myles was sentenced to life in prison. Myles shot and killed Joseph Christopher Smith in Century on November 30th, 2020. Two others were injured in the shooting […]
CENTURY, FL
veronews.com

2 charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Vero Beach man and a Pensacola woman were jailed last week after deputies found fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine in a vehicle they were riding in throughout the county. Quintravius Lavonte Glispy, 25, of the 2400 block of 16th Avenue, was charged with trafficking a...
VERO BEACH, FL
WPMI

Family mourns the loss of young woman killed in Prichard gas station shooting

Prichard, Ala. (WPMI) — More violence affecting Mobile County that led to a young woman’s death. NBC 15's Karris Harmon sat down exclusively with the family of 23-year-old Destiny Watson who was murdered at a gas station in Prichard off of Wolf Ridge and Saint Stephens Road. They say their lives will never be the same. Destiny Watson's family telling me today, Tuesday night was when their world stopped turning.
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The FOX10 News Fugitive Files once again Mobile police bring in another suspect. Kadejah Johnson surrendered at Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday. Back in December, Johnson was wanted for home invasion burglary. The Mobile Police Department said Johnson went to the apartment of her boyfriend’s other girlfriend, kicked down the door to the woman’s apartment and assaulted her. The victim ran into a room with her baby for safety, authorities said.
MOBILE, AL
WJHG-TV

Head-on crash leads to altercation, DUI arrest in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested after allegedly getting into an altercation with law enforcement at the scene of a crash Tuesday evening. Florida Highway Patrol officials say they responded around 5:15 p.m. to the scene of a head-on collision near State Road 85 and Antioch Road.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

3 shot at Spirit gas station on Schillinger Road: Mobile Police

UPDATE (Feb. 10, 11 a.m.): Mobile Police released additional details about the Thursday night shooting that sent three people to a hospital. Police said the victims, a 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds, were sitting in a car when one or more shooters approached the car and warned the victims not to more. When the victims tried […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 person injured in shooting in Ensley, deputies investigating

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Ensley that sent one person to the hospital. ECSO said they responded to a shooting call at 1:13 p.m., near Figland Ave., and West Devane Street in Ensley. Upon arrival, deputies found one victim with a gunshot wound, who has now […]
ENSLEY, FL
WEAR

Second man sentenced to life in prison for fatal triple-shooting in Century

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 28-year-old Century man has been sentenced to life in prison for a November 2020 shooting that killed one person and injured two others. Jaran Britt Myles was found guilty Wednesday of first degree murder for the death of Joseph Christopher Smith. He was also found not guilty on two counts of aggravated battery for two others that were shot.
CENTURY, FL
WEAR

44-year-old Pace man charged with molesting girl

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Pace man is charged with molesting a girl in Santa Rosa County. Thaddaus Austin Brigham was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery (domestic violence). The victim is between ages 12-18. According to the arrest report, the incidents took place between October 2022...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three people have been shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams, according to MPD. MPD said one juvenile was shot in the leg and has a non-life-threatening injury. The other two were adults and one is dealing with a life-threatening injury. MPD...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy