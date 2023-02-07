Read full article on original website
WEAR
Police: 21-year-old arrested for armed robbery in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police arrested a 21-year-old who was wanted for an armed robbery in Pensacola early Saturday morning. Kyron Tyrik Evans, of Pensacola, is facing multiple charges including:. aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. robbery with a firearm. firing a weapon in a public or residential property. carrying a...
niceville.com
Head-on collision, alleged altercation, ends with DUI arrest near Crestview
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A head-on crash on State Road 85 south of Crestview led to an altercation and arrest for DUI with serious injury, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has announced. According to the FHP, on February 7, 2023, at approximately 5:14 p.m., the FHP responded to the...
Jury finds Century man guilty of killing cousin
CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is going to prison for killing his cousin in 2020. An Escambia County jury found Jaran Myles guilty of first degree murder. Myles was sentenced to life in prison. Myles shot and killed Joseph Christopher Smith in Century on November 30th, 2020. Two others were injured in the shooting […]
Man hit while riding bike on Halls Mill Rd speaks out about recovering from incident
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man who was involved in a hit and run incident on Halls Mill Road and La Paloma Street in January speaks out after leaving the hospital for his injuries. JC Keitz told News 5 he was riding his black, motorized bike to work when he was hit and left in […]
Police searching for suspect in Pensacola Circle K armed robbery
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is searching for an individual involved in an armed robbery at the Circle K on Garden Street. PPD said at 1:50 a.m., on Thursday morning they received a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K on 800 W. Garden Street. They said a suspect in […]
Deputy pins Florida drug trafficking suspect’s hand under patrol vehicle during arrest: Report
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a drug trafficking suspect was apprehended by a deputy accidentally rolling his patrol vehicle on the suspect’s hand. On Feb. 8, deputies said they saw a gold jeep Wrangler run a stop sign at the intersection of Hollywood Ave., and Massachusetts Ave. As […]
veronews.com
2 charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Vero Beach man and a Pensacola woman were jailed last week after deputies found fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine in a vehicle they were riding in throughout the county. Quintravius Lavonte Glispy, 25, of the 2400 block of 16th Avenue, was charged with trafficking a...
WEAR
Sheriff's office recognizes five active missing person cases in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office has shared five missing person cases this week that are still active in Escambia County in honor of National Missing Persons Day. National Missing Persons Day is held on Feb. 3 and is a day "that brings additional awareness of people who are missing to hopefully increase the chances of them being found."
WPMI
Family mourns the loss of young woman killed in Prichard gas station shooting
Prichard, Ala. (WPMI) — More violence affecting Mobile County that led to a young woman’s death. NBC 15's Karris Harmon sat down exclusively with the family of 23-year-old Destiny Watson who was murdered at a gas station in Prichard off of Wolf Ridge and Saint Stephens Road. They say their lives will never be the same. Destiny Watson's family telling me today, Tuesday night was when their world stopped turning.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The FOX10 News Fugitive Files once again Mobile police bring in another suspect. Kadejah Johnson surrendered at Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday. Back in December, Johnson was wanted for home invasion burglary. The Mobile Police Department said Johnson went to the apartment of her boyfriend’s other girlfriend, kicked down the door to the woman’s apartment and assaulted her. The victim ran into a room with her baby for safety, authorities said.
WJHG-TV
Head-on crash leads to altercation, DUI arrest in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested after allegedly getting into an altercation with law enforcement at the scene of a crash Tuesday evening. Florida Highway Patrol officials say they responded around 5:15 p.m. to the scene of a head-on collision near State Road 85 and Antioch Road.
Police investigating early morning armed robbery at Pensacola Circle K gas station
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Circle K on Garden Street early Thursday morning. PPD said at 1:50 a.m., on Thursday morning they received a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K on 800 W. Garden Street. They said a suspect in […]
3 shot at Spirit gas station on Schillinger Road: Mobile Police
UPDATE (Feb. 10, 11 a.m.): Mobile Police released additional details about the Thursday night shooting that sent three people to a hospital. Police said the victims, a 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds, were sitting in a car when one or more shooters approached the car and warned the victims not to more. When the victims tried […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Exclusive surveillance video shows the moment a shooter wounds three victims on Schillinger Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surveillance video obtained by FOX10 News shows what happened during a shooting that left three people wounded Thursday night. Investigators say three male victims were sitting in a car outside a gas station off Schillinger Road when they were shot. The search is now on for...
WEAR
Man wanted in Santa Rosa County for battery of pregnant woman
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is wanted in Santa Rosa County for the battery of a pregnant woman. Santa Rosa County deputies are searching for 29-year-old Zeke Watson. The sheriff's office says he is a white male, who is around 5'08" in height and weighs around 200 pounds.
1 person injured in shooting in Ensley, deputies investigating
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Ensley that sent one person to the hospital. ECSO said they responded to a shooting call at 1:13 p.m., near Figland Ave., and West Devane Street in Ensley. Upon arrival, deputies found one victim with a gunshot wound, who has now […]
WEAR
Second man sentenced to life in prison for fatal triple-shooting in Century
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 28-year-old Century man has been sentenced to life in prison for a November 2020 shooting that killed one person and injured two others. Jaran Britt Myles was found guilty Wednesday of first degree murder for the death of Joseph Christopher Smith. He was also found not guilty on two counts of aggravated battery for two others that were shot.
Conviction upheld for man who murdered Mobile city worker in gang shootout
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall praised his staff for defending the murder conviction of a man who killed an innocent bystander during a gang shootout in Mobile, according to a news release. But Marshall also said more work needs to be done to ‘crack down’ on gang violence. Patrick William Johnson, […]
WEAR
44-year-old Pace man charged with molesting girl
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Pace man is charged with molesting a girl in Santa Rosa County. Thaddaus Austin Brigham was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery (domestic violence). The victim is between ages 12-18. According to the arrest report, the incidents took place between October 2022...
WALA-TV FOX10
Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three people have been shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams, according to MPD. MPD said one juvenile was shot in the leg and has a non-life-threatening injury. The other two were adults and one is dealing with a life-threatening injury. MPD...
