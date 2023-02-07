ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna is pregnant with second child, reps confirm

(NEXSTAR) – Rihanna’s stunning Super Bowl halftime show, complete with the singer and dancers performing high above the field, featured a special surprise. Following her 13-minute performance – featuring hits like “Only Girl,” “Work,” and “Where Have You Been” – representatives confirmed to People, The Associated Press, and multiple other outlets that Rihanna is pregnant with her second child.

