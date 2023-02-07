Read full article on original website
Shemar Moore's Girlfriend Proudly Shares New Photos of Their Baby Girl: 'I Shall Call Her Squishy'
Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon welcomed a baby girl, Frankie Moore, on Jan. 24 Shemar Moore and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon are enjoying parenthood. On Monday, Dizon, 39, shared new photos of her and Moore's newborn baby daughter, Frankie Moore. In one photo Frankie struck a pose in a cozy sherpa with a newborn hat tied into a bow. The model sweetly kissed Frankie's forehead in another intimate image, and proudly snapped selfies in what marked her first post dedicated to baby Frankie since the newborn's arrival. RELATED: Shemar Moore Shares Sweet...
Christina Hall Shuts Down Wanting Kids With Husband Josh: 'I Think My Head Would Fall Off'
Christina Hall is constantly busy, as she juggles her marriage to Josh Hall, her three kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with Ant Anstead — and filming her TV shows. Now that the blonde beauty, 39, and Josh are settled, the former revealed if more kids are in her future. "We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she stated. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good.""Our hands are full," she added. The duo, who...
Christina Hall’s Ex-Husband Ant Anstead Reacts to Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young’s New Baby
A bond among exes. Christina Hall's ex-husband Ant Anstead shared his joy for the HGTV star's first husband, Tarek El Moussa, welcoming his first child with wife Heather Rae Young. "HUGE congratulations you guys!" Ant, 43, commented on the birth announcement Heather, 35, posted on Thursday, February 2, adding a red heart emoji. Tarek, 41,...
A 17-year-old boy ‘got a kiss from his girlfriend before family dinner’, days later passed away!!
Teen dating has changed significantly over the years, particularly with the rise of social media and online dating services. The convenience of meeting people online and the capacity to communicate with strangers make dating a little riskier than it was in the past, but it's also safer because the same technology may also act as a safety net.
'Fixer Upper' Fans Rally Around Chip and Joanna Gaines After They Share Emotional Post
It's true what they say — time flies when you're having fun! Chip and Joanna Gaines have reached a major milestone, and we're getting a little emotional just thinking about it. Let's rewind it back to 2003. The Fixer Upper duo had just tied the knot and the two...
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of All Three Kids at Golf Outing After Sharing Retirement News
Tom Brady shares daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, with ex Gisele Bündchen and son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan Tom Brady is reflecting on special bonding moments with his kids after announcing his retirement news. After sharing on Wednesday morning that he would be retiring from the NFL after 23 seasons, Brady posted several photos on his Instagram Story featuring his three kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, whom he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen, plus son John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex...
Jana Duggar Finally Leaves Parents' Home; Was There a Falling Out, or Did Jim Bob Approve the Move?
In January of 2023, Jana Duggar — along with her twin brother John David — celebrated her 33rd birthday. Jana and John David have a lot in common, but unlike the rest of her many siblings, Jana has chosen to remain single, rather than marrying and starting a family at a young age.
'Property Brothers' Star Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Laugh at Their Home Renovation Woes in TikTok Video
When it comes to home renovations, even seasoned professionals can sometimes go off-schedule. That's what went down with Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott and actress Zooey Deschanel, who shared their trials and tribulations with TikTok. Deschanel took to TikTok to have some fun with the design project she and boyfriend...
Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'
Christina Hall says she and husband Josh Hall feel their family is complete with her three kids — Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Christina Hall says her family with Josh Hall is complete. Speaking with PEOPLE, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, celebrates the "partnership" she's found in her marriage and how her whole family has benefitted from the union. "We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game," the HGTV star shares....
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Poses with All Five Daughters at Gwendlyn's Engagement Party: Photo
Christine Brown was all smiles as she posed with her five daughters and two of her grandsons Christine Brown has a lot to smile about. The Sister Wives star celebrated daughter Gwendlyn Brown's engagement over the weekend, reuniting with all five of her daughters in the photo shared on Instagram Monday. Christine stands in between Ysabel, 19, and Gwendlyn, 21, with Truely, 12, standing in front of them. Aspyn, 27, stands on one end of the photo with Mykelti, 26, on the other, holding her twin sons, Archer and Ace,...
Sad family news left Matt Roloff crying after devastating and tragic loss of Papa
Four generations of The Rollofs came to an end after longtime followers of Little People, Big World received the sad news of the death of one of the most important members of the family – Matt’s father. But what happened, what was the Roloff tragic family news and loss and why was Matt Roloff crying during the episode?
Shemar Moore Visits Mom's Grave with Baby Frankie in New Photo: 'Momma's Dream Is Now Reality'
Shemar Moore and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed their first baby together earlier this month Shemar Moore is sharing a bittersweet moment with his little girl. On Thursday, the new dad, 52, shared a new photo on Instagram showing that he brought Jesiree Dizon and their newborn daughter Frankie to visit his mother Marilyn's grave. In the photo, Moore cradles his 2-week-old daughter with one arm and wraps the other around Dizon as they both toast a glass of wine to Moore's late mother, who died in 2020. "Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and...
Jinger Duggar Shares the Real Reason Why Jana Duggar Can’t Move out of the Duggar Home
Jinger Duggar slipped during a new podcast interview and shares the real reason why Jana Duggar and other women in her family can't move out of the duggar home until marriage.
Jessa Duggar: Did She Just Confirm That She's Pregnant With Baby #5?!
Jessa Duggar just welcomed her fourth child in 2021. Most moms in her position would probably be thinking about retiring their uteruses, or at least waiting a long time before popping out another one. But Jessa is a Duggar, which means she was raised to believe that procreation is her...
‘The Bachelor’s Rachel Recchia and Clayton Echard Spark Dating Rumors With TikTok Reunion
Former Bachelorette lead and Bachelor contestant Rachel Recchia just posted one of Bachelor Nation’s most dramatic TikToks yet. On Wednesday, the 26-year-old franchise alum shared a nine-second video to the social platform that featured her, her infamous ex Clayton Echard, and former Bachelorette lead Michelle Young. The TikTok kicks off with Young mouthing the words “Tell me what’s going on,” before the camera cuts to Recchia sitting on a couch. She shrugs and replies, “I would. But I think explaining it would give us both an aneurysm.” As she finishes her sentence, the camera zooms out to reveal 29-year-old Echard sitting on the couch next to her. GASP.
Watch: Luke Bryan Leaves Fans Puzzled After Spewing 'Inappropriate & Disgusting' Jokes About Country Star Dustin Lynch
That's one way to make an introduction. At the Crash My Playa 2023 festival in Mexico over the weekend, Luke Bryan had the honor of bringing out country crooner Dustin Lynch — but instead of singing his praises, he made a couple of awkward and inappropriate comments about the singer.2022 CMA AWARDS RED CARPET PHOTOS: CARRIE UNDERWOOD, REBA MCENTIRE & MORE STEAL THE SPOTLIGHT"No one has drank more liquor, no one has vomited more, no one has taken more drugs, no one has taken more IVs, no one has passed more STD tests than this next gentleman, ladies and gentleman,"...
Little People, Big World’s Molly Roloff and Husband Joel Return to Family Farm for Short-Term Rental
Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff‘s plan to allow short-term vacation rentals at Roloff Farms saw the recent return of two very special guests. His daughter, Molly Roloff, and her husband, Joel Silvius, came for a stay on the Oregon property. The TLC star also gave an update on if 2023 pumpkin season at the farm is going to happen.
Woman refuses to attend best friend's wedding because she had just started a new job: 'Who gets married on a Tuesday?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Who gets married on a Tuesday? That's what I'd like to know. In retrospect, I guess I already know the answer. My best friend got married on a Tuesday afternoon, and I refused to attend her wedding.
Real Housewives' Kyle Richards Shares She's Nearly 7 Months Sober Amid Health Transformation
Watch: Kyle Richards Shares She's Nearly 7 Months Sober Amid Health Journey. Kyle Richards is getting candid on her sobriety. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared that she hasn't drank alcohol in nearly seven months as part of her health and fitness journey. "Truth is I don't miss...
Kenya Moore Shows Her Gorgeous Birthday Gift from Brooklyn & Marc Daly
The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member received a stunning surprise from her ex-husband and their 4-year-old daughter. Kenya Moore just received a gorgeous birthday surprise from Marc Daly. In a January 24 Instagram Story photo, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member showed the beautiful pink orchid she received...
