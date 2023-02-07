Read full article on original website
WPFO
Maine teens accused of leading police on 13-mile chase going 100 mph
Two Maine teenagers are accused of stealing a car and leading police on a high-speed chase in the Midcoast. According to the Kennebec Journal, Wiscasset police say they tried to stop a car with no plates driving erratically on Route 27 on Monday around 11:30 a.m. The car sped off,...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on I-89 in Colchester
COLCHESTER — A 43-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for DUI in Colchester yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash on I-89 north at around 4:10 p.m. The driver was identified as Donald Rivait, of Dummer, NH. Police say he displayed indicators of alcohol impairment.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Jan. 24-31. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Jan. 24. Mathis Houston, 28, of...
truecountry935.com
Maine Teens Lead Police in High Speed Chase
Two teenagers, who allegedly stole a car in Sabattus, lead police on a 13-mile high speed chase this week. The pursuit through multiple towns saw the vehicle at speeds of up to 100 mph. According to the Kennebec Journal, the 17-year-old Richmond boy who was driving has been charged with...
WPFO
Woman indicted for setting baby stroller on fire on Thanksgiving in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A woman is behind bars after a grand jury indicted her for allegedly setting a baby stroller on fire in Lewiston. According to the Sun Journal, 32-year-old Kris Burgess was formally charged with felony arson, criminal mischief, terrorizing, and violating conditions of release. The stroller was found...
WPFO
Avian flu detected in wild birds in Kennebec County
(BDN) -- Six ducks were found dead in Winthrop after apparently contracting the highly-infectious avian flu. The hooded merganser ducks were found dead in Mill Stream in Winthrop, and lab tests later confirmed that the birds had contracted the H5N1 avian influenza, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
wabi.tv
Augusta Fire investigating odor in the area
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Fire Department says they responded to a few calls Friday morning relating to an odor. According to a post on their Facebook page, they say the odor is coming from north of the city and is not related to anything in the city. They...
WPFO
'It was bizarre:' Augusta area residents baffled by foul smell reported in 10 communities
AUGUSTA (WGME) – There’s a mystery smell in central Maine. In at least 10 communities near the Kennebec River, neighbors got a whiff of something early Friday morning that they wish they hadn't. It was a foul, unknown odor with an unknown origin. The smell was reported as...
WPFO
One hospitalized in Lewiston apartment fire
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A fire damaged an apartment building in Lewiston on Friday. The fire started around 9:45 a.m. at the River Valley Village complex at 65 Strawberry Ave., according to the Lewiston Fire Department. The fire reportedly spread to two apartments. One person was sent to the hospital.
WPFO
Lewiston father arrested for pulling out gun at children's basketball game
LEWISTON (WGME) - Police say Nathaniel Udoroh was arrested for pulling out a handgun during a youth basketball game. Our media partners at the Sun Journal report that police responded to the incident at the Lewiston Armory just before noon. Udoroh, a parent of one of the children, got into...
truecountry935.com
Missing Skowhegan Teen
Teagan Goodwin was last seen leaving Skowhegan High School at yesterday, Feb. 7. She was wearing a red sweatshirt and jeans.
Maine Man Allegedly Threatened to ‘Shoot Up’ a Former Work Place
A Maine man is facing a felony charge after allegedly threatening to shoot up his former place of employment. Benjamin Scott Therrien, 28, has been charged with felony terrorizing for the incident that happened this week in Pittsfield. After his arrest, Therrien was being held at the Somerset County Jail on $10,000 bail.
WPFO
What's that smell? Mainers reporting odor in Augusta area
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Officials say Mainers have been reporting a strange odor in the Augusta area. Augusta Fire-Rescue says they responded to a few calls Friday morning related to an odor. The odor is reportedly coming from north of the city. The investigation into the source is ongoing but officials...
Maine Elementary School Dealing With Bed Bug Infestation
Only a few years ago, bed bugs seemed like the kind of problem that you only encountered in the slums of major metropolitan cities. New York and Los Angeles, for example. These days, however, they seem to be everywhere, including our rural Maine towns!. Now, even one of our small...
WPFO
Maine man sentenced to 42 years for killing mother of his children
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Waterville man who shot and killed the mother of his two children was sentenced to 42 years Monday, according to WVII. Nicholas Lovejoy pleaded guilty to murdering his longtime girlfriend, Melissa Sousa, in 2019. According to prosecutors, he shot her twice in the stomach after becoming...
Here’s Why We Think Central Maine Smells Absolutely Horrendous This Morning
Augusta Fire has responded to a few calls this morning related to an odor, this odor is coming from north of the city. Do not hesitate to call if you feel you have a propane or natural gas leak as we will continue to investigate. The investigation into the source is ongoing but is not related to anything in our city. Thank you.
The Inside Scoop On Why This Maine Credit Union Shut Down
A few days ago, I noticed I wasn't able to log into my mobile banking. Sometimes this happens for different tech reasons so I waited a bit and tried again, nothing. Then I tried the next day, nothing. I got nervous and called my mom to ask if she could...
foxbangor.com
Suspected fentanyl drug ring arrests
BANGOR- Two women are facing charges after police caught them with fentanyl in Bangor last night. Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Commander Peter Arno says for the past year they have been investigating a Massachusetts based drug trafficking organization responsible for the distribution of record amounts of fentanyl throughout Hancock, Somerset, Piscataquis and Penobscot counties.
Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes
People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy
MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
