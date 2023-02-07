ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillips, ME

newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on I-89 in Colchester

COLCHESTER — A 43-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for DUI in Colchester yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash on I-89 north at around 4:10 p.m. The driver was identified as Donald Rivait, of Dummer, NH. Police say he displayed indicators of alcohol impairment.
COLCHESTER, VT
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Jan. 24-31. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Jan. 24. Mathis Houston, 28, of...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
truecountry935.com

Maine Teens Lead Police in High Speed Chase

Two teenagers, who allegedly stole a car in Sabattus, lead police on a 13-mile high speed chase this week. The pursuit through multiple towns saw the vehicle at speeds of up to 100 mph. According to the Kennebec Journal, the 17-year-old Richmond boy who was driving has been charged with...
SABATTUS, ME
WPFO

Woman indicted for setting baby stroller on fire on Thanksgiving in Lewiston

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A woman is behind bars after a grand jury indicted her for allegedly setting a baby stroller on fire in Lewiston. According to the Sun Journal, 32-year-old Kris Burgess was formally charged with felony arson, criminal mischief, terrorizing, and violating conditions of release. The stroller was found...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Avian flu detected in wild birds in Kennebec County

(BDN) -- Six ducks were found dead in Winthrop after apparently contracting the highly-infectious avian flu. The hooded merganser ducks were found dead in Mill Stream in Winthrop, and lab tests later confirmed that the birds had contracted the H5N1 avian influenza, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
WINTHROP, ME
wabi.tv

Augusta Fire investigating odor in the area

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Fire Department says they responded to a few calls Friday morning relating to an odor. According to a post on their Facebook page, they say the odor is coming from north of the city and is not related to anything in the city. They...
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

One hospitalized in Lewiston apartment fire

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A fire damaged an apartment building in Lewiston on Friday. The fire started around 9:45 a.m. at the River Valley Village complex at 65 Strawberry Ave., according to the Lewiston Fire Department. The fire reportedly spread to two apartments. One person was sent to the hospital.
LEWISTON, ME
truecountry935.com

Missing Skowhegan Teen

Teagan Goodwin was last seen leaving Skowhegan High School at yesterday, Feb. 7. She was wearing a red sweatshirt and jeans.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
WPFO

WPFO

Maine man sentenced to 42 years for killing mother of his children

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Waterville man who shot and killed the mother of his two children was sentenced to 42 years Monday, according to WVII. Nicholas Lovejoy pleaded guilty to murdering his longtime girlfriend, Melissa Sousa, in 2019. According to prosecutors, he shot her twice in the stomach after becoming...
WATERVILLE, ME
foxbangor.com

Suspected fentanyl drug ring arrests

BANGOR- Two women are facing charges after police caught them with fentanyl in Bangor last night. Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Commander Peter Arno says for the past year they have been investigating a Massachusetts based drug trafficking organization responsible for the distribution of record amounts of fentanyl throughout Hancock, Somerset, Piscataquis and Penobscot counties.
BANGOR, ME
94.3 WCYY

Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes

People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy

MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
MAINE STATE

