Eugene, OR

KVAL

UO Duck Rides now shuttling students to affordable grocery stores

Every Thursday, the Duck Rides program at the University of Oregon shuttles students dealing with food insecurity to more affordable grocery stores around Eugene. They alternate between Trader Joe's and WinCo on Coburg Road every week. "We've seen an increase in students requesting help with food, and requesting help with...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Roseburg milk drop site picking up supply for newborns

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Elise Hansen knows what new mothers go through. "I have an 8-month-old son, and when he was first born we just kind of had some issues with breastfeeding and I needed lactation help," she said. So Hansen worked with Aviva Health lactation consultant Jenna Brassart, who...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Albany 8th graders learn lifesaving skill to improve community health

ALBANY, Ore. — 8th grade students from the Greater Albany School District learned how to perform bystander CPR and how to use an AED Thursday. This is the sixth year the Albany Fire Department has provided hands-on training to the students. It’s all in an effort to improve community...
ALBANY, OR
KVAL

Oregon bill looks to change tenant rules for RV park stays

SALEM, Ore. — Some RV park owners are asking lawmakers to ease up on regulations that consider them to be landlords, saying it should be easier to get those leasing a lot to leave. Currently, if you rent an RV lot for more than 45 days, Oregon law considers...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Ocean Cluster Initiative on mission to keep seafood local

COOS BAY, Ore. — Keeping Local Seafood Local is the mission of the Ocean Cluster Initiative. The Oregon Coast Visitors Association says small changes in where Oregon-landed seafood is sold could mean millions back into the coastal economy. 90% of seafood served on Oregon's coast didn't come from Oregon.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Oregon lawmakers weigh proposal to allow consumers to fix their own electronics

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's not the newest idea. Legislators have looked at “right-to-repair” bills since the mid-2010s. The idea is that independent repair businesses and even private consumers should have access to schematics, tools, and patches that allow them to fix their electronic devices without going to the manufacturer.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Oregon Men's Basketball team's chemistry still a work in progress

EUGENE, Ore. — After splitting their series in Arizona this past weekend, the Oregon Men's basketball team may have surprisingly turned a new leaf in their season. Even sneaking their way back into some NCAA tournament bracket predictions. Despite the tough lost to Arizona on the road, finally fully...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Public Health: Suicide Rate Increased 80% in Lane County from 2000-2020

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Public Health released a report Tuesday which reveals statistics of suicide in the county from 2000 to 2020. “We expect, you know, roughly around 100 people to die by suicide in our community,” said Roger Brubaker, the Suicide Prevention Coordinator for Lane County Public Health.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Roseburg Boys and Girls Club kids make 'Valentines for Vets'

ROSEBURG, Ore. — As part of the Celebration of Literacy sponsored by Altrusa International of Roseburg, children attending the Roseburg Boys and Girls Club made "Valentines for Vets" Tuesday. The handcrafted Valentines will be sent to the Roseburg VA hospital to be distributed. Photojournalist Loren Ruark was there and...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Local Survivor Hopes to Prevent Growing Suicide Rates by Sharing Experience

This week, Lane County Public Health reported an 80 percent increase in suicide, from the year 2000 to 2020. While public health officials say there many reasons for the increase, local survivor Trish DeJohn said she wasn't surprised to hear about it. Years after her attempt, she is sharing her story to help with prevention.
KVAL

Bill would crack down on illegal paramilitary groups in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — According to a recent Secretary of State Audit, Oregon ranks sixth in the nation for the highest rate of violent extremist incidents over the past decade. A bill looks to give Oregon law more teeth when it comes to preventing incidents involving paramilitary groups or organized groups that use "dangerous weapons" in acts of civil disobedience.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Emeralds announce flash sale for opening week tickets

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Emeralds, back-to-back Northwest League Champions, begin their home schedule April 18-23 against the Hillsboro Hops. Individual game tickets for Opening Week will go on sale Monday, February 13 with a limited time offer of $10 tickets (33% savings), the organization said in a news release.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon lawmakers move to end sale of all flavored tobacco products

SALEM, Ore. — House Bill 30-90 will ban flavored tobacco products in Oregon. Supporters of the bill gathered together earlier today to push for action. They argue flavors like fruit and candy attract children and banning them would help prevent future tobacco use. Lawmakers and other policy groups say...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Linn County commissioners approve tax break for new carbon company

ALBANY, Ore. — Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, Sherrie Sprenger and Will Tucker unanimously approved a 3-year property tax abatement for Aymium (formerly National Carbon Technologies), a carbon production company that is leasing 33 acres from the county near the new intermodal site in Millersburg, the County said in a news release.
LINN COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Construction companies react to Eugene's natural gas ban

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council banned the use of natural gas in a 5-3 vote on Monday evening, making it the first city in Oregon to ban natural gas infrastructure in new low-rise residential construction. Roman Anderson, project manager at Kimball Construction, was confident the bill would...
EUGENE, OR

