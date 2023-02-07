Read full article on original website
Linn-Benton Community College to host an Agricultural Center community open house
ALBANY, Ore. — Linn-Benton Community College is hosting a community open house to discuss the building of its new Agricultural Center on Wednesday, February 15th from 3:00 - 4:30 PM in the Fireside Room (Calapooia Center) on the Albany Campus. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to share...
UO Duck Rides now shuttling students to affordable grocery stores
Every Thursday, the Duck Rides program at the University of Oregon shuttles students dealing with food insecurity to more affordable grocery stores around Eugene. They alternate between Trader Joe's and WinCo on Coburg Road every week. "We've seen an increase in students requesting help with food, and requesting help with...
Oregon State University warns students, public of man 'persistently' following women
CORVALLIS, Ore — Oregon State University Corvallis is warning students and the public about a man who was "persistently" following women around the campus. OSU Public Safety said the incidents happened on January 30 and February 1. They report that an unknown man followed women in multiple locations on the campus.
Roseburg milk drop site picking up supply for newborns
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Elise Hansen knows what new mothers go through. "I have an 8-month-old son, and when he was first born we just kind of had some issues with breastfeeding and I needed lactation help," she said. So Hansen worked with Aviva Health lactation consultant Jenna Brassart, who...
Paid Leave Oregon website updated with new language accessibility, calculator function
SALEM, Ore. — The website for Oregon's paid leave program just got a refresh. The Paid Leave Oregon website is now accessible in six different languages, including Spanish and Chinese. The updates include a contributions calculator which lets people find out how much money comes out of their paycheck...
Albany 8th graders learn lifesaving skill to improve community health
ALBANY, Ore. — 8th grade students from the Greater Albany School District learned how to perform bystander CPR and how to use an AED Thursday. This is the sixth year the Albany Fire Department has provided hands-on training to the students. It’s all in an effort to improve community...
Oregon bill looks to change tenant rules for RV park stays
SALEM, Ore. — Some RV park owners are asking lawmakers to ease up on regulations that consider them to be landlords, saying it should be easier to get those leasing a lot to leave. Currently, if you rent an RV lot for more than 45 days, Oregon law considers...
Ocean Cluster Initiative on mission to keep seafood local
COOS BAY, Ore. — Keeping Local Seafood Local is the mission of the Ocean Cluster Initiative. The Oregon Coast Visitors Association says small changes in where Oregon-landed seafood is sold could mean millions back into the coastal economy. 90% of seafood served on Oregon's coast didn't come from Oregon.
Oregon lawmakers weigh proposal to allow consumers to fix their own electronics
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's not the newest idea. Legislators have looked at “right-to-repair” bills since the mid-2010s. The idea is that independent repair businesses and even private consumers should have access to schematics, tools, and patches that allow them to fix their electronic devices without going to the manufacturer.
Oregon Men's Basketball team's chemistry still a work in progress
EUGENE, Ore. — After splitting their series in Arizona this past weekend, the Oregon Men's basketball team may have surprisingly turned a new leaf in their season. Even sneaking their way back into some NCAA tournament bracket predictions. Despite the tough lost to Arizona on the road, finally fully...
Public Health: Suicide Rate Increased 80% in Lane County from 2000-2020
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Public Health released a report Tuesday which reveals statistics of suicide in the county from 2000 to 2020. “We expect, you know, roughly around 100 people to die by suicide in our community,” said Roger Brubaker, the Suicide Prevention Coordinator for Lane County Public Health.
Mapleton to get new water treatment plant, board seeks volunteers
MAPLETON, Ore. — Vanessa West is a real estate agent and owner of the coffee shop Mapleton Caffeination station. Aside from selling homes and coffee, she works to make sure her community has access to clean water. "I felt the need when when we, two and a half years...
Roseburg Boys and Girls Club kids make 'Valentines for Vets'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — As part of the Celebration of Literacy sponsored by Altrusa International of Roseburg, children attending the Roseburg Boys and Girls Club made "Valentines for Vets" Tuesday. The handcrafted Valentines will be sent to the Roseburg VA hospital to be distributed. Photojournalist Loren Ruark was there and...
Oregon State Women's basketball trying to solve the mystery of consistency
The University of Oregon isn’t the only team that’s suffering from a lack of consistency. The Beavers are also trying to dig themselves out of a slump after also losing to both Utah and Colorado over this past weekend. Although the Oregon State Women's basketball team is finally...
Local Survivor Hopes to Prevent Growing Suicide Rates by Sharing Experience
This week, Lane County Public Health reported an 80 percent increase in suicide, from the year 2000 to 2020. While public health officials say there many reasons for the increase, local survivor Trish DeJohn said she wasn't surprised to hear about it. Years after her attempt, she is sharing her story to help with prevention.
Bill would crack down on illegal paramilitary groups in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — According to a recent Secretary of State Audit, Oregon ranks sixth in the nation for the highest rate of violent extremist incidents over the past decade. A bill looks to give Oregon law more teeth when it comes to preventing incidents involving paramilitary groups or organized groups that use "dangerous weapons" in acts of civil disobedience.
Emeralds announce flash sale for opening week tickets
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Emeralds, back-to-back Northwest League Champions, begin their home schedule April 18-23 against the Hillsboro Hops. Individual game tickets for Opening Week will go on sale Monday, February 13 with a limited time offer of $10 tickets (33% savings), the organization said in a news release.
Oregon lawmakers move to end sale of all flavored tobacco products
SALEM, Ore. — House Bill 30-90 will ban flavored tobacco products in Oregon. Supporters of the bill gathered together earlier today to push for action. They argue flavors like fruit and candy attract children and banning them would help prevent future tobacco use. Lawmakers and other policy groups say...
Linn County commissioners approve tax break for new carbon company
ALBANY, Ore. — Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, Sherrie Sprenger and Will Tucker unanimously approved a 3-year property tax abatement for Aymium (formerly National Carbon Technologies), a carbon production company that is leasing 33 acres from the county near the new intermodal site in Millersburg, the County said in a news release.
Construction companies react to Eugene's natural gas ban
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council banned the use of natural gas in a 5-3 vote on Monday evening, making it the first city in Oregon to ban natural gas infrastructure in new low-rise residential construction. Roman Anderson, project manager at Kimball Construction, was confident the bill would...
