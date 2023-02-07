ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

‘Breaking Bad’ Alum Raymond Cruz Reveals Why It Would Be ‘Difficult’ To Play Tuco Ever Again (Exclusive)

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago

Breaking Bad fans should be extra excited for the Super Bowl this year thanks to PopCorners. Bryan Cranston (Walt Whitman), Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman), and Raymond Cruz (Tuco Salamanca) all reunited for PopCorners’ debut Super Bowl LVII commercial (watch below) that will air during the big game on February 12, almost ten years after the hit AMC series finished airing. Raymond, 61, spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY and said it was “surreal” to reprise his role as Tuco, the iconic drug kingpin. But Raymond also admitted that he’s unsure if he’d play Tuco ever again in a possible future Breaking Bad-related project.

“It’s a difficult task. I say it with trepidation, because it wasn’t easy to do the first time,” Raymond explained. “It wasn’t easy to reprise it on Better Call Saul. And it definitely was not easy to do in the PopCorners ad,” he added. “It’s so taxing on you. It’s so high energy. Even when Tuco’s not saying anything, it’s bubbling underneath.”

The actor admitted that he doesn’t “miss anything” about playing Tuco, who met his demise in season 2 of Breaking Bad, but popped up again in the prequel series Better Call Saul starring Bob Odenkirk. “It’s so difficult to do,” Raymond also said about the role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fmblt_0kfa93ZU00
Raymond Cruz in PopCorners’ 2023 Super Bowl commercial (Photo: Frito-Lay/Mega)

Raymond also opened up about how he got back into the mindset of Tuco to film the commercial. “Luckily I write everything down. So whenever I build a character I write everything down. So I had my notes,” he said. “You have to do all the work again. I’m not like Tuco. So I had to go back and find exactly where I was at. How I built it, you know, mentally, physically, emotionally, where the character lives. And then you have to recreate that. And to have this platform to do it was amazing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MOE8L_0kfa93ZU00
Raymond Cruz in ‘Breaking Bad’ (Photo: Everett)

Raymond told HL how thrilled he was to play Raymond again, and reunite with two of his former co-stars, for the PopCorners Super Bowl commercial. “It was amazing to have PopCorners contact you that they want to recreate the whole Breaking Bad environment and bring these iconic characters together once again,” he told HL. “To back in the same environment with the same RV that they used in the show, and to be wearing the same wardrobe, it all felt very surreal. It’s almost like it never happened. It’s like a dream.”

Raymond said that filming the commercial with Bryan and Aaron “felt as if we stepped back into the Breaking Bad universe. It felt as if we had never left, even though all this time has passed.” Raymond also said Breaking Bad fans will “get a huge laugh” out of the commercial, thanks to PopCorners’ “twist” on it. “They’re gonna love it,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

‘Ghosts’ Star Asher Grodman Reveals Who Should Play Trevor’s Brother & Hints At ‘More’ With Hetty (Exclusive)

After Trevor’s remains are found, his parents show up to walk the grounds of the haunted estate in the February 9 episode of Ghosts. Trevor discovers that his parents got divorced in the years after his disappearance, but they had problems long before Trevor died. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Ghosts star Asher Grodman about peeling back more layers of Trevor.
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck’s Reaction To J.Lo Showing Him He Became A Meme At Grammys Revealed

Yes, Ben Affleck knew he looked bored at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), and apparently, he knew that his disinterested reaction had gone viral. A TikTok user by the name @almostanna posted about how she and her friends were seat fillers – someone employed to fill a vacant chair during an awards show, so there are no empty seats when the camera pans at the audience – at the Grammys. She also said she sat next to Ben, 50, and Jennifer Lopez for a large part of the ceremony. “I was next to them for a good bit of it,” she says before sharing how J.Lo, 53, clued her husband into his new meme.
HollywoodLife

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Reportedly Died Without A Will: Allison Holker Filing For Half Of His Estate

Allison Holker filed court documents to receive half of her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ estate nearly two months after his death in December. The dancer, 35, filed a California Spousal Property Petition in family court on Monday, February 6, according to documents viewed by Page Six. The filing revealed that tWitch, who died by suicide at 40 in December, did not leave behind a will.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

John Stamos 'Devastated' His 'Full House' Family Is Unraveling Due To Scandal & Tragedy

Notorious nice guy John Stamos is heartbroken his Full House TV family has been destroyed by scandal and tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned. "John is a get-along kind of guy," confided a pal, who said the 59-year-old screen stud — known for playing the "have mercy" heartthrob Uncle Jesse — "really believed" in the sweet values of the schmaltzy sitcom and its sequel, Fuller House.He adored how the actors projected a "loving atmosphere," the friend explained.But in 2020, that all changed when Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin, 58, who played his loving wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, was thrown in prison for two...
HollywoodLife

‘RHONJ’ Star Jennifer Aydin Explains Why It ‘Was Hard To Watch’ Her ‘Hurtful’ Fight With Dolores Catania (Exclusive)

Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania got into a wild and dramatic fight in the closing minutes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 premiere, putting the future of their friendship in serious jeopardy. The scene was rough to watch for everybody — including even Jennifer, 45, who gave some insight into her drama with Dolores, 52, during her EXCLUSIVE interview on HollywoodLife‘s Real Housewives podcast, Pay Attention Puh-Lease!.
HollywoodLife

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Child Star Lisa Jakub, 44, Resurfaces For Rare Interview 30 Years After Beloved Movie

Lisa Jakub was just 15 when Robin Williams‘ comedy Mrs. Doubtfire hit theaters in 1993. And 30 years later, as the movie celebrates its landmark anniversary, the actress who played his elder daughter, Lydia, is speaking out about how the late actor affected her decision to work as an author, speaker, and mental health activist. “I have struggled with anxiety and depression my entire life and Robin was very open with me with what he struggled with, and that’s a big reason why I do what I do today,'” she told David Campbell and Belinda Russell during a Friday, February 10 interview on Today Extra. The iconic comedian died by suicide in 2014.
HollywoodLife

Lisa Vanderpump Reveals Whether She’d Ever Join ‘RHUGT’ 4 Years After Leaving ‘RHOBH’ (Exclusive)

Sorry, folks. Lisa Vanderpump said she’s not interesting in joining The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 62, made the heartbreaking reveal while promoting Vanderpump Rules at the show’s Season 10 premiere party on Feb. 7. She doesn’t seem super interested in going back to RHOBH anytime soon, but we had high hopes that she might be into Peacock’s spinoff series since she’d probably only be mixed with Real Housewives stars from other franchises. But alas, that’s not the case.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Go House Hunting After Their Grammys Date Goes Viral: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, are still on the hunt for the perfect forever home that they can live in with their five combined children. The married couple got a tour of a stunning mansion in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 8. J.Lo was seen wearing a cozy white sweater as she walked out of the house with her husband in tow. Ben seemed to be in much higher spirits than he was at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, where his unamused reactions hilariously went viral on the internet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

How Rihanna’s Makeup Artist Is Preparing The Star’s Superbowl Halftime Show Glam: Exclusive Interview

It’s almost time for Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII halftime show and while we can’t wait to see what she wears, we also can’t wait to see her gorgeous glam. Luckily, the 34-year-old’s makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, exactly what she’s doing to prep Rihanna’s skin and get her glam ready for the big day on Feb. 12.
HollywoodLife

Kimberly Stewart & Benicio del Toro Pose with Daughter In Rare Photo Alongside Grandpa Rod Stewart

Kimberly Stewart shared a sweet family photo from her recent trip to Puerto Rico on Thursday, February 9. The actress, 43, shared a photo of herself posing alongside her daughter Delilah Genoveva, 11, her dad Rod Stewart, 78, and Delilah’s dad Benicio del Toro, 55. The whole family smiled in the sweet shot from Kimberly’s Instagram, which she captioned with a heart emoji.
HollywoodLife

Cher & Alexander Edwards Hold Hands Leaving Drake’s Super Bowl Party: Photos

Cher, 76, and Alexander Edwards, 37, made a lasting impression while leaving Drake‘s Super Bowl party on Friday night. The singer and her hunky boyfriend held hands as they walked by cameras outside the location of the bash and wore fashionable outfits. She donned a black leather off-the-shoulder jacket, black leggings, and black heeled boots as he rocked a neon green and black jacket over a black top, black nylon pants, and snake print boots.
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Blasts Report That She ‘Almost Died’: ‘It Makes Me Sick To My Stomach’

Britney Spears, 41, was not happy about a TMZ report from Feb. 9 that claimed the pop star is near death. The publication reported that Britney’s family and friends allegedly “planned an intervention” for her, and one source who is allegedly “in regular contact with Britney” told TMZ that they’re “afraid she’s gonna die.” Britney lashed out about these allegations on Instagram with a lengthy message to her 41 million followers. “It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died,” the “Stronger” singer began her message. “I mean at some point enough is enough !!!”
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Jokes About Ben Affleck’s ‘Happy Face’ After Awkward Grammys Date

Nothing says wifey like roasting your man! Jennifer Lopez, 53, took to Instagram on Thursday to share her hubby, Ben Affleck‘s latest movie trailer, but she also seemingly joked about his 2023 Grammys face! “My husband’s happy face,” the snapshot read with the 50-year-old in full character for the film, AIR. She also captioned the video with her excitement for the film. “AIR … cannot wait!”, she wrote.
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over Kardashian Kids, Ages 3-9, Posing All Together In Rare Photo

Khloe Kardashian is an incredibly proud mother and aunt! The reality star, 38, posted an adorable photo with most of the Kardashian children on Instagram on Saturday, February 11. Khloe gushed about the kids, and said she hoped that all of the cousins could get together in the near future! “When the whole tribe is a vibe,” she wrote in the caption along with some hearts.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
292K+
Followers
27K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy