Columbus, OH

The Spun

C.J. Stroud Has Unfortunate Admission About Ohio State Fans

CJ Stroud will go down as one of the best quarterbacks in Ohio State Buckeyes history. In his two years in Columbus, Stroud threw for over 8,000 yards and 85 touchdowns. Fans will surely remark him as a beloved Buckeye, but he says the fan base had an unusual way of reaching out to him last season. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing Ohio State News

A disturbing claim was made during this week's trial involving former Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint. Back in February of 2020, Ripe and Wint were accused of raping a then-19-year-old woman. After these allegations surfaced, they were dismissed from Ohio State's team. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Tom Izzo Among Mentors, Colleagues to Offer Guidance to Chris Holtmann Throughout Tumultuous Season For Ohio State

Chris Holtmann received a call from a colleague after last week’s Wisconsin game. Actually, the first call came during the second half of the contest, but Holtmann was preoccupied. The Ohio State head coach had just been ejected from the game after a heated exchange with the officiating crew, and Holtmann had to watch his team play the rest of the way from the back of the Schottenstein Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Ohio State landed absolutely key transfer player

The Ohio State Buckeyes picked up a commitment from former Ole Miss Rebels cornerback Davison Igninosun out of the transfer portal. And just as head coach Ryan Day prefers, that signing filled a big need for the Buckeyes and turned out to be one of the best transfer portal additions in the entire country. Davison Read more... The post Ohio State landed absolutely key transfer player appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Ohio State reveals major recruiting change

Ohio high school football players are the lifeblood of the Ohio State football program. It seems like that goes without saying. However, Buckeyes fans have criticized head coach Ryan Day in recent years for casting too wide of a net. Especially after back-to-back losses to Michigan and a come-from-ahead loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in Read more... The post Ohio State reveals major recruiting change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Has Died At 48

Former Ohio State wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 48 years old.  Prior to joining Ohio State's football team, Stanley played at Thomas Worthington High. He was an All-Ohio selection at running back, rushing for 1,537 yards ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Chris Holtmann Says He And Gene Smith Had “An Understanding Months Ago” About the Direction of the Ohio State Men's Basketball Program

Gene Smith gave Chris Holtmann a vote of confidence last week. Despite a disastrous stretch for the Ohio State men's basketball program, the Buckeye athletic director told the Columbus Dispatch that Holtmann is "our coach of the future" and thinks he's doing "an outstanding job." Smith made those comments as...
COLUMBUS, OH
Farm and Dairy

Auctioneers receive awards at Ohio Auctioneers Association conference

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Auctioneers from across the state convened for the Ohio Auctioneers Association annual conference. The conference was held at the Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center in Lewis Center, Jan. 13-14. Highlights of this year’s conference included the annual trade show with over a dozen industry vendors, the Ohio Auctioneers Championship, auction marketing awards, the hall of fame induction, presidential luncheon and the election of the board of directors.
OHIO STATE
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Samira and Matt Bartez

Sept. 4, 2021 & June 11, 2022 | You might recognize Samira (Azeez) and Matt (Bartko) Bartez from our story on creating a new last name. But their backstory and wedding days are just as interesting!. The pair first met in October 2019, a month after they matched on Bumble....
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Gazette

Tournament brackets are set

The brackets are set for the 2023 Ohio High School Athletic Association basketball tournaments. Below is a list of the date, time, location and opponent for all Highland County teams. Records listed were at the time of the tournament drawings:. GIRLS. In Division II, No. 17 seed Hillsboro (3-16) visits...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds

This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
OHIO STATE
1808Delaware

Everything You Always Wanted To Know About: The Three C Highway

Among official routes in the Buckeye State, it’s one of the oldest, with a route predating establishment of the state highway system. It’s also one of most iconic, as its name traditional and current names reference the fact that it connects the state’s three largest metropolitan areas which, unlike other locations in the US, have names which begin with the same letter.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
The Spun

The Spun

ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

