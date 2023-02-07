Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Former College Football Star Tragically DiesOnlyHomersColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jarvis records first career goal, No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Thomas 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: Injuries cost No. 5 Ohio State in 25-16 loss to No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes take care of Cleveland State 19-12The LanternColumbus, OH
C.J. Stroud Has Unfortunate Admission About Ohio State Fans
CJ Stroud will go down as one of the best quarterbacks in Ohio State Buckeyes history. In his two years in Columbus, Stroud threw for over 8,000 yards and 85 touchdowns. Fans will surely remark him as a beloved Buckeye, but he says the fan base had an unusual way of reaching out to him last season. ...
New Ohio State Football Target Palepale Planning First Trip to Columbus
Fast-rising Pennsylvania native along the defensive front has verbal commitment timeline in mind
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing Ohio State News
A disturbing claim was made during this week's trial involving former Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint. Back in February of 2020, Ripe and Wint were accused of raping a then-19-year-old woman. After these allegations surfaced, they were dismissed from Ohio State's team. ...
Eleven Warriors
Tom Izzo Among Mentors, Colleagues to Offer Guidance to Chris Holtmann Throughout Tumultuous Season For Ohio State
Chris Holtmann received a call from a colleague after last week’s Wisconsin game. Actually, the first call came during the second half of the contest, but Holtmann was preoccupied. The Ohio State head coach had just been ejected from the game after a heated exchange with the officiating crew, and Holtmann had to watch his team play the rest of the way from the back of the Schottenstein Center.
Ohio State landed absolutely key transfer player
The Ohio State Buckeyes picked up a commitment from former Ole Miss Rebels cornerback Davison Igninosun out of the transfer portal. And just as head coach Ryan Day prefers, that signing filled a big need for the Buckeyes and turned out to be one of the best transfer portal additions in the entire country. Davison Read more... The post Ohio State landed absolutely key transfer player appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ohio State reveals major recruiting change
Ohio high school football players are the lifeblood of the Ohio State football program. It seems like that goes without saying. However, Buckeyes fans have criticized head coach Ryan Day in recent years for casting too wide of a net. Especially after back-to-back losses to Michigan and a come-from-ahead loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in Read more... The post Ohio State reveals major recruiting change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Has Died At 48
Former Ohio State wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 48 years old. Prior to joining Ohio State's football team, Stanley played at Thomas Worthington High. He was an All-Ohio selection at running back, rushing for 1,537 yards ...
Ohio State F Brice Sensabaugh Off Bench Again? Coach Chris Holtmann Explains Why
The Ohio State Buckeyes played 24 minutes Thursday against the Northwestern Wildcats without their leading scorer in forward Brice Sensabaugh.
Ohio State basketball: Gene Smith’s extension to Chris Holtmann looks foolish
The Ohio State basketball team is having the worst season they’ve had in 20 years. Not since the final year of Jim O’Brien’s tenure have the Buckeyes been under .500 this late in the year. Chris Holtmann is certainly hearing the calls from fans for him to be fired.
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann Says He And Gene Smith Had “An Understanding Months Ago” About the Direction of the Ohio State Men's Basketball Program
Gene Smith gave Chris Holtmann a vote of confidence last week. Despite a disastrous stretch for the Ohio State men's basketball program, the Buckeye athletic director told the Columbus Dispatch that Holtmann is "our coach of the future" and thinks he's doing "an outstanding job." Smith made those comments as...
ESPN Predicts 2 Big Ten Teams Will Make College Football Playoff
Earlier this year, two Big Ten programs punched their tickets to the College Football Playoff. ESPN analyst Bill Connelly believes both Ohio State and Michigan will run it back this coming season with another trip to the postseason. Connelly predicts that the Buckeyes and Wolverines will join ...
spectrumnews1.com
From court to the big screen, former Buckeye is gaining new heights in Hollywood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's a success story of an Ohio man you don't hear every day. The former Ohio State basketball and track star is gaining new heights in his acting career in Hollywood. Otis Winston has appeared in the films: Greenland, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Plane.
Farm and Dairy
Auctioneers receive awards at Ohio Auctioneers Association conference
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Auctioneers from across the state convened for the Ohio Auctioneers Association annual conference. The conference was held at the Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center in Lewis Center, Jan. 13-14. Highlights of this year’s conference included the annual trade show with over a dozen industry vendors, the Ohio Auctioneers Championship, auction marketing awards, the hall of fame induction, presidential luncheon and the election of the board of directors.
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Samira and Matt Bartez
Sept. 4, 2021 & June 11, 2022 | You might recognize Samira (Azeez) and Matt (Bartko) Bartez from our story on creating a new last name. But their backstory and wedding days are just as interesting!. The pair first met in October 2019, a month after they matched on Bumble....
Times Gazette
Tournament brackets are set
The brackets are set for the 2023 Ohio High School Athletic Association basketball tournaments. Below is a list of the date, time, location and opponent for all Highland County teams. Records listed were at the time of the tournament drawings:. GIRLS. In Division II, No. 17 seed Hillsboro (3-16) visits...
Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds
This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
Everything You Always Wanted To Know About: The Three C Highway
Among official routes in the Buckeye State, it’s one of the oldest, with a route predating establishment of the state highway system. It’s also one of most iconic, as its name traditional and current names reference the fact that it connects the state’s three largest metropolitan areas which, unlike other locations in the US, have names which begin with the same letter.
Proposed 'connector' between US-33, I-70 has some fearful for 'unnecessary' change
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — They say as the crow flies is the shortest distance between two points. On Hidden Acres Legacy Farm in Pickerington is where Laura Coholich, her husband, their four children and a handful of goats call home. “And about 35 chickens,” Coholich joked. Years ago,...
