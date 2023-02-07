Read full article on original website
Chris Drew announces candidacy for Flower Mound Town Council
Chris Drew, a Flower Mound resident who serves on several town commissions, announced his candidacy for Flower Mound Town Council in a news release on Wednesday night. “My campaign is about being a servant and a voice for all residents of our town,” Drew said in a statement. “I promise to support low density, be fiscally responsible, and honor the Master Plan.”
Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — February 2023
Hello, Flower Mound! I hope you’re settling in nicely to 2023. There’s nothing quite like that fresh calendar feeling, and as I’ve been getting organized for all that’s ahead this year, I realized I have quite a few updates to pass along to you!. First, in...
starlocalmedia.com
Multifamily project gets site plan approval from McKinney City Council
A new multifamily development is expected to come to a plot of land located off of North McDonald Street. The McKinney City Council gave zoning approval to a site plan for a 186-unit apartment complex at the southeast corner of North McDonald Street, northeast of Wilmeth Road and just south of the Trinity Heights residential neighborhood. The project is set to go on a 12.57-acre piece of land.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen P&Z committee passes new shopping center proposal
A new shopping center is being proposed near Greenville Ave. and High Trail Road in Allen. Community members gathered at a Feb. 7 Allen Planning & Zoning meeting to discuss possible concerns with the proposed shopping center. Five buildings were proposed for the 7.5-acre plot of land in question. Around 23,000 square feet would be used for office space while 79,000 square feet were slated for retail, warehouse and other uses, City of Allen Senior Planner Kim Yockey said.
New hotel opens at the Flower Mound River Walk
Home2 Suites by Hilton, an extended-stay hotel, opens its doors Friday at the River Walk in Flower Mound, the hotel announced in a news release Thursday. “We are excited to open Hilton’s all-suite extended-stay hotel concept in Flower Mound,” said General Manager Dylan Franco. “Our spacious guestrooms, hotel amenities and prominent location make us an ideal fit for leisure and business travelers visiting our beautiful city.”
Argyle ISD announces school makeup schedule
Icy weather closed schools for several days during the week of Jan. 30, including Argyle ISD. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) Schools within Argyle ISD will use one of two bad weather days Feb. 13 as the district attempts to make up days following last week's winter weather event. Feb. 13 will...
Around Argyle — February 2023
Valentine’s Day is coming up, and with it the second anniversary of Winter Storm Uri. The storm brought subfreezing temperatures and snow to most of the state. Many Argyle homes were without power for almost three days. In the analysis of what went wrong with power generation, transmission and distribution, we learned that multiple factors contributed to the hardships many Texans faced. In 2022, exceptionally high temperatures earlier than usual in the spring again stressed our power infrastructure and heightened worries about the resilience of the Texas power system, or grid.
Keller approves the city’s first Indian market/restaurant
Rendering of the north facade of Desi Adda, which was approved by the Keller city council. (Courtesy city of Keller) During their regular meeting Feb. 7, Keller City Council approved the application for a specific use permit for a grocery store/restaurant located at 1110 Keller Parkway. The business, named Desi Adda, will be the city’s first Indian market and restaurant, according to a council presentation.
fortworthreport.org
Mansfield, Bedford set to expand park amenities, disc golf courses through $750K grants
Since her children were “itty bitty,” Ann Smith has taken her family to walk through Julian Feild Park, Mansfield’s oldest park. Although the land belongs to the city, her family felt a sense of ownership over the tree-filled property, Smith said. But just beyond Julian Feild’s serenity...
Local districts to make up for school missed last week
Two school districts serving southern Denton County announced this week that they will use bad weather days this month to help make up for the entire week of school missed due to last week’s ice storm. Argyle ISD will conduct a normal school day on Feb. 13, which was...
Wastewater warning from the Fort Worth Water Department
The city’s water department spokeswoman Mary Gugliuzza says the heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday caused some sanitary sewer overflows to occur from the Fort Worth collection system.
Lewisville contests proposed speed limit decrease for segment of SH 121
Lewisville's transportation board recommended a speed limit decrease for a segment of SH 121. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Lewisville continues to work with the Texas Department of Transportation to reach a solution regarding a proposed speed limit decrease for SH 121. TxDOT recommends changing the speed limit for the segment of...
City of Justin hires interim city manager
The city of Justin announced Tuesday that it has hired Jarrod Greenwood, a longtime administrator for the town of Westlake, to be Justin’s new interim city manager. Former City Manager Chuck Ewings left the city after less than two years in the position for a new job with the city of Prosper. To fill that void, the Justin City Council hired Greenwood on an interim basis and approved a contract with Strategic Government Resources to conduct a nationwide search for a permanent replacement, according to a city news release.
wbap.com
Prosper ISD School Board Elects New President
PROSPER (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Prosper ISD school board elected a new president this week in the wake of the scandalous resignation of former president Andrew Wilborn. He stepped down last month after he was arrested and charged with indecency with a child. According to Dallas Police, officers...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Neighbors Voice Concerns Over Downtown Irving Alcohol Sales
Neighbors voiced concerns Wednesday over an Irving City Council vote planned Thursday to expand alcohol sales in the Old Downtown Irving area. The change would allow up to 70% of sales in downtown restaurants to be alcohol. Restaurants are now required to sell more food than alcohol. Old Downtown Irving...
Lupe’s changing name, expanding in Keller
Lupe's restaurant is expanding and changing its name to Lupe’s Comida Con Sabor. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) For Lupe’s restaurant, located at 2122 Rufe Snow Drive, Ste. 108, Keller, changes are afoot. The restaurant is expanding to accommodate more diners, a bigger bar area and a new stage for...
Area university announces automatic admission to every Class of 2023 graduating senior at DeSoto High School
A partnership between the University of North Texas at Dallas and DeSoto Independent School District will award the entire senior class at DeSoto High School with automatic admission into the university. Students in the DHS 2023 graduating class were presented the announcement facilitated by UNT Dallas’ Executive Director of Undergraduate...
Approximate 140,000 square-foot 'big-box superstore' eyeing Forney development
FORNEY, Texas — An approximate 140,000-square foot "big-box superstore," rumored to be Target, is eyeing Forney for development in a much-larger project proposing a 350,000-square-foot development, according to economic and development officials. While those officials wouldn't confirm on the record who exactly the superstore is, one thing is for...
Dallas Observer
Hurtado in Little Elm Shutters
After opening just last June, Hurtado Barbecue announced Tuesday, Feb. 7, the closing of its Little Elm location on Hardwicke Lane. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our Little Elm location," said owner Brandon Hurtado. "We gave it everything we had, but after being forced to close with severe water leaks and inclement weather in a very seasonal town, we unfortunately couldn’t recover."
Braum’s restaurant delayed but still coming to FM 407
A new Braum’s restaurant is still in the works for FM 407, though it has been significantly delayed. In November 2021, the Double Oak Town Council approved the site plan for the new restaurant, to be located near Chinn Chapel Road, between Rapid Med Urgent Care and Tropical Smoothie Cafe. The restaurant planned to open in summer 2022, but it has been delayed for several reasons.
The Cross Timbers Gazette
Flower Mound, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.
