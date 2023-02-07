ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Multifamily project gets site plan approval from McKinney City Council

A new multifamily development is expected to come to a plot of land located off of North McDonald Street. The McKinney City Council gave zoning approval to a site plan for a 186-unit apartment complex at the southeast corner of North McDonald Street, northeast of Wilmeth Road and just south of the Trinity Heights residential neighborhood. The project is set to go on a 12.57-acre piece of land.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen P&Z committee passes new shopping center proposal

A new shopping center is being proposed near Greenville Ave. and High Trail Road in Allen. Community members gathered at a Feb. 7 Allen Planning & Zoning meeting to discuss possible concerns with the proposed shopping center. Five buildings were proposed for the 7.5-acre plot of land in question. Around 23,000 square feet would be used for office space while 79,000 square feet were slated for retail, warehouse and other uses, City of Allen Senior Planner Kim Yockey said.
ALLEN, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

New hotel opens at the Flower Mound River Walk

Home2 Suites by Hilton, an extended-stay hotel, opens its doors Friday at the River Walk in Flower Mound, the hotel announced in a news release Thursday. “We are excited to open Hilton’s all-suite extended-stay hotel concept in Flower Mound,” said General Manager Dylan Franco. “Our spacious guestrooms, hotel amenities and prominent location make us an ideal fit for leisure and business travelers visiting our beautiful city.”
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Around Argyle — February 2023

Around Argyle — February 2023

Valentine’s Day is coming up, and with it the second anniversary of Winter Storm Uri. The storm brought subfreezing temperatures and snow to most of the state. Many Argyle homes were without power for almost three days. In the analysis of what went wrong with power generation, transmission and distribution, we learned that multiple factors contributed to the hardships many Texans faced. In 2022, exceptionally high temperatures earlier than usual in the spring again stressed our power infrastructure and heightened worries about the resilience of the Texas power system, or grid.
ARGYLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Keller approves the city’s first Indian market/restaurant

Rendering of the north facade of Desi Adda, which was approved by the Keller city council. (Courtesy city of Keller) During their regular meeting Feb. 7, Keller City Council approved the application for a specific use permit for a grocery store/restaurant located at 1110 Keller Parkway. The business, named Desi Adda, will be the city’s first Indian market and restaurant, according to a council presentation.
KELLER, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

City of Justin hires interim city manager

The city of Justin announced Tuesday that it has hired Jarrod Greenwood, a longtime administrator for the town of Westlake, to be Justin’s new interim city manager. Former City Manager Chuck Ewings left the city after less than two years in the position for a new job with the city of Prosper. To fill that void, the Justin City Council hired Greenwood on an interim basis and approved a contract with Strategic Government Resources to conduct a nationwide search for a permanent replacement, according to a city news release.
JUSTIN, TX
wbap.com

Prosper ISD School Board Elects New President

PROSPER (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Prosper ISD school board elected a new president this week in the wake of the scandalous resignation of former president Andrew Wilborn. He stepped down last month after he was arrested and charged with indecency with a child. According to Dallas Police, officers...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Neighbors Voice Concerns Over Downtown Irving Alcohol Sales

Neighbors voiced concerns Wednesday over an Irving City Council vote planned Thursday to expand alcohol sales in the Old Downtown Irving area. The change would allow up to 70% of sales in downtown restaurants to be alcohol. Restaurants are now required to sell more food than alcohol. Old Downtown Irving...
IRVING, TX
North Dallas Gazette

Area university announces automatic admission to every Class of 2023 graduating senior at DeSoto High School

A partnership between the University of North Texas at Dallas and DeSoto Independent School District will award the entire senior class at DeSoto High School with automatic admission into the university. Students in the DHS 2023 graduating class were presented the announcement facilitated by UNT Dallas’ Executive Director of Undergraduate...
DESOTO, TX
Dallas Observer

Hurtado in Little Elm Shutters

After opening just last June, Hurtado Barbecue announced Tuesday, Feb. 7, the closing of its Little Elm location on Hardwicke Lane. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our Little Elm location," said owner Brandon Hurtado. "We gave it everything we had, but after being forced to close with severe water leaks and inclement weather in a very seasonal town, we unfortunately couldn’t recover."
LITTLE ELM, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Braum’s restaurant delayed but still coming to FM 407

A new Braum’s restaurant is still in the works for FM 407, though it has been significantly delayed. In November 2021, the Double Oak Town Council approved the site plan for the new restaurant, to be located near Chinn Chapel Road, between Rapid Med Urgent Care and Tropical Smoothie Cafe. The restaurant planned to open in summer 2022, but it has been delayed for several reasons.
DOUBLE OAK, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

