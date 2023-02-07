NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One New Haven pizza place has opened its doors to veterans across the state who are looking to learn a new skill. Thursday is National Pizza Day, a day to revel in one of America’s favorite foods! And on this foodie holiday, the New Haven Pizza School will be offering a free class for veterans to learn how to make their own pies.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO