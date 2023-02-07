ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Student brings kitchen knife on bus at school in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - A student was found with a kitchen knife on the afternoon bus home from a school in Norwich on Thursday. “This afternoon on bus 2 a student was found to have a kitchen knife. The bus driver became aware of this very quickly after the bus had left the school and called the police,” said Superintendent Kristen E. Stringfellow.
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

West Haven school adding security after threats found in bathroom

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — May V. Carrigan Intermediate School in West Haven has added additional security guards and is considering installing metal detectors in response to a slew of vandalism and threats found in the last few months. “It’s disheartening my guys here at 10, 11, and 12 years old — the last thing […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Freebie Friday: Free skating, swim lessons

Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the end of the week and we found some free activities to consider as you head into the weekend. We are Stretching Your Dollar this Freebie Friday with a few money savers. A new skating season has kicked-off in Vernon. You can now skate...
VERNON, CT
WTNH.com

New Haven Pizza School offers free classes for veterans on National Pizza Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One New Haven pizza place has opened its doors to veterans across the state who are looking to learn a new skill. Thursday is National Pizza Day, a day to revel in one of America’s favorite foods! And on this foodie holiday, the New Haven Pizza School will be offering a free class for veterans to learn how to make their own pies.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

UConn threatens to pull sports from XL Center

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Proposed budget cuts could force the University of Connecticut to stop hosting athletic events at the XL Center in Hartford. It all comes down to money. UConn President Radenka Maric said Gov. Ned Lamont’s recently proposed budget would leave the school about $160 million short next year.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons City Updates

$5.25 Million in Federal Funding for City Projects: I joined Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Congressman Jim Himes to highlight the over $5 million in federal funding Stamford is receiving to build a new library branch on the East Side, street light improvements, and a new regional police academy at the Stamford Police Department.
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Milford mayor to step down, accept new public service position

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford Mayor Ben Blake announced on Tuesday, it is his intention to step down as mayor and accept a new public service position for the state of Connecticut in June. Milford Mayor Ben Blake said he was nominated to fill the post of Administrative Law Judge for the Connecticut Worker’s Compensation […]
MILFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Nikita Puts On A Hometown Party At Arch Street Tavern in Hartford

There’s something different happening at a packed local show. For a few hours, there can exist a community among band, audience, bartenders, sound engineer, everyone else involved from the same place. On February 11, Hartford groove masters Nikita are aiming to provide that experience at a hometown gig at...
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Union Targets Mayor’s Ed Board Influence

Leaders of the city’s teachers union called for the school board to have two additional elected members — and for the mayor to be stripped of his ed-board voting powers. Wilbur Cross High School teacher and New Haven Federation of Teachers (NHFT) executive board member Melody Gallagher put...
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy