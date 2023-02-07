ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bed Bath & Beyond announces closure of Leominster location

LEOMINSTER — The city is losing another national retailer, as Bed Bath & Beyond will close its doors for good as part of the company’s effort to turn around its finances. The location at 76 Orchard Hill Park Drive was included in a list released earlier this week of stores to close.
LEOMINSTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Electrical system at Elm Park Tower beyond repair with nearly 200 seniors displaced

WORCESTER - It turns out that damage to the electrical system over the weekend at Elm Park Tower apartments is beyond repair and a complete replacement is needed in the 16-story building before residents are allowed to return for good. Due to the record low temperatures over the weekend, the Worcester Housing Authority, which runs the seniors-only building located at 425 Pleasant St., had to empty the building of its nearly 200 residents Saturday night due to...
WORCESTER, MA
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
GRAFTON, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $385,000 in Worcester

Jorgo Tollkuci and Petrula Karapanxho acquired the property at 55 Wrentham Road, Worcester, from Henry W Mayette and Helena Mayette on Jan. 17, 2023. The $385,000 purchase price works out to $286 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

LGBT Chamber of Commerce creating opportunities for LGBT-owned businesses

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. - The LGBT Chamber of Commerce has a goal of bringing more diversity and inclusion to western Massachusetts. The LGBT Chamber of Commerce opened an office in Easthampton in the fall of 2022. The chamber provides grants, LLC's, networking events and other resources to LGBT-owned businesses in western...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Extends Deadline for Denholm Building Proposals

WORCESTER - The Worcester Redevelopment Authority has extended the deadline for requests for proposals of the sale and development of the Denholm building on Main Street. The RFP bid for the building at 484-500 Main St. opened on Nov. 23, 2022 and was scheduled to close on Feb. 17, 2023. The deadline has been extended five weeks and the bid will now close on March 24, 2023.
WORCESTER, MA
WSBS

A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Snow to Fall in Some Areas of New England Thursday

We made it to the pick of the week for many, highs are in the 50s, we’re enjoying sunny skies and a breezy west wind that gusts from 20 to 30 miles per hour. Skies will remain mostly clear. The wind will slow down overnight before marching clouds make their way in before dawn Thursday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
universalhub.com

Neighbors sue to block new Brighton synagogue

A group of residents living near the site of a proposed synagogue on Bennett Street in Brighton yesterday sued to block its construction, saying the new building and attached rabbi's residence would simply be far too large for a congested, narrow street. In a suit filed in Suffolk Superior Court,...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston doctor on rare, but serious ‘AFM’

There's new national data about a rare, but serious, condition that can occur in children as they recover from a common cold. Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, explains what Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM, is, its symptoms and what parents should know.
