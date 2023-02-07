Read full article on original website
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGrafton, MA
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
The Story of the Boy in the Walls Who Liked to Kill: Daniel LaPlanteNikTownsend, MA
leominsterchamp.com
Bed Bath & Beyond announces closure of Leominster location
LEOMINSTER — The city is losing another national retailer, as Bed Bath & Beyond will close its doors for good as part of the company’s effort to turn around its finances. The location at 76 Orchard Hill Park Drive was included in a list released earlier this week of stores to close.
Electrical system at Elm Park Tower beyond repair with nearly 200 seniors displaced
WORCESTER - It turns out that damage to the electrical system over the weekend at Elm Park Tower apartments is beyond repair and a complete replacement is needed in the 16-story building before residents are allowed to return for good. Due to the record low temperatures over the weekend, the Worcester Housing Authority, which runs the seniors-only building located at 425 Pleasant St., had to empty the building of its nearly 200 residents Saturday night due to...
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
Single family residence sells for $385,000 in Worcester
Jorgo Tollkuci and Petrula Karapanxho acquired the property at 55 Wrentham Road, Worcester, from Henry W Mayette and Helena Mayette on Jan. 17, 2023. The $385,000 purchase price works out to $286 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
End of extra SNAP benefits means tough times for Mass. food banks
In early March, the federal government will end extra SNAP payments that have been in place since the pandemic began.
Why no snow cover could be problematic in the Spring
Simkins Tree Service out of Holliston says yards could have trouble this year because of the lack of snow cover.
No significant Massachusetts snowstorms so far this winter
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with how this is usually a pretty snowy time of year.
spectrumnews1.com
LGBT Chamber of Commerce creating opportunities for LGBT-owned businesses
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. - The LGBT Chamber of Commerce has a goal of bringing more diversity and inclusion to western Massachusetts. The LGBT Chamber of Commerce opened an office in Easthampton in the fall of 2022. The chamber provides grants, LLC's, networking events and other resources to LGBT-owned businesses in western...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Extends Deadline for Denholm Building Proposals
WORCESTER - The Worcester Redevelopment Authority has extended the deadline for requests for proposals of the sale and development of the Denholm building on Main Street. The RFP bid for the building at 484-500 Main St. opened on Nov. 23, 2022 and was scheduled to close on Feb. 17, 2023. The deadline has been extended five weeks and the bid will now close on March 24, 2023.
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
nbcboston.com
Snow to Fall in Some Areas of New England Thursday
We made it to the pick of the week for many, highs are in the 50s, we’re enjoying sunny skies and a breezy west wind that gusts from 20 to 30 miles per hour. Skies will remain mostly clear. The wind will slow down overnight before marching clouds make their way in before dawn Thursday.
‘Ugh! The electric bill!’ Local residents dealing with high energy bills
High energy bills this winter continue to put a strain on households across the country and right here in western Massachusetts.
Access to affordable housing becomes growing issue in Massachusetts
Access to affordable housing has become a growing issue in the nation and right here in Massachusetts.
Freezing temperatures led to burst pipes throughout Mass. over the weekend: ‘It was non-stop’
This weekend’s record-setting cold temperatures were the cause of hundreds of emergency calls in Massachusetts this weekend, with the most common being burst or frozen pipes leading to leaks and flooding. In Worcester, Acting Deputy Chief Adam Roche said the Fire Department responded to 558 total emergency calls from...
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
National Pizza Day: The 2nd-best pizzeria in America is right here in Massachusetts
National Pizza Day is on Feb. 9 each year. What better way to celebrate National Pizza Day than getting the 2nd-best pizza in the U.S. which happens to be right in Massachusetts.
universalhub.com
Neighbors sue to block new Brighton synagogue
A group of residents living near the site of a proposed synagogue on Bennett Street in Brighton yesterday sued to block its construction, saying the new building and attached rabbi's residence would simply be far too large for a congested, narrow street. In a suit filed in Suffolk Superior Court,...
National Pizza Day: Who serves the best slice in western Massachusetts?
Thursday is National Pizza Day and restaurants across the country are rolling out millions for Super Bowl Sunday.
Highly anticipated grocery store opening in Massachusetts
A highly anticipated grocery store is hosting its grand opening event in Massachusetts this weekend. Read on to learn more. This weekend, Mom's Organic Market will be opening its first Massachusetts store location in Burlington, according to the company's website.
WCVB
Boston doctor on rare, but serious ‘AFM’
There's new national data about a rare, but serious, condition that can occur in children as they recover from a common cold. Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, explains what Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM, is, its symptoms and what parents should know.
