Missouri State

Black lawmakers cite racism as Missouri House approves crime bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Black lawmakers in Missouri are accusing House Republican leaders of racism after shutting down debate and passing a bill that could strip power from the Black woman elected as the St. Louis prosecutor. The racial tensions in Missouri echo similar complaints raised this week in...
Lawmakers moving forward with plan to relax Iowa's child labor laws

DES MOINES, Iowa — A plan to pull back Iowa's child labor laws is moving forward at the statehouse. A subcommittee advanced Senate File 167 Thursday, which would allow teens as young as 14 to work some of the hazardous jobs they can't work now, as long as it's part of an approved training program.
Pence group to run ads in Iowa against school trans policies

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence is stepping up his outreach in Iowa ahead of a possible 2024 presidential campaign. He's rallying conservatives against transgender-affirming policies in schools, like one adopted in an eastern Iowa district last year. The effort by a group Pence founded called...
2-time kidney recipient: A southeast Iowa woman shares her story

Southeast Iowa — Thousands nationwide and hundreds in the Hawkeye State are waiting for organs or tissues that would drastically change their lives. The Iowa Donor Network is a crucial resource for donors, their families and recipients. We spoke with both a two-time kidney recipient and the Iowa Donor...
