Read full article on original website
Related
ktvo.com
Black lawmakers cite racism as Missouri House approves crime bill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Black lawmakers in Missouri are accusing House Republican leaders of racism after shutting down debate and passing a bill that could strip power from the Black woman elected as the St. Louis prosecutor. The racial tensions in Missouri echo similar complaints raised this week in...
ktvo.com
Lawmakers moving forward with plan to relax Iowa's child labor laws
DES MOINES, Iowa — A plan to pull back Iowa's child labor laws is moving forward at the statehouse. A subcommittee advanced Senate File 167 Thursday, which would allow teens as young as 14 to work some of the hazardous jobs they can't work now, as long as it's part of an approved training program.
ktvo.com
Pence group to run ads in Iowa against school trans policies
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence is stepping up his outreach in Iowa ahead of a possible 2024 presidential campaign. He's rallying conservatives against transgender-affirming policies in schools, like one adopted in an eastern Iowa district last year. The effort by a group Pence founded called...
ktvo.com
Gender identity, banning books among issues in governors' new education bill
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds is introducing a new bill she claims will increase transparency, but others argue it targets LGBTQ+ students. The bill is an on going priority for Republicans, who claim parental choice is at the top of their agenda. "I think that they're trying...
ktvo.com
2-time kidney recipient: A southeast Iowa woman shares her story
Southeast Iowa — Thousands nationwide and hundreds in the Hawkeye State are waiting for organs or tissues that would drastically change their lives. The Iowa Donor Network is a crucial resource for donors, their families and recipients. We spoke with both a two-time kidney recipient and the Iowa Donor...
Comments / 3