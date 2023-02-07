ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York’s 10 most-searched snacks for the Big Game, new data reveals

By Megan Hatch
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The Big Game is almost here and Americans are preparing for a feast as they go grocery shopping for all the best appetizers, snacks, drinks, and more.

Even though New Yorkers don’t have a state team playing in the Big Game, many football fans will still be watching — and eating, including these most-searched snacks.

Easy Superbowl spreads that can be prepped in advance

From wings to pizza and chips to dips, there are lots of different Big Game dishes that people love to make and eat during the game as the average American eats around 2,400 calories during the four-hour game.

That’s why Gambling.com used Google search data to find the most-searched food items over the Big Game weekend.

From using Google search volumes, 30 of the country’s most popular Big Game dishes were analyzed to see which item had been searched the most over Big Game weekend last year. These were then compiled, and a top-10 ranking was created.

Top 10 most-searched-for snacks in New York during the Big Game weekend


Food Item 		Number of Searches in New York*
1 Pizza Slices 128,845
2 Burgers 60,664
3 Ice Cream 36,375
4 Chicken Wings 32,228
5 Cookies 24,659
6 Chips n Dips 19,643
7 Sliders 19,631
8 BBQ Ribs 14,607
9 Subs & Sandwiches 14,016
10 Meatballs 13,708

Pizza is the number one searched-for Big Game food item for New Yorkers and, close behind with a large search volume, is chips and dips.

But what dip do New Yorkers love to eat the most while watching the Big Game?

Top 5 most-searched-for dips in New York during the Big Game weekend:

# Dip Number of Searches in New York*
1 Salsa 4,087
2 Hummus 4,011
3 Buffalo Chicken 3,454
4 Guacamole 3,184
5 Queso 1,917
