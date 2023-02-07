JACKSONVILLE, FL – Day one of the 2023 Syracuse Softball season didn’t start the way the Orange hoped it would. Syracuse dropped its season opener for the first time since 2019. The Cuse fell to IUPUI 6-5. It was self-inflicted wounds that plagued the Orange against the Jaguars. On the offensive end, Syracuse left 13 runners on base. On the other side, only three of IUPUI’s six runs were earned runs. The Orange committed two errors in the field that they could not recover from. Eight of Syracuse’s ten starters in the contest were underclassmen.

