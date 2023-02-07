ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
citrustv.com

Syracuse Softball Splits its Doubleheader on Opening Day

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Day one of the 2023 Syracuse Softball season didn’t start the way the Orange hoped it would. Syracuse dropped its season opener for the first time since 2019. The Cuse fell to IUPUI 6-5. It was self-inflicted wounds that plagued the Orange against the Jaguars. On the offensive end, Syracuse left 13 runners on base. On the other side, only three of IUPUI’s six runs were earned runs. The Orange committed two errors in the field that they could not recover from. Eight of Syracuse’s ten starters in the contest were underclassmen.
SYRACUSE, NY
citrustv.com

Syracuse Men’s Lacrosse Routs UAlbany 20-7

The last time Syracuse Men’s Lacrosse matched up with UAlbany, it was an ugly and rainy game in which SU fell 14-12. However, this time around it was a monsoon, but not with the rain above, but by how many goals went into the back of the net. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
citrustv.com

Syracuse Sets For Toughest Stretch of Season

With a win over Boston College in the rearview mirror, Syracuse women’s basketball prepares for its most difficult stretch of the season with a trio of ranked opponents on the docket. No. 14 North Carolina awaits Thursday night, and it marks the first time that the Orange will face...
SYRACUSE, NY
citrustv.com

What You Need To Know: Syracuse Men’s Lacrosse vs. UAlbany

The 2022 season for Syracuse Men’s Lacrosse was certainly a forgettable one. The season had very few highs and many lows. However, there was no lower point than when SU traveled to UAlbany last season. With the rain pouring down on Casey Stadium, the Orange fell to the Great...
SYRACUSE, NY
citrustv.com

Syracuse Silenced 2-0 Against Mercyhurst

The CHA playoffs are just two weeks away, and if you know anything about playoff hockey, then you know that they don’t score a lot of goals. This one sure had a playoff feel tonight as the Cuse fell 2-0 to Mercyhurst in Tennity Ice Pavilion. This neck and neck contest came down to the final whistle.
SYRACUSE, NY
citrustv.com

What Needs to Change for Syracuse Ice Hockey

Hockey season is long and grueling, “It’s the longest season in the NCAA” Head Coach Britni Smith said. The end of the season is never easy, so when it comes to hockey, a sport that crosses over between the fall and spring semesters, there is no doubt that the players are feeling the wear and tear.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy