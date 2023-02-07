The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit has announced the return of Ski with a Ranger at Heavenly Village for skiers and snowboarders. Tours will depart from Tamarack Lodge at the top of the Heavenly Gondola at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. every Friday through the end of March, weather permitting. The next tour will be hosted Friday, Feb. 10. The tour lasts approximately one hour and no reservation is needed to attended. Participants in this free program must be intermediate level of riding and must provide their own lift tickets.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO