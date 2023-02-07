Read full article on original website
Of course GREEDY landlords just want more money more money not caring about the people that DEPEND on it. I hope they all there engines seize!!!
The forgotten route to Tahoe that beat all the traffic
The Snowball Special was a novelty train and another vanished wonder from the peak era of Northern California train travel. A ski train that catered to day trippers in the 1930s, it departed Oakland at midnight for the Sierra Nevada so people could play in the snow all day and then return that night. The last Snowball left the station long ago, but you can still take a train to the mountains... Read more.
Record-Courier
Clear Creek announces selling 300th home
A luxury housing project in northwestern Douglas County announced its 300th residential sale. Clear Creek Tahoe is located above Alpine View along Highway 50. In 2022, Clear Creek Tahoe sold 31 homes and homesites, representing a total sales volume of more than $56 million, officials said. According to the county,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Twosday Mornings’ returns to Kahle Community Center
STATELINE, Nev. — Every Tuesday morning from now until June 6, “Twosday Mornings” will take place at Kahle Community Center. This program, which takes place from 9:30-11 a.m., is designed for young children who would like to spend one morning a week in the company of their peers enjoying structured and spontaneous playful experiences including creative art and optional circle time.
Forest Service asking people to stay off Mosquito Ridge Road
(KTXL) — Members of the public are once again being asked to avoid Mosquito Ridge Road near Foresthill as it remains mostly unstable and has areas of major damage, according to the United States Forest Service, Tahoe National Forest. On Jan. 7, the Tahoe National Forest announced that several miles of roadways and trails in […]
railfan.com
Union Pacific Runs Rotary Snowplows on Donner
DONNER PASS, Calif. — For the first time in four years, Union Pacific has dispatched its former Southern Pacific rotary snowplows to clear snow on California’s Donner Pass. This week, the rotary plows — SPMW 207 and 222 — were working between their home base in Roseville, Calif., and Truckee. The last time the massive machines were used was back in the winter of 2018 and 2019.
KOLO TV Reno
Truckee Meadows knocks down car fire in Sun Valley
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District quickly knocked down a car fire in Sun Valley Thursday evening. The car caught fire inside a garage on the 300 block of Brownlee Lane in Sun Valley. The fire emitted significant smoke into the surrounding area, but no further...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
El Dorado County opens navigation center, shelter
Those experiencing homelessness in El Dorado County have the opportunity to utilize a new service — a navigation center and shelter has opened and is ready for clients. Approximately 511 of El Dorado County’s residents are experiencing homelessness, according to the 2022 point-in-time count. Now the county is hoping the El Dorado Navigation Center can be a conduit to provide resources to get them off the streets.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Action this week: Ski with a Ranger, Puppet Art Theater, Trivia Snowshoe Hike, spirit tastings, live music
The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit has announced the return of Ski with a Ranger at Heavenly Village for skiers and snowboarders. Tours will depart from Tamarack Lodge at the top of the Heavenly Gondola at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. every Friday through the end of March, weather permitting. The next tour will be hosted Friday, Feb. 10. The tour lasts approximately one hour and no reservation is needed to attended. Participants in this free program must be intermediate level of riding and must provide their own lift tickets.
2news.com
CHP Truckee, Truckee Police to conduct proactive traffic control near ski resorts
In a continued effort to provide the highest level of safety and service to drivers, CHP Truckee and Truckee PD are addressing safety concerns on I-80 and through the town of Truckee, due to ski traffic, by conducting proactive traffic control on Saturdays and Sundays. Due to the unpredictable amount...
KCRA.com
Amador County wine tasting room, storehouse catches fire
PLYMOUTH, Calif. — A firefighter was injured Wednesday evening after a fire at a wine facility in Amador County, officials said. The Amador Fire Protection District said it got a call at 6:23 p.m. about a fire at 18590 Highway 49 in the city of Plymouth. One firefighter injured their hand while responding.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
3 Lake Tahoe spas included on ‘America’s Favorite’ list
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Three spa businesses at Lake Tahoe have been recognized as “America’s Favorite Spas of 2022” by a national website that showcases the best spa and wellness experiences in North America. Stillwater Spa & Salon, located at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa...
This Tahoe lodge is among the top-rated U.S. ski hotels by guests
Hotels.com guests love this recently expanded spot.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Healthy Tahoe: Home health and hospice in the mountains
Home health and hospice are challenging areas of health care even in perfect conditions. In Tahoe, added impacts of winter weather, tourism travel, and mountain passes can lead to the perfect storm. Yet, we are proud to navigate the challenges and provide medical care to our medically-vulnerable population. Home health...
nevadabusiness.com
Ryder Homes Unveils New Model Homes at Shadow Hills, a Spacious Spanish Springs Community in the Harris Ranch Master-Plan
NEVADA (February 2023) — Award-winning local home builder Ryder Homes announces the opening of four new model homes and their state-of-the-art sales center at its newest community, Shadow Hills, located within the Harris Ranch master-planned development off Pyramid Highway in Spanish Springs, Nevada. The first construction phase includes 72 single-story homes with four models for buyers and realtors to tour. When finished, Shadow Hills will consist of 282 total homes, adding much-needed inventory and housing options to the Reno-Sparks region. A public grand opening will take place on February 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shadow Hills is located at 11687 Sugarloaf Peak Drive, Spanish Springs, Nevada, 89441.
KOLO TV Reno
Oddie Blvd. to close at Silverada Blvd. for pedestrian bridge removal
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will be closing Oddie Blvd. at Silverada Blvd. for two consecutive weekends for the demolition of a pedestrian bridge. The demolition is part of the ongoing Oddie Wells Project. Silverada Blvd. will remain open to through traffic. The section of road will be closed starting...
This 600-mile Trail Will Connect 15 Mountain Towns Across the American West
Pack plenty of water — this one is a doozy.
KOLO TV Reno
Tips for owning chicken in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With egg prices soaring, some in Reno may want to start your own chicken coop. The City of Reno doesn’t regulate chickens, so you can own them without much of an issue and there aren’t any restrictions as to how many you can own.
mynews4.com
Portion of Oddie Blvd. to be closed temporarily for pedestrian bridge demolition
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A portion of Oddie Blvd. in Reno will be closed for back-to-back weekends as RTC demolishes the popular pedestrian bridge. The closure, which will impact the Oddie and Silverada intersection, will start Friday, February 10 at 7 p.m. and run through Monday, February 13 at 5 a.m. The second closure will go into place February 17 at 7 p.m. through February 20 at 5 a.m. The northbound offramp from I-580 to eastbound Oddie will also be closed.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
IVGID discusses Beach House project, announce Ordinance 7 public hearing date
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Board of Trustees got right down to it in their meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 9 with a long discussion about plans for the Beach House project. Staff requested the board’s feedback on the design that was initially shown at the end of...
smithmountainlake.com
More than 150 years later the hunt for gold is still on in NorCal. Winter storms bring a new fever
SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) -- The recent heavy rains in the Sacramento Valley created flooding in many of the streams and rivers. It also pushed gold from the mountains down into the valley, leading to a bit of a gold rush. Nestled along the south fork of the American River is...
