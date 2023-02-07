Read full article on original website
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Orangeburg law firm celebrates five years
Connor effectively juggles distinguished Army service, law career in central South Carolina. The Bill Connor Law Firm will host a reception and open-house celebrating five years in practice, on Monday, Feb. 13, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the firm’s offices 1408 Russell Street in Orangeburg. The public is invited.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Joy Riley joins HNTB as senior project manager
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Joy Riley, PE, PMP, CPM, DBIA, has joined HNTB as a senior project manager in the Carolinas office. Based in Columbia, Riley is a widely known and well-respected professional engineer with more than 25 years of environmental and transportation industry experience working on innovative and expansive strategic infrastructure projects.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Central Carolina Community Foundation Awards $370,000 to 14 Nonprofits to Launch Community Improvement Projects
Central Carolina Community Foundation awarded $370,000 to 14 organizations this year through its Connected Communities grant. The 14 nonprofits will launch projects that improve the quality of life in the Midlands by building a more livable, equitable and just community to live, work, play and raise a family. In its...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Medical real estate company purchases Columbia treatment center for $31M
A Nashville-based medical real estate company has purchased a Columbia cancer treatment center for $31 million. First Citizens Bank recently announced that its Healthcare Finance group provided $31.2 million to Montecito Medical Real Estate to finance its purchase of a treatment center leased to South Carolina Oncology Associates, according to a news release.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Eventfully Chic by Parris Named Winner in 2023 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards® and in The Knot Best of Weddings 2023
Columbia, SC -- Eventfully Chic by Parris was announced as a winner of the 2023 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards® and a winner in The Knot Best of Weddings - accolades representing the top wedding professionals across the board in quality, service, responsiveness and professionalism. WeddingWire and The Knot are leading wedding vendor marketplaces and planning authorities that have inspired more than 25 million couples with wedding planning.
South Carolina's Athletic Department Announces Major Development Project
South Carolina Gamecocks' Athletic Director Ray Tanner announced the beginning of an ambitious development plan by the University on Tuesday afternoon.
LOOK: South Carolina Commits Making Pitch To Jonathan Paylor
South Carolina commits Kam Pringle and Mazeo Bennett are letting target Jonathan Paylor know how much they want him in Columbia.
Soda City Biz WIRE
LRADAC’s Jeremy Martin becomes a member of the National Institute on Drug Abuse’s Clinical Trials Network Community Representative Council
Jeremy Martin, LRADAC’s Vice President of Treatment and Intervention, has been selected as one of 16 inaugural members of the National Institute on Drug Abuse’s Clinical Trials Network Community Representative Council (CIRCL). As a new entity of the CIRCL, Martin, along with other national representatives, will work with a diverse group of agencies, organizations, and individuals/families with lived experiences to inform the research agenda of the 16 Clinical Trials Network (CTN) nodes and discuss the state of drug addiction, treatment, and prevention across the nation.
Richland Two leaders talk next steps after bomb threats, hoaxes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a number of bomb threats and hoaxes at several Richland School District Two schools, the board of trustees is putting a plan in place to curb future threats. It was a scary and frustrating week for Jemma Smith, the mother of a Richland Two student....
WYFF4.com
Caregiver in South Carolina sentenced for putting patient in headlock, hitting patient in head, AG says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Aformer caregiver at a Clinton, South Carolina, facility has been sent to prison after investigators say she put a patient in a headlock and hit the victim in the head, according to the South Carolina Attorney General. Ursula M. Davis, 54, pleaded guilty to one...
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
LOOK: The areas Carolina plans to utilize around campus
It’s time to change the game. That’s the official messaging from Gamecock Football’s social media channels, regarding the new project around Williams-Brice Stadium. For now, there aren’t a ton of details, but there are quite a few things worth knowing about what’s in store. A...
South Carolina woman speaks out about medical ID mix-ups
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An Edgefield County woman is having problems with medication mix-ups and misdiagnoses because she shares the same information as another woman. “So, what happens if something should happen to me out there in that street and my children are not there, or my family members are not there, and they […]
Built by slaves, railroad line in St. Matthews could get on National Register of Historic Places
ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — A railroad cut that runs through the Calhoun County town of St. Matthews is rooted in state history. According to the Calhoun County Museum, oral history indicates it was hand dug in 1840 by enslaved African Americans contracted from local plantations. “I think it’s very...
abccolumbia.com
Labcorp to settle false claims allegations with $19 million payment to U.S.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp) has agreed to pay $19 million after being accused of violating the False Claims Act. The payment comes after the clinical laboratory services company allegedly submitted false claims to Medicare for patients who were ordered laboratory testing from Labcorp, Health Diagnostic Laboratory, Inc. (HDL), and/or Singulex, Inc. (Singulex).
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man safe after being pulled off bridge by deputy
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One young man is safe after the efforts of a Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy and it all played out on tv. On January 12th, On Patrol Live captured the moments of Cpl. Kenny Fitzsimmons rescuing a man who was sitting on the edge of a bridge in Columbia. Cpl. Fitzsimmons says the 26-year-old male was sitting on the edge crying and staring at the traffic below.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Man wanted in CiCis Pizza altercation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation outside of CiCis Pizza. Authorities say the incident occurred November, 2022. If you any information, please submit a tip to at http://crimesc.com. Tips may...
FOX Carolina
Labcorp to pay $19M settlement for allegations under False Claims Act
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Justice says Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings will pay the U.S. $19 million to settle allegations that it violated the False Claims Act. Labcorp is one of the largest providers for clinical laboratory services. The USDOJ says Labcorp allegedly submitted false...
abccolumbia.com
Honda recalls thousands of vehicles due to faulty backup cameras
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Honda is recalling more than 114,000 2018 to 2020 Fit Hatchbacks and 2019 to 2022 HRV SUV’s. According to the company, the vehicles backup camera display may not work when it’s in reverse. The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit...
coladaily.com
Two Notch vendor market opening second location in Lexington
Many local shoppers and thrifters in the Midlands are familiar with Ivy House, a vendor mall in the Northeast Columbia area. More residents will soon get to shop at the store when a second location opens in Lexington. Owner Ruth Rauch started as a vendor at Ivy House, before acquiring...
