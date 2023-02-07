ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg law firm celebrates five years

Connor effectively juggles distinguished Army service, law career in central South Carolina. The Bill Connor Law Firm will host a reception and open-house celebrating five years in practice, on Monday, Feb. 13, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the firm’s offices 1408 Russell Street in Orangeburg. The public is invited.
ORANGEBURG, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Joy Riley joins HNTB as senior project manager

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Joy Riley, PE, PMP, CPM, DBIA, has joined HNTB as a senior project manager in the Carolinas office. Based in Columbia, Riley is a widely known and well-respected professional engineer with more than 25 years of environmental and transportation industry experience working on innovative and expansive strategic infrastructure projects.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Medical real estate company purchases Columbia treatment center for $31M

A Nashville-based medical real estate company has purchased a Columbia cancer treatment center for $31 million. First Citizens Bank recently announced that its Healthcare Finance group provided $31.2 million to Montecito Medical Real Estate to finance its purchase of a treatment center leased to South Carolina Oncology Associates, according to a news release.
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Eventfully Chic by Parris Named Winner in 2023 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards® and in The Knot Best of Weddings 2023

Columbia, SC -- Eventfully Chic by Parris was announced as a winner of the 2023 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards® and a winner in The Knot Best of Weddings - accolades representing the top wedding professionals across the board in quality, service, responsiveness and professionalism. WeddingWire and The Knot are leading wedding vendor marketplaces and planning authorities that have inspired more than 25 million couples with wedding planning.
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

LRADAC’s Jeremy Martin becomes a member of the National Institute on Drug Abuse’s Clinical Trials Network Community Representative Council

Jeremy Martin, LRADAC’s Vice President of Treatment and Intervention, has been selected as one of 16 inaugural members of the National Institute on Drug Abuse’s Clinical Trials Network Community Representative Council (CIRCL). As a new entity of the CIRCL, Martin, along with other national representatives, will work with a diverse group of agencies, organizations, and individuals/families with lived experiences to inform the research agenda of the 16 Clinical Trials Network (CTN) nodes and discuss the state of drug addiction, treatment, and prevention across the nation.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
FORT LAWN, SC
247Sports

LOOK: The areas Carolina plans to utilize around campus

It’s time to change the game. That’s the official messaging from Gamecock Football’s social media channels, regarding the new project around Williams-Brice Stadium. For now, there aren’t a ton of details, but there are quite a few things worth knowing about what’s in store. A...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

South Carolina woman speaks out about medical ID mix-ups

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An Edgefield County woman is having problems with medication mix-ups and misdiagnoses because she shares the same information as another woman. “So, what happens if something should happen to me out there in that street and my children are not there, or my family members are not there, and they […]
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Labcorp to settle false claims allegations with $19 million payment to U.S.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp) has agreed to pay $19 million after being accused of violating the False Claims Act. The payment comes after the clinical laboratory services company allegedly submitted false claims to Medicare for patients who were ordered laboratory testing from Labcorp, Health Diagnostic Laboratory, Inc. (HDL), and/or Singulex, Inc. (Singulex).
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia man safe after being pulled off bridge by deputy

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One young man is safe after the efforts of a Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy and it all played out on tv. On January 12th, On Patrol Live captured the moments of Cpl. Kenny Fitzsimmons rescuing a man who was sitting on the edge of a bridge in Columbia. Cpl. Fitzsimmons says the 26-year-old male was sitting on the edge crying and staring at the traffic below.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Man wanted in CiCis Pizza altercation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation outside of CiCis Pizza. Authorities say the incident occurred November, 2022. If you any information, please submit a tip to at http://crimesc.com. Tips may...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

abccolumbia.com

Honda recalls thousands of vehicles due to faulty backup cameras

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Honda is recalling more than 114,000 2018 to 2020 Fit Hatchbacks and 2019 to 2022 HRV SUV’s. According to the company, the vehicles backup camera display may not work when it’s in reverse. The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit...
coladaily.com

Two Notch vendor market opening second location in Lexington

Many local shoppers and thrifters in the Midlands are familiar with Ivy House, a vendor mall in the Northeast Columbia area. More residents will soon get to shop at the store when a second location opens in Lexington. Owner Ruth Rauch started as a vendor at Ivy House, before acquiring...
