Elite Daily
Bachelor Fans Are Convinced They Know Who The Next Bachelorette Is
If there’s anything Bachelor Nation fans know, it’s that Bachelor Nation never sleeps. Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor has only just begun, but that doesn't mean fans can’t start speculating about the next season of The Bachelorette. In fact, the producers are likely behind the scenes planning for The Bachelorette Season 20 right now, and a lot of fans think they know who the lead will be. There are a bunch of clues from The Bachelor Season 27 that point to Christina Mandrell being the next Bachelorette.
Stassi Schroeder’s Husband Beau Clark Seemingly Throws Subtle Shade at Jax Tayor and Brittany Cartwright After Wedding Drama
Still holding a grudge? Stassi Schroeder's husband, Beau Clark, seemingly threw some subtle shade at Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright nearly a year after the initial wedding drama between the two couples. “The last of Hartford’s documents for the Italian government are finished and sent in. So hopefully we’ll get her citizenship papers and passport […]
Savannah Chrisley Gives Glimpse Into Life With 10-Year-Old Chloe After Taking Custody While Todd & Julie Are In Prison
Savannah Chrisley just gave her followers insight into her new life as a guardian to her sister and brother. On Wednesday, January 25, the Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram to share a funny clip of 10-year-old Chloe sitting at the kitchen table chatting with her sibling."Don't be a Karen today," Savannah wrote alongside the video of her biological niece, who was taken in by Todd and Julie Chrisley in 2016 from the patriarch's eldest son, Kyle Chrisley. SAVANNAH CHRISLEY IS 'GRIEVING THE LOSS OF PARENTS THAT ARE STILL ALIVE' AHEAD OF TODD & JULIE CHRISLEY'S PRISON SENTENCESThe 25-year-old...
Teen Mom Amber Portwood ready to quit MTV show after 14 years as she copes with losing custody of son James, 4
TEEN Mom Amber Portwood is ready to quit the MTV show after 14 years on air as she copes with losing custody of her son, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. One source told The U.S. Sun that Amber, 32, has even told friends she's already said goodbye to the long-running MTV series.
How Much Babyface Has to Pay His ‘Moesha’ Star Ex-Wife in Their Divorce
Babyface and his 'Moesha' star ex have wrapped up their divorce and she's walking away with a pretty settlement.
Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Says Sister Truely Is ‘Serving Edgy’ With Blue Hair at Engagement Party
Sister Wives star Christine Brown’s daughter Gwendlyn Brown says little sister Truely Brown is “serving edgy” with her blue hair after attending Gwen’s engagement party to fiancée, Beatriz Queiroz. In the snap, the newly engaged sister posed alongside her mom and siblings, Aspyn Brown, Ysabel...
tvinsider.com
‘The Bachelor’ Sneak Peek: Kaity Gets Very Early Overnight Date With Zach at Museum (VIDEO)
An overnight date, already?! Things are moving fast between Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar in The Bachelor Episode 3, airing Monday, February 6. In the TV Insider exclusive clip above, Zach invites Kaity to spend the night with him at The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. The museum is empty for the night, making Zach and Kaity’s only companions the skeletons and animal recreations throughout the exhibits.
Jenelle Evans Claims Producers "Begged" Her To Join 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion'
There are some Teen Mom stars you never forget, no matter how long they've been gone from the franchise. And Jenelle Evans is easily one of them. So, as fans do, many wondered why Jenelle isn't on Teen Mom: Family Reunion when the second season premiered on MTV. To be...
Gabby Windey & Vinny Guadagnino Reunite At ‘DWTS’ Tour Rehearsal After Flirty Comments
Gabby Windey showed off some dance moves with her fellow Dancing With The Stars Season 31 alum Vinny Guadagnino during a rehearsal on Wednesday, January 11. The pair were seen prepping for their appearance with amazing chemistry on dancer Emma Slater’s Instagram Story. Vinny, 35, joined the DWTS tour for a few upcoming dates, and it looked like he and The Bachelorette star, 32, were having a blast as they worked on some routines.
ETOnline.com
Todd and Julie Chrisley Get Into Fight About His Lies in Premiere of 'Chrisley Knows Best'
Todd and Julie Chrisley were at odds during Monday night's premiere of the family's reality series, Chrisley Knows Best. But the drama did not center around the couple's recent prison sentence. In the USA show, the spouses are preparing to move into a new home for the third time in...
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown ‘Dating Again’ at 50 Years Old and Struggles With ‘Awkward’ Online Dating
Sister Wives fan-favorite Christine Brown announced that she’s finally “dating again” following her divorce from Kody Brown. Dating at 50 years old after 25 years of marriage is proving to be harder than she anticipated, and now Christine is turning to her Instagram followers for dating advice.
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Potential New Boyfriend Revealed — See the Pics!
Who is Christine Brown's new boyfriend? 'Sister Wives' fans do some digging and think they found Christine's new man. Here's is everything we know about the potential boyfriend.
Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer Reveal Why They Decided To Return To TV After Leaving ‘Teen Mom’ (Exclusive)
Isn’t this fab?! Chelsea Houska DeBoer and her hubby Cole DeBoer have given their lives a full renovation, transitioning from starring on MTV’s Teen Mom 2, to flipping homes in South Dakota on HGTV’s Down Home Fab! The creative couple’s new series premiered on January 16th and showcased design guru Chelsea and handy Cole take on the project of fixing up their wedding planner’s home. The HGTV show comes after the couple decided to leave Teen Mom in 2020 after almost 10 years. “It was a process,” Chelsea admitted in an EXCLUSIVE interview on the HollywoodLife Podcast, about the decision to put her family back on television. “There wasn’t a point when we left Teen Mom where we thought we wouldn’t ever be back on TV again, because we liked that whole process, it just wasn’t the right situation.”
Popculture
'Ex on the Beach Couples' Are at a Crossroads in Exclusive Premiere Sneak Peek
Ex on the Beach is going to look a bit different this time around. Instead of featuring singles mingling on the beach amongst their exes, MTV's dating series is doing a special Ex on the Beach Couples edition. In advance of the show's premiere, which drops on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV, PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek of the first five episodes of the new season.
Julie Chrisley talks about being 'stressed and unsettled' by her husband Todd's behavior on 'Chrisley Knows Best' as show quietly returns for season 10
The episode, which was filmed in 2022 before the couple's sentencing, saw Julie get upset over Todd's "lies" after moving into their new home.
Bustle
All The Clues About Aly & Zach’s Relationship Status After The Bachelor
In The Bachelor’s Jan. 30 episode, Season 27 contestant Alyssa “Aly” Jacobs joined Zach Shallcross for a group date — but a major portion of the outing ended up on the cutting room floor. Prior to the cocktail party fans saw on TV, the women reportedly put on a puppet show with Zach’s famous uncle, Patrick Warburton, aka Puddy from Seinfeld, that inexplicably never made it to air. According to Reality Steve, Aly volunteered to go first, performing a bit in which puppet versions of herself and Zach shared their first kiss, prompting audience encouragement for them to make it happen in real life. Though Zach didn’t kiss Aly in the unaired scene, previews already teased that he chose the 26-year-old healthcare strategist to take a leap of faith by going skydiving for a one-on-one date in the Feb. 6 episode. “The things you do for love,” she jokes in one clip.
