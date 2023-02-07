Craig Allan (Red) Scott, age 82, of rural Nelson, died on Thursday, February 9, 2023, peacefully at home with his family. He will be cremated. Craig was born May 1, 1940, to Alvie Gloy and Fern Marie Bowling Scott at their home in Elgin, OK, where he spent much of his childhood. In 1960 he joined the US Air Force, and was stationed at Whiteman AFB, MO. There he met Marylin Becker, a student at CMSU, Warrensburg, and they were married on Aug. 17, 1961. Most of their married years, they lived on the Becker farm in rural Nelson. Craig had several different jobs which included beauty supply salesman, owner of Nelson Hardware (1980-85), and bail bondsman. When his wife, Marylin, retired from teaching in 1991, they worked several jobs on the road all over the United States. His last job was driving his escort car for wideloads. He also volunteered for Boonville prison ministries for several years.

NELSON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO