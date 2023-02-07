Read full article on original website
GARY (NICK) NICHOLSON
Gary E. (Nick) Nicholson of Sweet Springs MO, passed away February 8, 2023 at Harry S Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital in Columbia. Nick was born on January 23, 1951 in Youngstown, OH, to Russell and Dolly Nicholson. He was raised along with his two siblings, Russell and Cindy, in the Youngstown area.
CRAIG ALLAN (RED) SCOTT
Craig Allan (Red) Scott, age 82, of rural Nelson, died on Thursday, February 9, 2023, peacefully at home with his family. He will be cremated. Craig was born May 1, 1940, to Alvie Gloy and Fern Marie Bowling Scott at their home in Elgin, OK, where he spent much of his childhood. In 1960 he joined the US Air Force, and was stationed at Whiteman AFB, MO. There he met Marylin Becker, a student at CMSU, Warrensburg, and they were married on Aug. 17, 1961. Most of their married years, they lived on the Becker farm in rural Nelson. Craig had several different jobs which included beauty supply salesman, owner of Nelson Hardware (1980-85), and bail bondsman. When his wife, Marylin, retired from teaching in 1991, they worked several jobs on the road all over the United States. His last job was driving his escort car for wideloads. He also volunteered for Boonville prison ministries for several years.
DENNIS LYLE MCSPARIN
Dennis Lyle McSparin, 80, of Marshall, Missouri, passed away peacefully at his home on February 9, 2023. Born in Moline, Illinois, on May 3, 1942, he was the son of Glen and Catherine (McCann) McSparin. Denny married Judith (Jamieson) McSparin on August 3, 1960, in Denver, Colorado, where he was serving in the United States Air Force. Denny and Judy began dating in 1957, and celebrated 62 years of marriage in 2022.
VIRGINIA IRENE “DOLL” CAMPBELL
Virginia Irene “Doll” Campbell, 78, of Miami, MO, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 13, 2023, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with Rev. Regina Hix officiating. Burial will follow in Miami Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
WINDSOR WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Windsor woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Friday, February 10, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 21-year-old Sierra Blake swerved to miss a deer in the road. Blake’s vehicle traveled of the the roadway and struck an embankment. The vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed.
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL DISPATCH SEARCHING FOR MISSING JUVENILE
Johnson County Central Dispatch is asking for help from the public in locating a 15-year-old female. According to a release, Aspen Cullison was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and had no shoes on. She was last seen at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. Cullison is described...
MARY M. KIRCHHOFF
Mary M. Kirchhoff, 88, of rural Nelson, MO, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Golden Oaks Assisted Living in rural Marshall. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, at Smith Chapel United Methodist Church in rural Marshall. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Smith Chapel United Methodist Church or Smith Chapel Cemetery in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
Fiery crash injures driver in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO - A fiery vehicle accident early Friday morning injured a Windsor resident in Johnson County. Highway Patrol says Sierra Blake, 21, was moderately injured as the vehicle swerved to avoid a deer on Route V, near 151 Road. The vehicle went into an embankment and caught fire, becoming fully engulfed, according to the report.
BUNCETON MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN COOPER COUNTY ACCIDENT
A 51-year-old Bunceton man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Cooper County on Friday, February 10, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Wesley Gander exited the right side of the roadway and attempted to over-correct, which caused his vehicle to overturn.
Bevier teenager falls asleep at the wheel, crashes into tree
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old boy from Bevier sustained minor injuries after he fell asleep while driving in Bevier on Wednesday night, February 8th. A private vehicle transported the teenager to Samaritan Hospital in Macon. After falling asleep, the car traveled north on Carroll Street before it...
Marceline man injured in crash on rural Linn County road
A Marceline resident was taken to a hospital in Columbia following an accident Thursday night on Linn County Route F three miles east of Brookfield. Twenty-six-year-old Kinsee Roberts received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. The southbound sports utility vehicle traveled...
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ATTEMPTING TO IDENTIFY SUSPECTS IN PHOTOS
The Sedalia Police Department is trying to identify two individuals in reference to a theft and fraud investigation. The department says these individuals are possibly from the Kansas City area. Also pictured is the vehicle the suspects were driving when the crimes were committed. The license plate on the suspect vehicle is a stolen plate and all leads have been exhausted in reference to the stolen plate.
RICHARD HENRY DAVIS
Richard Henry Davis, 92, of Sweet Springs, MO, went home to be with the Lord on February 9, 2023, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at First Assembly of God in Sweet Springs with Pastor Tommy Mapes officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery at Dunksburg. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Memorials are suggested to First Assembly of God in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
Four Arrests In The Area Counties
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by state troopers. At about 7:20 pm in Daviess County, 29-year-old Ram T Liam of Kentwood Michigan was arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, failing to place a vehicle not in motion on the right side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Oak Grove police try to locate assault witnesses
OAK GROVE – The Oak Grove Police Department is asking for any potential witnesses of an assault over the weekend to come forward. According to a Facebook post from the police department, the incident in question happened shortly after 10 p.m. Feb. 3 at Scrapyard Bar and Grill. The police department is looking to identify anyone who was present and witnessed the assault or anyone involved.
Woman charged in 2021 crash that injured baby
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Marshall woman has been charged and issued a summons in relation to a 2021 Boone County crash that hurt a baby after it was ejected from a vehicle. Sonniquka McKamey, 30, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree assault and armed-criminal action. An initial appearance is scheduled The post Woman charged in 2021 crash that injured baby appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN AUTHORIZES CHANGE ORDER TO PHASE ONE OF PARK STORM WATER IMPROVEMENTS
The Concordia Board of Aldermen approved a change order to the Phase One Concordia Park Storm Water Improvements during a recent meeting. City Administrator Dale Klussman stated the change order would allow for installation of two junctions boxes and an additional 300 feet of pipe to make the connection at thirteenth street to existing pipe. Legacy Underground of Harrisonville has been performing the work.
1 dead in fatal crash between tractor-trailers on I-70 in Lafayette County
An Oak Grove man died in a crash Wednesday morning between two tractor-trailer trucks in Lafayette County, Mo.
Brookfield woman injured in crash on Highway 190
A Brookfield woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she was driving ran off the road near Chillicothe On Thursday morning, February 9th. Emergency medical services transported 49-year-old Caryl Martin to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. The SUV traveled west on Highway 190 before it began to skid...
