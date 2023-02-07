Read full article on original website
SF parking meter hours to extend under new proposal: Here's why
A new proposal would extend meter hours and take away free Sundays.
Downtown San Francisco Is Dead. Here’s the Plan To Save It
Mayor London Breed’s road map for San Francisco’s Downtown is accompanied by an acknowledgment that the fat, happy era is over. Before the pandemic, the city’s central business district was responsible for nearly 70% of jobs in the city and much of the city’s tax base. But then remote work smashed headlong into that status quo, leaving an office vacancy crisis, a drop in public transit ridership and a decline in foot traffic that has weakened the city’s traditional economic engine.
San Francisco Castro's Q Bar to reopen this spring after devastating fire
The popular LGBTQ nightlife destination is set to reopen this spring.
SMART train receives millions for expansion to connect SF with Wine Country
The Bay Area SMART train recently received $74 million in increased funding.
Marin will soon have only one camera shop: A sign of the times
MILL VALLEY, Calif. - A beloved camera shop in Mill Valley will close its doors Sunday afternoon in Mill Valley after an almost half-century run. For 50 years, this camera shop, now called Mike's Camera in Mill Valley's Strawberry Shopping Center, survived recessions, survived Amazon, survived phone cameras; even survived the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays
Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
Evidence from house explosion linked to hazmat situation at Daly City BART
DALY CITY – A truck carrying evidence from Thursday's deadly explosion and fire at a San Francisco home was the source of a hazardous material incident Friday morning which interrupted BART service on the Peninsula.UPDATE: Arrest made in connection with deadly explosion at S.F. homeThe incident began shortly before 9 a.m. on Junipero Serra Boulevard near the Daly City BART station. According to the North County Fire Authority, crews responded to a report of hazardous materials situation in the area involving a white box van transporting cylinders possibly containing propane or butane.San Francisco police said that the van involved was...
22-year-old San Francisco bar Phoenix to finally close for demolition
The decades-old Mission bar is set to be demolished for housing.
Safest Bay Area city for online daters is not SF, new study finds
If you've been looking for love in all the wrong places in the Bay Area, why not try the region's biggest city? Ahead of Valentine's Day, the virtual private network review site Best VPN published a study ranking the safest cities for online daters in the country. Looking at metropolitan areas with at least 200,000 residents, the website weighted the percentage of singles, as well as the per-capita rates of identity theft, fraud reports, sexually transmitted diseases, violent crime and registered sex offenders. ...
2 BART stations reopen after being shut down due to hazardous material from SF explosion: SFFD
Sources tell the ABC7 News I-Team that two officers were transporting hazardous materials to storage from the deadly explosion in San Francisco's Sunset District and smelled something, so they pulled over and bailed out in the area.
Cruise ships are back in SF along with much needed tourism money
The cruise industry, a legacy of San Francisco’s maritime past and a driver of tourism in modern times, looks like it’s headed for a comeback after the pandemic knocked it flat, taking a big chunk of revenue for The City with it. Like many who stroll along the piers, I’m an amateur ship-spotter. Through a series of inexplicable events, I ended up with the key to Jack Early Park, a little- ...
San Francisco's Pop’s sparks debate over the term 'dive bar'
"It's impossible to unequivocally define what a dive bar is."
Historic San Francisco home in the same family since 1908 hits the market
The 115-year-old house has been in the same family for generations.
Silicon Valley developer stages hunger strike after construction on his housing project is halted
It’s now been one full week since the CEO of a South Bay development company has eaten. He’s in the middle of a hunger strike to protest development officials who forced him to stop construction on his housing project in Sunnyvale. Navneet Aron is the founder of Aron Developers. He started his hunger strike inside Sunnyvale City Hall on February 3rd. Every day he shows up when City Hall opens to occupy the sofa in the waiting area near the planning and building department. He has several signs, including one that reads “on hunger strike until death!”
Daly City BART evacuation connected to Thursday's explosion and fire in SF
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An incident that saw Daly City BART station evacuated earlier on Friday and the San Francisco PD Bomb Squad called to the scene has been resolved, according to the North County Fire Authority. The station was evacuated, and several other stations were closed earlier in the day due to hazardous […]
Massive rainbow forms over San Francisco amid light rain
Moisture-packed clouds and rays of light shooting out from a setting sun provided the perfect ingredients for a magnificent rainbow to form over San Francisco on Friday evening.
Uber cancels SFO ad campaign after San Francisco locals mock it
How do you do, fellow San Franciscans?
'San Francisco downtown as we know it is not coming back,' mayor proclaims
San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city's downtown, "as we know it," is "not coming back."
The forgotten Bay Area train route to Tahoe that beat all the traffic
The Bay Area once had a ski train to Tahoe in the 1930s equipped with a well-stocked bar.
