Aaron Rodgers Taking Darkness Retreat To Help Make His Decision

Despite the constant speculation from fans and media members about where Aaron Rodgers will play next season, the legendary quarterback has not yet actually announced whether or not he will retire or return for a 19th NFL campaign.

Rodgers has said that he won't announce a decision until next week, at the earliest.

During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers revealed that he'll take an unusual step between now and then in an attempt to gain some clarity about his future.

Rodgers said that he's planning to undergo an "isolation retreat," during which he will be immersed in total darkness for four days and nights.

"It's four nights of complete darkness," Rodgers said. "... You can leave if you can't do it, you can just walk out the door. But it's a darkness retreat. I've had a number of friends who have done it and have had some profound experiences, and it's something that's been on my radar for a few years now, and I felt like it'd be awesome to do regardless of where I was leaning after this season. So it's been on the calendar for months and months and months, and it's coming up in a couple of weeks."

McAfee and co-host A.J. Hawk, naturally, had quite a few questions for Rodgers. He revealed that he'll be alone for the full duration, and that meals will be dropped in through a slit in the door.

Rodgers' future has been the hottest topic in the NFL lately, with new rumors emerging seemingly by the hour that he could be traded to an AFC team. The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets have been the two most talked-about destinations.

Rodgers, however, maintained Tuesday that he is still considering ending his NFL career.

Perhaps he will emerge from his isolation retreat with the answers to NFL fans' questions about his future.