ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Constantine Sequel Still in the Works Amid DC Studios Changes

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
ComicBook
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cS9oW_0kfa6oAZ00

Even amid the recent confirmation of DC Studios' slate , it looks like another buzzed-about DC project might still be coming to fruition. According to a new report from Entertainment Weekly , Constantine 2 is still in the works at Warner Bros. Pictures , with director Francis Lawrence and star Keanu Reeves still lined up to return. This comes after several scoopers indicated that the film was not moving forward in DC's overall slate. The film would be a sequel to 2005's cult-classic Constantine movie, and although that film exists within its own canon separate from the main DC Universe, DC's "Elseworlds" branding would easily allow for it to exist alongside other standalone projects like 2024's Joker: Folie a Deux and 2025's The Batman Part II.

While Constantine was financially successful and is regarded as a fan-favorite, it is also seen by some as somewhat of a loose adaptation of the comic Constantine mythos. The character has subsequently been adapted into live-action with Matt Ryan on a Constantine television show and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, with a gender-bent version of the character being played by Jenna Coleman on the recent The Sandman Netflix series. J.J. Abrams was previously developing a Constantine series for HBO Max as part of his overall deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, but reports from late last year indicated that it would be shopped to other networks. It is unclear if that series will come to fruition, especially when Gunn and Safran are now spearheading DC storytelling.

Will Keanu Reeves return as Constantine?

There's been scuttlebutt around a Constantine sequel for several years now, with co-star Peter Stormare previously indicating in 2020 that some sort of follow-up was in the works . Reeves has openly expressed a desire to return to the role.

"Unfortunately, I don't even remember who has it, but with all these shared universes that exist now, with Constantine being a part of Vertigo, which is a part of DC, people have plans for these shared universes," Lawrence said in a 2020 interview. "You know, possibly different Constantines and things like that. Right now, we don't have that character available to us for TV or movies, which is a bummer. We all investigated it, but I think it's kind of crazy when you have Keanu, who would love to do another Constantine, and us wanting to do another Constantine, and people are like, "Uh, no, we got other plans." We'll see what happens."

What do you think of the newest update surrounding the Constantine sequel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

Reboot Officially Dead, Canceled Hulu Series Fails to Find New Home

Reboot, the latest series from Modern Family creator Steve Levitan, is officially dead after attempts to find a new home have come up short, according to a new report. In the days since the streamer announced they would not pick up another season of the acclaimed series, stars Johnny Knoxville and Rachel Bloom have joined ...
ComicBook

The Last of Us Episode 5: Release Time and Runtime

The Last of Us episode 5 kicks off early ahead of Super Bowl LVII. While HBO's live-action adaptation of the Naughty Dog and PlayStation video game typically airs new episodes weekly on Sundays, the next episode will be available to stream early on Friday to avoid a ratings competition with the big game between the ...
ComicBook

The Last of Us' Bloater Kill Was Almost Even Nastier

The latest episode of HBO's The Last of Us introduced fans to their first live-action Bloater, a massive infected character nearly as large as a FEDRA tank. Just seconds after the character's arrival to the show, it made a grisly kill, one that was nearly much, much bloodier. Full spoilers up ahead for the fifth ...
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
ComicBook

Fast X Trailer Released

Universal Pictures has released an official trailer for Fast X, a sneak peek for which has been expected to drop during the Super Bowl basically since the movie was announced. The film is set to bring in a number of new characters, as well as reviving some fan-favorites. Jason Momoa will join the franchise as ...
ComicBook

Paul Rudd's Son Thought He Worked at a Movie Theater

Marvel Studios is about to launch their fifth Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania and it will probably be the biggest movie of Paul Rudd's career. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is already getting some pretty all-over-the-place reactions but will probably go down as the best ...
ComicBook

Batman: James Gunn Debunks George Clooney DCU Return Rumors

Despite persistent rumors over the weekend suggesting otherwise, George Clooney won't be joining the DC Universe. Saturday evening, DC Studios co-head James Gunn debunked the return rumors, saying Clooney is "absolutely not" returning to the role of Bruce Wayne. Hosting another impromptu fan Q&A session on his Twitter, the filmmaker went on to confirm the ...
ComicBook

The Last of Us Creator Reveals Watchmen's Secret Influence

HBO released the fifth episode of their live-action adaptation of The Last of Us a littler earlier than expected in order to stay clear of Super Bowl LVII, but it's safe to say that the series is doing some amazing things. The Last of Us has been doing some massive numbers for the series with ...
ComicBook

The Last of Us Just Dropped a Fan-Favorite Easter Egg

The newest episode of The Last of Us includes a nod to a key Easter egg from the games. The Last of Us is one of the most critically acclaimed games of all-time and was also a huge commercial success. With all that money and acclaim pouring in, it wasn't long before an adaptation went ...
ComicBook

Fast X: Sung Kang Addresses Possible Franchise Return of Gal Gadot (Exclusive)

The Fast X trailer launch event took place last night, and the trailer confirmed the return of some big franchise stars including Helen Mirren, Jason Statham, and John Cena. Previously, it was rumored that Gal Gadot could be coming back for the tenth installment despite the fact that her character dies in the sixth film. ...
ComicBook

The Last of Us Part II Actor Hopes to Reprise Role for HBO Series

The fifth episode of The Last of Us was released early this week because of the Super Bowl, and it was another thrilling addition to the series. Of course, the show is based on the popular video game of the same name, and some of the actors from the game have been commenting on the ...
ComicBook

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Super Bowl Kickoff Trailer Teaser Released

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts got a teaser trailer to kick off the march toward that massive Super Bowl spot. Anticipation has continued to build as the beloved franchise takes a look back to the past for the next installment. Optimus Prime is being voiced by the legend Peter Cullen. A bunch of fan-favorites are ...
ComicBook

Russo Bros New Netflix Movie Starring Millie Bobby Brown Wraps Filming

One of the latest projects from Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo is one step closer to our screens. On Wednesday, the official Instagram account for their production company, AGBO Films, shared a series of photos from the production of The Electric State, which has now wrapped production. The film will be led by ...
ComicBook

ComicBook

1K+
Followers
705
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading website for geek entertainment news, covering superheroes, horror, science fiction, anime, gaming, and much more. Our coverage includes breaking news reports; one-one-one celebrity interviews; reviews of the latest comics, movies, TV shows, and games; and on-site photos and video from the largest comic conventions.

 https://comicbook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy