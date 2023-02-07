ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Customs agents seize $806,000 in counterfeit goods, money

By Patrick Hilsman
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in two cities have seized shipments of counterfeit money and goods estimated to be worth nearly $806,000 collectively, the agency announced Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A9Fws_0kfa6cZr00
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents intercepted three parcels containing counterfeit goods in Indianapolis, Ind. Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

On Jan. 26, CBP officers intercepted two parcels en route to a residence in Pennsylvania. One parcel was found to contain 84 counterfeit Gucci, Chanel, Burberry, Dior, Hemes, Louis Vuitton, and Fendi apparel and handbags worth $73,565.

The second parcel was found to contain 64 counterfeit items including coats, keychains, sweaters, purses and blankets imitating products from Chanel, Fendi, Balenciaga, Gucci and Luis Vuitton. The items in the parcel had a value of $99,150 if sold as authentic.

On Jan. 31, CBP officers intercepted a parcel en route to New York that contained 64 counterfeit sleeves, sunglasses, underwear, wallets and clothes imitating products from Charnel, Dior, Burberry and Louis Vuitton. The items would have a value of $91,570 if sold as authentic.

All three parcels originated in the Philippines.

"As consumers increasingly purchase merchandise from online or third-party vendors, our officers are at the frontline to guard against violative individuals and entities expecting to make money by selling fake merchandise," said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, director of field operations for CBP's Chicago Field Office.

On Feb. 1, agents at Chicago O'Hare International Airport intercepted $76,000 in counterfeit currency along with counterfeit merchandise worth $465,000 if sold as authentic.

The counterfeit money and merchandise was discovered in five separate parcels from China that were en route to Texas, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Illinois.

"Criminal groups continuously target our citizens, businesses and the security of the United States financial structure hoping to make a quick buck and damage our economic system," said Ralph Piccirilli, acting area port director for Chicago.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hstoday.us

Final Defendants Convicted in Complex, 20-Person Federal Fentanyl and Meth Trafficking Conspiracy

Michael Gannon, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)-Indianapolis, and U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers for the Southern District of Indiana announced on Feb. 8 that a federal jury has found Rick Coley, 36, of Indianapolis, and David Duggar, 40, of Greenwood, Indiana, guilty on all counts following an eight-day trial.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Gun modification increases danger to police and public

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, told I-Team 8 it’d seen a 600% increase in the number of Glock switches and Auto Sears took off the streets across the country in the last five years. Sergeant Genae Cook with the Indianapolis...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Last 2 suspects convicted in takedown of Indianapolis drug ring

INDIANAPOLIS — The last two suspects have been convicted for their roles in an organized drug trafficking operation that was taken down in 2021. The convictions close a major chapter of an investigation that resulted in 20 arrests and got enough fentanyl to kill 500,000 people off the streets of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Muncie man sought by police after 15 pounds of drugs found in home

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Delaware County are looking for a man in connection to a drug investigation in Muncie. The Muncie/Delaware County Drug Task Force and Delaware County Sheriff’s SWAT Team said they carried out a search warrant on Monday, Feb. 6 at a home on Elgin Street. The drug task force seized […]
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD warns Kia and Hyundai owners to beware of rise in thefts

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is warning thousands of car owners across central Indiana about a rise in thefts involving Kia’s and Hyundai’s. Overall, car thefts have gone down 12 percent in Indianapolis so far this year. At the same time, police say the number of thefts involving newer Kia and Hyundai’s have actually increased.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Glock switches involved in three crimes over last 10 days in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — While investigating a robbery, armed carjacking and an officer-involved shooting – all within the last week and a half – IMPD found three guns with Glock switches. “It’s a device that’s put on a semi-automatic gun that turns it into an automatic gun or a machine gun,” said Lt. Shane Foley, an IMPD […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 killed in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Saturday after an argument escalated into a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. Police were called to the shooting at around 5:30 p.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Worcester Avenue, north of the intersection of Southeastern and Emerson avenues. IMPD...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis Housing Agency sued over data breach

INDIANAPOLIS — A class action lawsuit has been filed against the Indianapolis Housing Agency for a data breach last fall. As first reported by FOX59 News, IHA initially determined that cyber thieves had gained access to the agency’s data system and the potentially compromised personal and financial information of more than 24,000 residents. Now, a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Biden names Holcomb to Council of Governors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — President Biden has named Governor Eric Holcomb to the Council of Governors. The council was established in 2010 and worked with the White House on national security issues. It consists of 10 bipartisan governors across the U.S., including Ohio, Michigan and Minnesota. Holcomb was appointed Thursday...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indianapolis considers ban on retail sales of dogs, cats and rabbits

INDIANAPOLIS — Five Indianapolis City-County Council members are proposing a ban on most retail sales of dogs, cats, and rabbits in order to combat puppy mills while also reducing overcrowding at local shelters. The proposal was introduced at the City-County Council on Monday and is sponsored by councilors John Barth, Zach Adamson, Dan Boots, Jason […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
528K+
Followers
73K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy