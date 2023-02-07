Sarah Harness tossed a one-hit shutout and Nebraska recorded 14 hits in a 7-0 victory over Lamar Saturday afternoon. Harness (1-0) was brilliant in the circle while tossing her first career shutout as a Husker. She fanned 11 batters in 6.0 innings. Harness allowed only one hit, which came in the first at-bat for Lamar.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO