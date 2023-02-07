ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thezone939.com

NU Comes Back From 17 Down to Top Wisconsin

(Lincoln, NE) - Derrick Walker had six of his 18 points in overtime, as Nebraska rallied from a 17-point second half deficit to defeat Wisconsin, 73-63, in overtime Saturday afternoon in Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska (12-14, 5-10 Big Ten) trailed 63-61 after a Tyler Wahl basket with 4:09 remaining in...
LINCOLN, NE
thezone939.com

NEB SB: Harness Shuts Out Cardinals in Husker Debut

Sarah Harness tossed a one-hit shutout and Nebraska recorded 14 hits in a 7-0 victory over Lamar Saturday afternoon. Harness (1-0) was brilliant in the circle while tossing her first career shutout as a Husker. She fanned 11 batters in 6.0 innings. Harness allowed only one hit, which came in the first at-bat for Lamar.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy