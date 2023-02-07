ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There's An Eagles Fan Club In This Arizona Bar That's 'Better Than Philly'

By Ginny Reese
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

There's a Philadelphia Eagles fan club inside of one Arizona bar that some claim is "better than Philly." 6 ABC reported that Rockbar in Scottsdale turns into the ultimate Eagles fan club on game days .

The bar is owned by Ray Poserina , also known as "Philly Ray." He moved to Arizona from Philadelphia in 1991. He's been the president of the fan club since 2014 and Rockbar serves as its home base.

Poserina said, "They turned this bar into South Philly every single game day. The biggest compliment I get is when Philly fans go, 'You do it better here than you do in Philly.' And I'm like, 'Keep preaching to me.'"

The club does more than just show love for the Eagles. They have also raised thousands of dollars for local organizations!

Rockbar will have table packages available for Super Bowl Sunday . There will be plenty of standing room available. Rockbar wrote on Facebook:

Once Tables are gone they are GONE!! We will have plenty of Regular STANDING ROOM admission tickets available at the door for $30 day of event. GO BIRDS!!"

Posted by Rockbar inc. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023

