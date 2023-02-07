Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Ohio Cities Listed as Some of the Most Underrated in the U.S.Travel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
The Ambiguous Ceiling Of Elly De La CruzIBWAACincinnati, OH
Heartwarming Connection Between Barber and Child with Down Syndrome Captured on VideoSara IrshadCincinnati, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Man arrested in connection to fatal October shooting in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — A man has been charged in connection with a fatal West Price Hill shooting that happened in October. Lorenzo Cobb, 22, has been arrested and charged with murder. According to the arrest report, Cobb is being charged in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on Oct....
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man indicted on multiple securities-related charges
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been indicted on multiple security-related charges, officials with the Ohio Department of Commerce announced. John Torok, 70, was indicted on Thursday by a Hamilton County grand jury on two counts of publishing false securities statements, a first-degree felony, and one count each of telecommunications fraud, a second-degree felony, theft and falsification, both third-degree felonies.
Fox 19
4 people charged in pandemic unemployment fraud, court records show
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four suspects were indicted Wednesday in connection with a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fraud that occurred in 2021, according to the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas’ initial filing. Donesha Shepard, 30, Nia Beebe, 42, Shaqunia Marie Benion, 31, and Jervonta Tyona Rowland, 26, were allegedly involved...
wvxu.org
Demolition near TQL stadium, violent crime in Cincinnati at a low, plus more top stories
FC Cincinnati is moving forward with a major development project north of TQL Stadium. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what's being demolished to make way for the $300 million project. Plus, a new report is out about the racial justice protests that happened locally in 2020. It finds police officers...
Man charged for serial rape cases in Hamilton County pleaded guilty
William Blankenship was arrested in February 2020 after investigators found him when DNA from an ancestry site matched DNA collected in rape kits when the crimes occurred.
Bad timing: Suspect shows up pulling stolen trailer as officer investigates home in Beavercreek
An investigation of a man’s home in Beavercreek and an officer’s instincts led to nearly $10,000 in stolen property being recovered.
WLWT 5
Victim: Convicted rapist William Blankenship made her terrified of men, including her father
CINCINNATI — William Blankenship sat stone face in court Friday as he listened to two women who were just kids when police say he raped them. "After that incident, I was terrified of all men, including my own father," one victim said. The incident in question happened more than...
FBI offering $10,000 reward for information leading to recovery of missing Dayton woman
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of Cierra Chapman, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said during a news conference Friday afternoon.
YAHOO!
Man accused of fleeing from feds, crashing car near Westwood school arrested
A man accused of fleeing from federal authorities and crashing his vehicle near Gamble Montessori Elementary School in Westwood last week has been arrested, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. John Mackey, 43, was apprehended Thursday afternoon in Mount Adams, according to Charles Sanso, a supervisor with the U.S. Marshals...
WLWT 5
Sheriff: Woman arrested in connection with death of 11-week-old baby
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman has been charged in connection with the death of an 11-week-old baby in Brown County. According to the Brown County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 24 2022, deputies responded to the 4000 block of State Route 286 for a report of an 11-week-old baby that wasn't breathing.
Fox 19
Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
WKRC
Police search for shooting suspect who drove through Middletown garage
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A wanted man drove an SUV right through a person's garage in Middletown Thursday morning while fleeing from police. The garage, in the area of Tytus and Beech, can only be accessed via an alleyway. Roy Tipton Jr. heard the crash from his house around the...
Teen accused of contract killings, charged with four murders
By: Craig Cheatham CINCINNATI (WCPO) — A 16-year-old charged in 2021 with four murders will be prosecuted as an adult, a juvenile court judge ruled on Monday. Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Kari Bloom issued her order after hearing arguments for and against moving the case to adult court. “The defendant is in his own category,” Hamilton... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Fox 19
Police: 21-year-old man wanted for involvement in Springdale shooting
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is wanted for his involvement in a shooting that took place on Monday afternoon in Springdale, according to the Springdale Police Department. Eric Smith, 21, is being accused of felonious assault after someone was shot around 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike, police said.
Dayton man sentenced for killing wife in 2019
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison after he was convicted for shooting and killing his wife in April of 2019. On April 14, 2019, officers were called to an apartment on Ryburn Avenue on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, […]
WLWT 5
Student arrested, charged after bringing gun to Princeton Middle School
CINCINNATI — A student was arrested Friday after school officials said they brought a gun to school. Princeton Community Middle School (PCMS) Principal Dave Mackzum sent out a notice to family and community members Friday afternoon stating the incident is being handled by police. According to the letter, a...
Cincinnati City Council passes gun laws addressing safe storage, possession
Guns should be in a safe, lock box or another device that prevents them from being used or accessed. Any parents who do not properly store their guns can be charged with a first-degree misdemeanor.
Fox 19
Good Samaritan tackles alleged robber in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A good Samaritan was in the right place at the right time when a robber tried getting away with a man’s stolen wallet. The alleged attack happened at the Hopple Street BP station on Wednesday. Larry Kephart says he just finished visiting his son and was...
WLWT 5
Warren County driver accused of shooting at another car while under the influence
MASON, Ohio — A Lebanon man was indicted this week on multiple counts following a shooting near Kings Mills Road and State Route 741 in January. Gilbert Brummett, 32, faces a felonious assault charge in addition to two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence.
Fox 19
Funeral service for Middletown K9 who died over the weekend
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police and residents gathered Thursday to remember the late police K9 Koda after he died Saturday. Koda worked his last shift at the Middletown Police Department on Feb. 2 after he was diagnosed with cancer. The furry, fun-loving seven 1/2-year-old Dutch shepherd served with Sgt....
Comments / 5