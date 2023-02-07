ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

FanSided

Georgia Bulldogs news: Mecole Hardman status, UGA Pro Day, Todd Monken update, more

Heading toward the weekend there is a lot of Georgia Bulldogs news to share, starting with an update on a former Dawg in the Super Bowl. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and former Georgia standout Mecole Hardman has been ruled out for Super Bowl LVII. Hardman has been battling a pelvis injury that caused him to miss most of the second half of this NFL season. He aggravated the injury during the AFC Championship Game.
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

Former Vols standout joins Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at Tennessee

A former Tennessee Vols standout has joined Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at UT. Tennessee announced on Tuesday that former Vols defensive lineman Robert Ayers is joining Heupel’s staff as a defensive graduate assistant. Ayers played at UT from 2005 to 2008 before embarking on a nearly 10-year NFL...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Georgia Bulldogs go in first round of 2023 NFL mock draft

NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah thinks that four Georgia Bulldogs will go in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. Georgia has won consecutive national championships. It is tough to win a national championship without a lot of NFL talent. Georgia fans should expect Bulldogs to be selected early and often in the 2023 NFL draft. However, it is unlikely that Georgia will break last season’s record of 15 players selected in the draft.
ATHENS, GA

