Heading toward the weekend there is a lot of Georgia Bulldogs news to share, starting with an update on a former Dawg in the Super Bowl. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and former Georgia standout Mecole Hardman has been ruled out for Super Bowl LVII. Hardman has been battling a pelvis injury that caused him to miss most of the second half of this NFL season. He aggravated the injury during the AFC Championship Game.

ATHENS, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO