atozsports.com
Former Vols HC Jeremy Pruitt could still land at Alabama for the 2023 season
It’s no secret that Alabama head coach Nick Saban wanted to hire former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt to replace Pete Golding as the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator. Pruitt, however, still doesn’t know the outcome of the NCAA investigation that got him fired at Tennessee. The...
Georgia Bulldogs news: Mecole Hardman status, UGA Pro Day, Todd Monken update, more
Heading toward the weekend there is a lot of Georgia Bulldogs news to share, starting with an update on a former Dawg in the Super Bowl. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and former Georgia standout Mecole Hardman has been ruled out for Super Bowl LVII. Hardman has been battling a pelvis injury that caused him to miss most of the second half of this NFL season. He aggravated the injury during the AFC Championship Game.
atozsports.com
Former Vols standout joins Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at Tennessee
A former Tennessee Vols standout has joined Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at UT. Tennessee announced on Tuesday that former Vols defensive lineman Robert Ayers is joining Heupel’s staff as a defensive graduate assistant. Ayers played at UT from 2005 to 2008 before embarking on a nearly 10-year NFL...
Derek Dooley talks Alabama job, why he ‘owes everything’ to Nick Saban
Derek Dooley gained a unique distinction last February when settling into his new job. By landing in Tuscaloosa, Dooley became the third former Tennessee coach to join a Nick Saban staff at Alabama, completing the string from Lane Kiffin to Butch Jones. Like Jones, Dooley’s role wouldn’t be as public...
Juice Kiffin, unofficial Ole Miss football mascot, has a new sibling, Lane Kiffin announces
OXFORD — More Ole Miss football-adjacent puppy content is on the way, courtesy of Lane Kiffin. Kiffin's yellow Labrador retriever, Juice, appears to have a new little sibling. Kiffin posted a picture of the pup on Twitter Friday morning, calling it "Juice 2." If "Juice 2" is to follow...
atozsports.com
Peyton Manning gives his thoughts on Vols QB Hendon Hooker ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft
Tennessee Vols legend Peyton Manning spoke to TennesseeTitans.com’s Jim Wyatt at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas this past week and he had some great things to say about UT quarterback Hendon Hooker. Manning told Wyatt that whichever team selects Hooker in the 2023 NFL Draft will be “lucky”....
4-star ATH Martavious Collins decommits from Alabama, could snag USC offer soon
Martavious Collins, at 6-foot-3 and 241 pounds, had been committed to Alabama since July 20 of last summer, when he picked the Crimson Tide over Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn, Tennessee, LSU, South Carolina and others. However, he decommitted on Monday. Collins is the No, 159 recruit in the nation...
LSU trying to flip this elite 2025 offensive tackle committed to Georgia
Micah DeBose is a 6-foot-5, 315-pound, four-star offensive tackle in the class of 2025. DeBose is from Mobile, Alabama, where he plays for Vigor High School. The Vigor Wolves finished the 2022 season 5-4 and failed to make the playoffs just one year after winning the 4A state championship. DeBose...
4 Georgia Bulldogs go in first round of 2023 NFL mock draft
NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah thinks that four Georgia Bulldogs will go in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. Georgia has won consecutive national championships. It is tough to win a national championship without a lot of NFL talent. Georgia fans should expect Bulldogs to be selected early and often in the 2023 NFL draft. However, it is unlikely that Georgia will break last season’s record of 15 players selected in the draft.
Charlie Strong leaving Miami football without defensive coordinator interview
Co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Charlie Strong told Chris Low of ESPN that he decided to leave the Miami football program after the Hurricanes hired Lance Guidry to be the new defensive coordinator. Gaby Urrutia of Inside the U was the first to report on Thursday morning that Strong was not returning.
Mike Norvell Signs Contract Extension With Florida State
Florida State and head coach Mike Norvell have come to an agreement on a contract extension.
