Memphis, TN

7 more Memphis police officers under investigation in Tyre Nichols incident

By Whitney Lloyd, Peter Charalambous, and Mark Osborne, ABC News
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
Seven additional Memphis police officers could face discipline in connection with the Tyre Nichols incident, the city's chief legal officer, Jennifer Sink, told ABC News Tuesday.

Those additional officers will be receiving a "statement of charges," which notifies an officer about a policy violation prior to an administrative hearing and decision about discipline, officials said.

"The administrative investigation is still ongoing, and so this information is subject to change," Sink said in a statement. "The administrative investigation is solely to determine if city policies were violated and what disciplinary action should be taken."

These seven officers under investigation are in addition to the six Memphis police officers who were fired after Nichols died following a violent encounter with Memphis police caught on body camera.

Five of those six fired officers were charged with second-degree murder among several other felonies.

Graphic footage of the Jan. 7 traffic stop, which showed officers beating Nichols, was released to the public last month and sparked nationwide outrage.

Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, after spending three days in a hospital.

Nichols' mother and stepfather, RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, who have been pushing for charges in their son's case, will be attending Tuesday night's State of the Union as guests of the first lady.

District attorney to review all prior cases of former Memphis police officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death

The local district attorney's office in Tennessee's Shelby County announced Thursday that it will review all prior cases -- closed and pending -- of the five former Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. "This is still an active and ongoing investigation," the Shelby County District Attorney's Office said. Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were involved in the traffic stop that allegedly led to Nichols' death last month. Nichols was arrested in Memphis on the evening of Jan. 7, after officers attempted to make a traffic stop for reckless driving near the area of Raines Road and Ross Road, according to separate press releases from the Memphis Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A confrontation unfolded as the officers approached Nichols, who ran away. Another confrontation occurred when the officers pursued Nichols and ultimately apprehended him, police said. After the incident, Nichols "complained of having a shortness of breath" and was transported by ambulance to Memphis' St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, according to police.
MEMPHIS, TN
Atlanta, GA
