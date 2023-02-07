Nearly all American tea rooms were owned by women. They would often open up spare rooms in their houses or set up tables in their gardens. In the early 1900s, tea rooms were ideal for single women who desired some sort of career. Fast forward to today and the appeal of tea rooms remains. A quaint atmosphere with fine china and silverware makes for a pleasurable social experience. What really sets the tea experience apart is its emphasis on conversation and connection. Have you ever sat down with a friend only for them to be consumed with their screen over the conversation? In our world of smartphones and Zoom calls, this is becoming increasingly more common. For the perfect way to catch up with a friend after a long hiatus, here are nine tea rooms across New Jersey.

