Princeton, NJ

TAPinto.net

Newark’s Own Amiri Baraka Stripped from AP African Studies Course

Famed Newark poet Amiri Baraka was one of the major forces in the Black Arts movement of the 1960s and 70s. So it made sense that Baraka was included in an initial draft of the College Board’s Course Framework for Advance Placement African American Studies issued last year. But when the final version of the framework was released last week, Baraka was among the black activists excised from the document. What happened between the first iteration of the AP African American Studies framework and the final version that led to late poet's ouster is largely unknown. But what is clear is the backlash from...
NEWARK, NJ
Princeton University

Sidney Lapidus ’59 gift to Princeton University Library opens digital access to collection of rare Revolution-era books and publications

Sidney Lapidus ’59 has donated a collection of rare Revolution-era books and publications to Princeton University as part of the Venture Forward campaign, enabling Princeton University Library (PUL) to greatly enrich the Sid Lapidus ’59 Collection on Liberty and the American Revolution. The collection includes more than 2,700...
PRINCETON, NJ
Princeton University

Visual Arts Program at the Lewis Center for the Arts presents a screening of student work in film, video, and digital animation

Work from fall 2022 courses in digital animation and narrative and documentary filmmaking. The Visual Arts Program at Princeton University’s Lewis Center for the Arts will present a screening of 32 short student films created in the fall 2022 semester courses “Documentary Filmmaking I” taught by Bent-Jorgen Perlmutt, “Digital Animation” taught by Tim Szetela, and “Narrative Filmmaking I and II” taught by Moon Molson. The documentary films will be screened on Wednesday, February 22, followed by animated and narrative films on Thursday, February 23. Both screenings begin at 7:30 p.m. in the James Stewart Film Theater, located on the first floor of 185 Nassau Street. Refreshments will be served on both evenings. The events are free and open to the public; no tickets are required. The Film Theater is an accessible venue. Guests in need of access accommodations are invited to contact the Lewis Center at LewisCenter@princeton.edu at least one week prior to the event date.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Princeton sophomore Jaqueline Gonzalez dies following prolonged illness

Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911. Jaqueline “Jaki” Gonzalez ’25 died...
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Essex County Exec DiVincenzo Responds to Attempt to Ban Books in Glen Ridge

GLEN RIDGE, NJ - A group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. The Glen Ridge Library Director has made the decision to keep the books on the shelves.  Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo issued a statement in support of the Library Director's decision to keep the books on the shelves. His statement reads:  “I strongly support the Glen Ridge Library Director’s decision to keep LGBTQ-themed books on the shelves of the Glen Ridge Public Library. Having access to and reading an LGBTQ-themed book has the power to promote understanding and respect. Recently, there have been far too many local episodes that are dividing our community. Let’s learn from our differences, overcome these obstacles and come together as one united Essex County.” There is meeting of the Glen Ridge Library Board tonight at the Ridgewood Ave. school at 8 p.m. at which time the issue will be addressed. Related article: "Citizens Defending Education" Attempts to Ban Books in Glen Ridge, Community Responds Tonight  
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
thedigestonline.com

10 Tea Houses in New Jersey to Explore

Nearly all American tea rooms were owned by women. They would often open up spare rooms in their houses or set up tables in their gardens. In the early 1900s, tea rooms were ideal for single women who desired some sort of career. Fast forward to today and the appeal of tea rooms remains. A quaint atmosphere with fine china and silverware makes for a pleasurable social experience. What really sets the tea experience apart is its emphasis on conversation and connection. Have you ever sat down with a friend only for them to be consumed with their screen over the conversation? In our world of smartphones and Zoom calls, this is becoming increasingly more common. For the perfect way to catch up with a friend after a long hiatus, here are nine tea rooms across New Jersey.
PRINCETON, NJ
pix11.com

NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials

The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, authorities said Wednesday, leaving a community in mourning and investigators searching for answers. NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials. The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?

The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Former Hunterdon Central BOE President Responds to Allegations of Nepotism in Hiring of New Math Teacher

FLEMINGTON, NJ - Former Hunterdon Central Regional School District Board of Education president Vincent Panico responded to allegations from residents and staff that his wife, new math teacher Amanda Panico, was hired because of her connections, saying the allegation is "unacceptable." "Dr. Panico, an adjunct college professor with private industry experience, has earned her doctorate degree and diversified her career solely based on her abilities and merit," he said in a statement. "Any suggestion that her success or salary is due to help from myself or her father is not only deeply offensive, but it reinforces a misogynistic belief that a...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
pix11.com

Black-owned Jefferson’s Cafe in NJ serves up authentic soul food

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Joan and Jim Jefferson, two Black restauranteurs behind “Jefferson’s Cafe” in New Jersey, have made a lasting impact on the community. The successful establishment has been running for 38 years and is a great spot to check out for those who love soul food. New York Living’s Kiran Dhillon was live in Montclair, New Jersey with an inside scoop of the restaurant.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Wu-Tang Clan rapper to open cannabis lounge in N.J.

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider, NJ.com’s B2B cannabis industry trade journal and events vertical, is hosting the state’s first major business conference on March 8. Tickets are limited. A cannabis lounge helmed by a member of the famed rap group Wu-Tang Clan is set to come to...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

One of 2 N.J. women missing for a month is found, officials say

One of two New Jersey women who have been missing for a month has been located, authorities said. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was found Tuesday, the Morris County Prosecutor’s said Wednesday. The whereabouts of Glover’s girlfriend — Destiny Owens, of East Orange, — are still unknown, according to Owens’...
MORRISTOWN, NJ

