Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
I-78 Westbound Lane Closures This Afternoon for Emergency Bridge Repairs in BedminsterMorristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
Sayreville Mom Wins Award for Writing Children's BookBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
3 of Our Favorite Axe-Trowing Spots in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerCherry Hill, NJ
Newark’s Own Amiri Baraka Stripped from AP African Studies Course
Famed Newark poet Amiri Baraka was one of the major forces in the Black Arts movement of the 1960s and 70s. So it made sense that Baraka was included in an initial draft of the College Board’s Course Framework for Advance Placement African American Studies issued last year. But when the final version of the framework was released last week, Baraka was among the black activists excised from the document. What happened between the first iteration of the AP African American Studies framework and the final version that led to late poet's ouster is largely unknown. But what is clear is the backlash from...
Princeton University
Sidney Lapidus ’59 gift to Princeton University Library opens digital access to collection of rare Revolution-era books and publications
Sidney Lapidus ’59 has donated a collection of rare Revolution-era books and publications to Princeton University as part of the Venture Forward campaign, enabling Princeton University Library (PUL) to greatly enrich the Sid Lapidus ’59 Collection on Liberty and the American Revolution. The collection includes more than 2,700...
Mom of girl targeted for killing lanternflies to speak at N.J. town hall on racial bias
When Helen Archontou, the chief executive officer of the YWCA of Northern New Jersey, heard 9-year-old Bobbi Wilson’s story last fall, she shared it with her son and daughter, who are the same age as the Essex County girl. Bobbi’s family accused a neighbor of racial bias last year...
Students tell of Black-brown tensions at Newark school ahead of town hall meeting
The Newark School of Global Studies is a public high school that opened two years ago as what the district described as “a place where a diverse student body converges with no borders.”. But the convergence of Black students and a largely Latino student body and staff have been...
Princeton University
Visual Arts Program at the Lewis Center for the Arts presents a screening of student work in film, video, and digital animation
Work from fall 2022 courses in digital animation and narrative and documentary filmmaking. The Visual Arts Program at Princeton University’s Lewis Center for the Arts will present a screening of 32 short student films created in the fall 2022 semester courses “Documentary Filmmaking I” taught by Bent-Jorgen Perlmutt, “Digital Animation” taught by Tim Szetela, and “Narrative Filmmaking I and II” taught by Moon Molson. The documentary films will be screened on Wednesday, February 22, followed by animated and narrative films on Thursday, February 23. Both screenings begin at 7:30 p.m. in the James Stewart Film Theater, located on the first floor of 185 Nassau Street. Refreshments will be served on both evenings. The events are free and open to the public; no tickets are required. The Film Theater is an accessible venue. Guests in need of access accommodations are invited to contact the Lewis Center at LewisCenter@princeton.edu at least one week prior to the event date.
Daily Princetonian
Princeton sophomore Jaqueline Gonzalez dies following prolonged illness
Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911. Jaqueline “Jaki” Gonzalez ’25 died...
Essex County Exec DiVincenzo Responds to Attempt to Ban Books in Glen Ridge
GLEN RIDGE, NJ - A group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. The Glen Ridge Library Director has made the decision to keep the books on the shelves. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo issued a statement in support of the Library Director's decision to keep the books on the shelves. His statement reads: “I strongly support the Glen Ridge Library Director’s decision to keep LGBTQ-themed books on the shelves of the Glen Ridge Public Library. Having access to and reading an LGBTQ-themed book has the power to promote understanding and respect. Recently, there have been far too many local episodes that are dividing our community. Let’s learn from our differences, overcome these obstacles and come together as one united Essex County.” There is meeting of the Glen Ridge Library Board tonight at the Ridgewood Ave. school at 8 p.m. at which time the issue will be addressed. Related article: "Citizens Defending Education" Attempts to Ban Books in Glen Ridge, Community Responds Tonight
thedigestonline.com
10 Tea Houses in New Jersey to Explore
Nearly all American tea rooms were owned by women. They would often open up spare rooms in their houses or set up tables in their gardens. In the early 1900s, tea rooms were ideal for single women who desired some sort of career. Fast forward to today and the appeal of tea rooms remains. A quaint atmosphere with fine china and silverware makes for a pleasurable social experience. What really sets the tea experience apart is its emphasis on conversation and connection. Have you ever sat down with a friend only for them to be consumed with their screen over the conversation? In our world of smartphones and Zoom calls, this is becoming increasingly more common. For the perfect way to catch up with a friend after a long hiatus, here are nine tea rooms across New Jersey.
pix11.com
NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials
The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, authorities said Wednesday, leaving a community in mourning and investigators searching for answers. NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials. The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten...
N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?
The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
Celebrated 142-Year-Old New Jersey Church Sadly Faces Demolition
We have so many historic buildings in New Jersey. Many of them go back hundreds and hundreds of years. Many of these buildings are churches. My church was established in 1882. This is such an amazing building situated in the quaint little town of Island Heights. Another beautiful church that...
Lawrence Township Police Department hires seven new officers
Seven new police officers, including one who was a police officer with the New York City Police Department, have joined the ranks of the Lawrence Township Police Department, according to Police Chief Christopher Longo. Five of the newly-hired police officers will attend a police academy for basic police officer training....
Former Hunterdon Central BOE President Responds to Allegations of Nepotism in Hiring of New Math Teacher
FLEMINGTON, NJ - Former Hunterdon Central Regional School District Board of Education president Vincent Panico responded to allegations from residents and staff that his wife, new math teacher Amanda Panico, was hired because of her connections, saying the allegation is "unacceptable." "Dr. Panico, an adjunct college professor with private industry experience, has earned her doctorate degree and diversified her career solely based on her abilities and merit," he said in a statement. "Any suggestion that her success or salary is due to help from myself or her father is not only deeply offensive, but it reinforces a misogynistic belief that a...
News 12
Investigation into slain Sayreville council member shifts to her Newark church
Questions remain surrounding the shooting death of a Republican Sayreville council member. News 12 New Jersey has learned that investigators are now focusing on the Newark church that Eunice Dwumfour attended along with Sayreville Council President Christian Onuoha. Dwumfour was shot multiple times on Feb. 1 while sitting in her...
5 Mercer County Bagel Shops Have Been Ranked As Best In All Of NJ
I love when we find out about different national holidays that come up, just as National Bagel Day. In celebration of National Bagel Day, NJ.com makes a list of the best bagels in the state and ranks them accordingly. I swear, there’s no better place to spend National Bagel Day...
pix11.com
Black-owned Jefferson’s Cafe in NJ serves up authentic soul food
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Joan and Jim Jefferson, two Black restauranteurs behind “Jefferson’s Cafe” in New Jersey, have made a lasting impact on the community. The successful establishment has been running for 38 years and is a great spot to check out for those who love soul food. New York Living’s Kiran Dhillon was live in Montclair, New Jersey with an inside scoop of the restaurant.
Wu-Tang Clan rapper to open cannabis lounge in N.J.
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider, NJ.com’s B2B cannabis industry trade journal and events vertical, is hosting the state’s first major business conference on March 8. Tickets are limited. A cannabis lounge helmed by a member of the famed rap group Wu-Tang Clan is set to come to...
Anger and grief after death of 14-year-old NJ high school student
BERKELEY — Some students at Central Regional High School walked out of their classes on Wednesday, as the community has been in turmoil since a 14-year-old freshman took her own life last week. Adriana Kuch died from suicide on Feb. 3, according to family members in tribute on social...
Bent Iron Brewery Being Built in Hamilton Township, NJ
Oh, you're going to love this news if you're a beer drinker. There's a new brewery being built in Hamilton Township (Mercer County), according to Mayor Jeff Martin's social media. It will be the very FIRST brewery in town. I love the name. It's called the Bent Iron Brewing Company....
One of 2 N.J. women missing for a month is found, officials say
One of two New Jersey women who have been missing for a month has been located, authorities said. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was found Tuesday, the Morris County Prosecutor’s said Wednesday. The whereabouts of Glover’s girlfriend — Destiny Owens, of East Orange, — are still unknown, according to Owens’...
