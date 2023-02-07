Read full article on original website
Tesla Rally Continues Unabated Above $200 Mark: What's Driving Shares Higher Today
Tesla Inc. TSLA stock is extending its dream run and traded solidly higher in premarket trading on Thursday. Rally Accelerates: Shares of the Elon Musk-led company have been on a tear since the start of the year. On Wednesday, it bucked the tech industry-wide pullback and ended 2.28% higher, at $201.29, breaching the $200 psychological resistance for the first time since Nov. 7, 2022.
Why Uber Shares Are Falling
Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) shares are trading lower by 3.96% to $34.47 Friday afternoon possibly in sympathy with Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT), who issued first-quarter revenue guidance below analyst estimates. See Also: Hey, Lyft, Uber Has You Beat: 4 Analysts Discuss Weak Guidance, Q4 Earnings Miss What Else? Our Benzinga team reported Lyft partially blamed $201.3 million in stock-based compensation and related payroll tax expenses, as well as restructuring charges related to its recent wave of layoffs for the earnings miss. Looking ahead, Lyft guided for first-quarter revenue of $975 million, up from $876 million a year ago but well short of analyst estimates of $1.09 billion...Read More According to data from Benzinga Pro, Uber has a 52-week high of $38.65 and a 52-week low of $19.90. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Why Cloudflare Stock Is Rising After Hours
Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) shares are trading higher in Thursday’s after-hours session after the software company reported better-than-expected financial results, showing strong top-line growth. What Happened: Cloudflare said fourth-quarter revenue increased 42% year-over-year to $274.7 million, which beat consensus estimates of $274.02 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 6 cents per share, which beat estimates of 4 cents per share. Net cash flow from operating activities totaled $78.1 million, up from $40.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Free cash flow came in at $33.7 million. Cloudflare ended the quarter with cash, equivalents, and available securities for sale of $1.649 billion. “During...
Dow Rises Over 50 Points; Crude Oil Up 2%
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.25% to 33,783.85 while the NASDAQ fell 1.14% to 11,655.07. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.22% to 4,072.54. Check This Out: Cameco Options Trader Sees Stock Rallying This Much By Friday Expiration Leading and Lagging Sectors Energy shares rose by 3.3% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL), up 22%, and KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE), up 10%. In trading on Friday, consumer discretionary shares dipped by...
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock CleanSpark Is Falling In Thursday's After-Hours Session
CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares are trading lower by 3.40% to $3.13 during Thursday's after-hours session. The company reported mixed first-quarter financial results. What Happened? CleanSpark reported quarterly losses of 46 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 62 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $27.82 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $30.01 million by 7.30%. This sales figure represents a 32.6% decrease over sales of $41.24 million in the same period last year. See Also: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Are Getting Hammered Thursday: So What's Up? The company notably recognized a net loss for the three months ended...
Dogecoin About To 'Rage Pump' With 25% Gains, Says Analyst
A pseudonymous crypto analyst said on Twitter that he is confident that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is about to ‘rage pump’. What Happened: At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.088, down 3.79% in the last 24 hours. ‘SmartContracter’ told his 220,200 followers on Twitter, “Never owned as...
Tesla Gaps Higher After Breaking This Technical Pattern: Here's Where The EV Stock May Top Out
Tesla, Inc TSLA gapped up over 3% on Thursday and continued to lift higher after the market opened. The move comes after the stock broke higher from a bull flag pattern on Wednesday, which Benzinga pointed out may happen on Monday. The bull flag pattern is created with a sharp...
Lyft, BARK And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares dipped 33% to $10.87 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 revenue guidance below analyst estimates. Several analysts, including, Keybanc, Truist Securities and DA Davidson downgraded the stock following earnings. BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) declined 12.5% to $1.7150 in pre-market trading after reporting results for the third quarter. SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) dropped 12.2% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after climbing over 35% on Thursday. SelectQuote recently reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised the lower end of...
Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Trading 8% Lower This Week
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are trading lower by 8.27% to $25,659 and 8.51% to $1,522 this week, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The move lower in several top market cap cryptos comes amid broader weakness in the cryptocurrency space after crypto exchange giant Kraken has agreed to suspend its cryptocurrency staking operations to settle charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. What Else? The SEC states that Kraken must "immediately" discontinue its crypto staking-as-a-service platform for U.S. customers and pay a $30 million penalty to settle its charges of offering unregistered securities. Our Benzinga team reported late Thursday that the settlement was reportedly approved during a...
Why These Analysts Believe YELP Can Succeed Against Negative Macroeconomic Winds
Online review aggregator Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) released fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, with very strong results that beat Street estimates. The company also posted stronger-than-expected guidance for 2023 and according to KeyBanc analysts, Yelp is "continuing its trend toward growth through product innovation and disciplined investment." The analysts didn't issue a price target for the company stock, currently valued at $33.14 and up 7.4% since the market closed on Thursday. KeyBanc maintained its Sector Weight rating for Yelp. Revenue for the fourth-quarter beat forecasts at $309 million against consensus estimates of $307 million. EBITDA of $80 million came in below consensus estimates of $81 million. Following...
Why Palantir Rival Alteryx Is Shooting Higher In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) shares are trading higher by 9.67% to $65.90 Thursday afternoon. The company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. What Happened? Alteryx reported quarterly earnings of 84 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 51 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $301.08 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $279.31 million by 7.8%. This sales figure is a marked 73.2% increase over sales of $173.81 million in the same period last year. Meanwhile, Alteryx says the GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $31.7 million, compared to the GAAP net loss attributable...
Global Payments Likely To Report Higher Quarterly Earnings, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is scheduled to release quarterly results before the opening bell on Feb. 10, 2023. Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share, up from $2.13 per share in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue might come in at $2.01 billion. Global Payments shares rose 0.1% to close at $111.64 on Thursday. Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables. Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated...
Interest Rate Watchers Prepare For Valentine's Day CPI Report
Interest rate watchers are preparing for the effects of the government’s consumer price index (CPI) report on long- and short-term bond yields. Inflation increases or decreases for January, as measured by the CPI, are being released on Feb. 14. The January jobs report was strong enough that some analysts suggest that the Federal Reserve is more likely to raise rates. An inflation rate rise for that month would add pressure for such a move and surprise a few investors. Here’s a look at that market based on the different yield charts across the spectrum of time frames. It’s impossible to predict what might...
Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Apple, Disney, Berkshire Hathaway And Why Kevin O'Leary Says 10,000 Cryptos Will Be Worthless
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The three major indexes saw their biggest weekly drop in 2023, as the markets cooled down after spiking higher in January. The Nasdaq Composite fell by 2.4%, the S&P 500 gave back 1.1%, and the Dow Industrial Average slid by 0.2% this week. On Friday, the University of Michigan reported U.S. consumer sentiment increased 2.3% on a monthly basis in February and is now 5.7% higher than a year ago. This followed remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday. Powell said U.S....
Newell Brands' Highlights: Q4 Earnings Beat, Management Overhaul, Sluggish Outlook & More
Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 18.5% year-on-year to $2.29 billion, beating the consensus of $2.23 billion. Gross margin for the quarter contracted 350 basis points to 26.3%, and the gross profit decreased 28.3% to $600 million. Operating loss for the quarter totaled $(273) million compared to an income of $170 million last year. The company held $287 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Adjusted EPS of $0.16 beat the analyst consensus of $0.11. "The business continued to be impacted by a tough operating environment, including slowing consumer demand for general merchandise categories, as well as inventory reductions...
Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Offering Great Entry Point And Long-Term Fundamentals
Waiting for a great trade can take time. The wait is over for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) as it is at a great buying point right now. Here's why. The Trade Setup Going back to 2009, except for the quick "COVID" selloff in 2020, ADP is in a long-term rising channel. The price tends to fall 15% to 20% and then rally back to the highs of the channel. The rallies back to the top of the channel have been 25% or much more, depending on how long the trade is held. Chart source: TradingView ADP is at the bottom of the channel right...
Affirm Earnings Came In Cold: What Do Analysts Think About The Stock Now?
Affirm issued a loss per share of $1.10 for its fiscal second quarter of 2023, and reported revenues of $400 million. Here's what analysts at RBC Capital Markets, and DA Davidson think about the company's earnings. Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM topped off the earnings season for “buy now, pay later”...
After-Hours Alert: Why Lyft Shares Are Crashing
Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued weak guidance. What Happened: Lyft said fourth-quarter revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $1.18 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.16 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Lyft said active riders were up 8.7% year-over-year in the quarter to 20.36 million. Revenue per active ride jumped 11.5% year-over-year to $57.72. In the last quarter, the growth rate was 13.7%. "In Q4 we achieved the highest revenues in our company's history, and we outperformed guidance on Adjusted EBITDA excluding the action we took to strengthen our insurance reserves," said Elaine Paul, CFO of Lyft. "Our Q1 guidance is the result of seasonality and lower prices, including less Prime Time. Additionally, our different insurance renewal timing puts differently timed pressure on our P&L." Lyft sees first-quarter revenue of approximately $975 million versus estimates of $1.09 billion. LYFT Price Action: Lyft has a 52-week high of $45.65 and a 52-week low of $9.66. The stock was down 22.9% at $12.49 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro. Photo: courtesy of Lyft. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Shutterstock Analyst Bumps Up Price Target By 45% As AI Gains Steam
Needham analyst reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE: SSTK) and raised the price target from $62 to $90. In Q4, Enterprise grew 30% Y/Y on a constant currency basis, putting an exclamation mark on the acceleration from -2% contraction in '20, to +10% constant currency growth in '21 to +20% in '22, noted the analyst. Growth is being driven by multi-asset subscriptions, multiple Computer Vision deals (generative AI), strong momentum in studios/editorial and benefits from M&A. Despite these growth tailwinds, the analyst forecasts Enterprise growth to decelerate in '23E to high single digits on a constant currency basis. The most important thing the analyst...
Expedia Stock Is Diving After Hours: What's Going On?
Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results that were negatively impacted by severe weather. What Happened: Expedia reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.618 billion, up 15% year-over-year, driven by growth across the company. The online travel agency company reported quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.65 per share. Expedia noted that it experienced "friction" from transforming its business model and technology platform, but demand remained strong. "While our Q4 results were negatively impacted by severe weather, demand was otherwise strong and accelerating, and has been markedly stronger since the start of the...
