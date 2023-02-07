Read full article on original website
Capital Murder Suspect Turns Gun on Himself During Police ChaseBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
City of Birmingham aims to reduce effects of fines and fees
Birmingham is aiming to reduce the effects of municipal fines and fees on residents, the city announced Thursday.
Birmingham organizations work to provide rental, housing assistance
Many people in Birmingham are facing the troubling reality of not being able to afford a place to live, but city leaders and other organizations said rental and housing assistance are in place to help.
Some Birmingham students dodge trains and cars to walk to school. More buses could help
When it’s time for school, Brittany Taylor’s kids can’t hop on the bus. They have to walk. On a chilly morning in January, she bundles her kids up in thick coats, hats and gloves before they start their walk on Birmingham’s east side. Her kids Brandon and Kaleb are 10 and 6, respectively. Brandon, a 4th grader, says he looks forward to P.E. It motivates him as he braves the 35-degree weather, which might as well be glacial in Alabama.
birminghamtimes.com
MAX Transit, Birmingham Moms Unveil Black History Month Bus Wrap
This is another installment in The Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series “Beyond the Violence: What can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. After battling with “major depression” for the past three months, Felicia Morgan got a much-welcomed lift on Tuesday,...
Jefferson County approves $5 million toward building Uptown amphitheater in Birmingham
The Jefferson County Commission this morning approved the county’s share of funding for a planned new $50 million, 9,000-seat amphitheater at the site of the demolished former Carraway hospital in Birmingham. The county voted to spend $5 million toward the cost of building The Star at Uptown amphitheater just...
Police asking for assistance with 2022 homicide
Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help regarding a 2022 homicide.
2 Alabama men sentenced in scheme to ‘straw purchase’ firearms
Two Alabama men were sentenced Tuesday in a scheme to "straw purchase" firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.
For the third time in 20 years Birmingham Water Works Board fights in court to keep control of the utility
A March ruling in Jefferson County Circuit Court could determine whether the Birmingham City Council votes on taking over the Birmingham Water Works (BWWB) or if the utility has succeeded in blocking that action. If the BWWB succeeds, that would be the third time the utility has thwarted the same...
Midnight in Mulga: How an Alabama man froze to death inside his family home
He suffered in silence.
Sheriah Gibson is Making Black History as an Entrepreneur and Community Leader
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
200 students stage walkout at Alabama high school in protest over Black History Month program
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Over 200 students at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa County participated in a walkout protest Wednesday following controversy involving a Black History Month program. Students claim that school administration told them their student-run Black History Month program could not reference anything that happened before the 1970s, including slavery, the Black […]
passporttoeden.com
8 Best Coffee Shops In Birmingham Alabama
A spell of coffee has landed in Birmingham, Alabama. Birmingham coffee purveyors (most of whom are new to the craft coffee scene) brew; fresh enthusiasm for coffee brims. Cafes charm quiet spaces in downtown, Five Points South, and Woodlawn. Birmingham has entered its third wave coffee era. So whether you...
Alabama Teachers and Parents Voice Frustration Over Cancellation of Author Derrick Barnes’ Visit for Black History Month
Award-winning children’s book author Derrick Barnes had his invitation to speak and read his books at an Alabama school rescinded and many are not happy about it. Barnes, whose books feature Black children, had his scheduled visit to three Hoover City Schools, a school system just south of Birmingham, Alabama, canceled by school officials. According to CNN, Barnes’ it was due to contract issues and a parent’s concern regarding Barnes’ social media posts.
Commission Sets Hearing on Funding for Downtown Amphitheater
Birmingham is one step closer to having an amphitheater in The Star Uptown development after commissioners placed a public hearing on the matter on the agenda of Thursday’s Jefferson County Commission meeting. Commission President Jimmie Stephens presented the resolution at the commission’s committee meeting Tuesday. It calls for a...
Alabama high school teacher charged with distributing obscene material of a child
A Lincoln High School teacher was arrested Thursday morning at his Hoover home. Owen Hardin Stallworth III, 27, is charged with distribution of obscene material of a child. School officials said Thursday afternoon he is no longer employed by the system. He was taken into custody as part of an...
Courthouse News Service
Birmingham suing over infrastructure fraud
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal court in Alabama remanded the city of Birmingham’s fraud lawsuit against a company that falsely promised it $100 million in energy savings that were never realized in exchange for $61 million in capital improvements, plus another $525,000 yearly for 18 years. A Jefferson County court will hear the claims instead.
birminghamtimes.com
How Chris Burson Turned His Floral Company Into a Community Love Fest
At age 6, Christopher Burson got his first job at a Birmingham funeral home and was immediately enamored with the flowers. “The beauty, the smell, the color, and the different sizes,” he said. “I don’t have a favorite flower; I love them all. They all have their purpose. God made them for us to enjoy. They’re just another way of Him showing His creativity and His beauty.”
wbrc.com
Bryan Elem. School head custodian surprised with car purchased by staff
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Karen Trotter is the head custodian at Bryan Elementary School. She has been a member of staff at the school since 2005. Her colleagues say she is a hard worker and everyone loves her. So when her truck was lost in a fire last week, it...
wvtm13.com
Man suspected of killing pregnant woman in Birmingham died in hospital
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: Feb. 9:. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported Andrew Goldsmith IV died at UAB Hospital in the early morning hours of Feb. 9. ------------------------------------------------ Police say Andrew Goldsmith was captured during a chase overnight. Goldsmith is suspected of killing a pregnant mother and...
What is going on at Nana Funks? Birmingham wants to know
Over the last few days, many questions have been asked about the future of a popular Birmingham club, but few answers have been given.
