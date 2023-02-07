Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What's That Smell Downtown? A Look Inside The Rib RoomCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Major discount retail store opening another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersFort Smith, AR
Man Who Could Not Pay $100 Bail Starved To Death In Jail, Family Sues. Why The Treatment?Chibuzo NwachukuSebastian County, AR
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.Fatim HemrajVan Buren, AR
Another Fort Smith Restaurant Vanished, What Happens Next?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Related
talkbusiness.net
Legislature approves $55.3 million in broadband contracts, Cox gets largest for Logan County
Arkansas lawmakers approved Thursday (Feb. 8) eight broadband projects and administrative costs worth $55.3 million as part of American Rescue Plan spending. The funding will cover broadband projects in Ashley, Baxter, Chicot, Clark, Columbia, Hot Spring, Logan and Lonoke counties as well as administrative costs. Cox Communications said its partnership...
Arkansas lawmakers approve $55 million in funding for internet in Logan County
Arkansas lawmakers approve the use of more than $55 million to bring internet to underserved parts of the state.
Springdale man sentenced to 15 years in prison for guns possession
A Springdale man described as an "armed career criminal" was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Thursday for firearms possession.
Trials against Mauricio Torres, Arkansas man accused of killing his son
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Mauricio Torres' third capital murder trial for the death of his six-year-old son began on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 8:30 a.m. The trial comes after the Arkansas Supreme Court had dismissed the Benton County Circuit Court's petition to uphold Mauricio Torres' guilty conviction in his son's death.
KTLO
Springdale woman sentenced to over 11 years for drug trafficking
FAYETTEVILLE — A Springdale woman was sentenced Thursday to 137 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville. According to court...
Fort Smith fire chief dies of cancer, City considering it line of duty death
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Spanish version: Para español haga click aqui. The Fort Smith Fire Department (FSFD) is mourning the loss of its Fire Chief, Phil Christensen. The City of Fort Smith says Chief Christensen battled cancer for the last nine months and his death will be considered a line-of-duty death.
Fort Smith Fire chief dies from cancer
Fire Chief Phil Christensen passed after a nine-month battle with cancer. His death is said to be tied to his line of work, according to a Facebook post. Chief Christensen's death will be considered a Line of Duty death, the press release states.
New ordinance to prohibit sale of animals in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors voted unanimously on Feb. 7 to approve an ordinance which will prohibit the "transfer" of animals within the corporate limits of the city. According to the new ordinance, "no person or entity shall sell, trade, offer as gift, or...
KHBS
Van Buren police officer drags shooting victim to safety
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren police officer dragged a man to safety during a shooting earlier this week. Body camera video shows Officer Kylie Ardemagni arriving in a neighborhood on Henry St. Wednesday night. She was the first to arrive. "There was so much unknown and not...
Fayetteville man sentenced to more than 10 years for heroin trafficking, firearms possession
A Fayetteville man was sentenced on Feb. 10 to more than 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Arkansas.
KHBS
Oklahoma sues company that had started construction on new Sallisaw Veterans Home
SALLISAW, Okla. — Oklahoma is suing the company that had been building the new Sallisaw Veterans Home, the state's Department of Veterans Affairs announced Thursday. The department is seeking $21 million in damages from the construction company. The company made significant mistakes during construction and parts of the building...
One injured in Fort Smith house fire
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Spanish version: Para Español haga click aqui. The Fort Smith Fire Department (FSFD) responded to a house fire on N. 36th St. Battalion Chief Graves says they responded to the fire at 1:04 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, and one person was reported injured.
Fort Smith man accused of possessing explosives arrested by FBI in Austin
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The FBI has confirmed that a Fort Smith man accused of several charges including possessing unauthorized bombs found in his home has been arrested in Texas. According to Connor Hagan with the FBI in Little Rock, Neil Mehta was arrested by federal agents in Austin...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Three promoted to Community President
STUTTGART, AR – The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville announces the promotion of three employees to the role of Community President, where they will oversee retail and lending operations in growing markets across the state. “A hallmark of a successful organization...
Fayetteville approves $2 million for Childcare Assistance Program
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An additional $1.5 million has been allocated for the City of Fayetteville’s Childcare Assistance Program. This program launched in December 2022 with an original appropriation of $500,000 from the City’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. At its Feb. 7 meeting, City Council voted...
Islamic Center of NWA collects donations for Turkey and Syria
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With more than 20,000 people who lost their lives and thousands more injured or without their homes, the Northwest Arkansas community is coming together to collect donations that will be sent to Turkey and Syria next week. The Islamic Center of Northwest Arkansas spent Friday collecting...
Scammer going door to door in Springdale 'testing water'
SPRINGDALE, Ark — A post from the Springdale Water Utilities social media warns residents to be on guard after receiving "reports from customers about someone pretending to be an employee ... and asking to go into their homes to test their water." The scammer is purportedly even offering the...
February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness month, here is a list of warning signs
ARKANSAS, USA — Spanish version: Para español haga click aqui. February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness month and Peace at Home Family Shelter (PAHFS) is sharing warning signs of dating abuse. PAHFS is a nonprofit organization in Fayetteville that provides free services to victims of domestic violence. Their...
Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
Four injured in Van Buren shooting including suspected shooter
Van Buren police are investigating after a shooting was reported in the city on Wednesday afternoon.
5NEWS
Fort Smith, AR
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Fort Smith local newshttps://www.5newsonline.com/
Comments / 1