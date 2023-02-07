ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren, AR

talkbusiness.net

Legislature approves $55.3 million in broadband contracts, Cox gets largest for Logan County

Arkansas lawmakers approved Thursday (Feb. 8) eight broadband projects and administrative costs worth $55.3 million as part of American Rescue Plan spending. The funding will cover broadband projects in Ashley, Baxter, Chicot, Clark, Columbia, Hot Spring, Logan and Lonoke counties as well as administrative costs. Cox Communications said its partnership...
LOGAN COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Springdale woman sentenced to over 11 years for drug trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE — A Springdale woman was sentenced Thursday to 137 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville. According to court...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

New ordinance to prohibit sale of animals in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors voted unanimously on Feb. 7 to approve an ordinance which will prohibit the "transfer" of animals within the corporate limits of the city. According to the new ordinance, "no person or entity shall sell, trade, offer as gift, or...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Van Buren police officer drags shooting victim to safety

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren police officer dragged a man to safety during a shooting earlier this week. Body camera video shows Officer Kylie Ardemagni arriving in a neighborhood on Henry St. Wednesday night. She was the first to arrive. "There was so much unknown and not...
VAN BUREN, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Fayetteville man sentenced to more than 10 years for heroin trafficking, firearms possession

A Fayetteville man was sentenced on Feb. 10 to more than 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Arkansas.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

One injured in Fort Smith house fire

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Spanish version: Para Español haga click aqui. The Fort Smith Fire Department (FSFD) responded to a house fire on N. 36th St. Battalion Chief Graves says they responded to the fire at 1:04 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, and one person was reported injured.
FORT SMITH, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Three promoted to Community President

STUTTGART, AR – The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville announces the promotion of three employees to the role of Community President, where they will oversee retail and lending operations in growing markets across the state. “A hallmark of a successful organization...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Islamic Center of NWA collects donations for Turkey and Syria

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With more than 20,000 people who lost their lives and thousands more injured or without their homes, the Northwest Arkansas community is coming together to collect donations that will be sent to Turkey and Syria next week. The Islamic Center of Northwest Arkansas spent Friday collecting...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Scammer going door to door in Springdale 'testing water'

SPRINGDALE, Ark — A post from the Springdale Water Utilities social media warns residents to be on guard after receiving "reports from customers about someone pretending to be an employee ... and asking to go into their homes to test their water." The scammer is purportedly even offering the...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

5NEWS

