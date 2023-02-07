Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Staying mild, wet weather on tap in the first half of the new week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Above-average temperatures will be settling in for the next few days, along with weather that is more typical of early spring, rather than the mid to late winter. Have the umbrella handy for Valentine’s Day evening & night, while the snow shovel could be necessary later in the week with a possible winter storm.
Legal, responsible ways to bet on sports in Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sports betting is vastly illegal across Wisconsin, but if you want to place any bets, the only legal means to do so in Wisconsin is at Oneida Casino in Green Bay. They have an app, but it does have limitations on how much you can bet....
Central Wisconsin dairy producers announced to compete in U.S. Cheese Championships
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Central Wisconsin cheese and dairy manufacturers are set to compete for the coveted title of U.S. Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest®. A total of 13 companies and cooperatives have submitted entries to be evaluated Feb. 21-23 at the Resch Expo...
Marshfield Clinic study finds over 1,000 snowmobile injuries in five-year span
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - From November 2013-April 2018, the Marshfield Clinic found 1,013 people suffered snowmobile-related injuries throughout central Wisconsin. But that may not tell the whole story, they only estimate 20% of injuries being reported. “By not reporting, we’re not getting the full scope of what’s happening out there,”...
Gov. Evers to crack down on reckless, drunk driving
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday his initiatives in the 2023-25 budget designed to combat reckless driving across the state, promote safer driving, and keep streets and communities safe. The governor’s plan includes measures to help communities re-engineer roads to improve the safety of motorists, pedestrians, and...
Wisconsin Public Service hosts electricity education clinic for local scouts
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Some electrifying boy scouts earned their merit badges with the help of Wisconsin Public Service on Saturday. The WPS electricity merit badge clinic teaches the scouts how to safely use electricity and circuits. “Our Wisconsin Public Service team is really excited that we’re able to host...
Former SPASH coach Anderson named as part of WBCA Hall of Fame class
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced their 2023 Hall of Fame class, inducting 32 new members. Part of the class included former SPASH boys’ coach Scott Anderson. Anderson coaches at Stevens Point for nine seasons, leading the Panthers to three state titles. Notable...
Gov. Evers, DHS implement next phase of 988 lifeline plan
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Following Gov. Evers’ declaration that 2023 is the Year of Mental Health, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday the implementation of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in Wisconsin is moving to its next phase. The plan is a year-long, multimedia campaign to...
Toxic Shock Syndrome survivor shares her near-death experience
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin did not have a reported case of toxic shock syndrome since 2011, but state health officials reported 5 cases since last July. Michelle Alberts recalls a week in June 2007 when she was battling what she thought was just a case of the flu. After a few days, she consulted her doctor and was rushed to the E.R. where she fell into a week-long coma. She was diagnosed with a rare case of toxic shock syndrome (TSS).
