Legal, responsible ways to bet on sports in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sports betting is vastly illegal across Wisconsin, but if you want to place any bets, the only legal means to do so in Wisconsin is at Oneida Casino in Green Bay. They have an app, but it does have limitations on how much you can bet....
Gov. Evers to crack down on reckless, drunk driving

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday his initiatives in the 2023-25 budget designed to combat reckless driving across the state, promote safer driving, and keep streets and communities safe. The governor’s plan includes measures to help communities re-engineer roads to improve the safety of motorists, pedestrians, and...
Former SPASH coach Anderson named as part of WBCA Hall of Fame class

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced their 2023 Hall of Fame class, inducting 32 new members. Part of the class included former SPASH boys’ coach Scott Anderson. Anderson coaches at Stevens Point for nine seasons, leading the Panthers to three state titles. Notable...
Gov. Evers, DHS implement next phase of 988 lifeline plan

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Following Gov. Evers’ declaration that 2023 is the Year of Mental Health, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday the implementation of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in Wisconsin is moving to its next phase. The plan is a year-long, multimedia campaign to...
Toxic Shock Syndrome survivor shares her near-death experience

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin did not have a reported case of toxic shock syndrome since 2011, but state health officials reported 5 cases since last July. Michelle Alberts recalls a week in June 2007 when she was battling what she thought was just a case of the flu. After a few days, she consulted her doctor and was rushed to the E.R. where she fell into a week-long coma. She was diagnosed with a rare case of toxic shock syndrome (TSS).
