AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary J. Purdy, 83, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, Monday, February 6, 2023, at her home. Mary was born August 21, 1939, in Syracuse, New York, a daughter of the late Angelo and Rose D’Agostino Oliver and came to the Youngstown area in 1952.

AUSTINTOWN, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO