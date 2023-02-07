Read full article on original website
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
A train derailed in northeast Ohio, sparking a huge fire.Sherif SaadEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
William Eugene Merlino, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Eugene Merlino, 83, of 2780 Orchard Avenue SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 9:22 a.m., at his residence, following complications from an extended illness. He was born July 18, 1939, in Warren, Ohio, the son of John and Margaret...
Peggy Jo Warmoth, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy Jo Warmoth, 71, of Youngstown, died early Saturday, February 11, 2023, at her residence. Peggy was born January 6, 1952, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Wilbur and Harriett (Waters) Warmoth and was a lifelong area resident. She graduated from Austintown Fitch High...
William P. Hering, Jr., Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William P. Hering, Jr., 77, of Andover, Ohio, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at UH Conneaut Medical Center. He was born March 5, 1945, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of William P. Hering, Sr. and Helena (Jicha). He was a graduate of Maple Heights High...
Mary J. Purdy, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary J. Purdy, 83, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, Monday, February 6, 2023, at her home. Mary was born August 21, 1939, in Syracuse, New York, a daughter of the late Angelo and Rose D’Agostino Oliver and came to the Youngstown area in 1952.
June B. Roller, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June B. Roller, 95, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Warren, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at The Sheridan at Lakewood Ranch Assisted Living. She was born June 10, 1927 in New Middletown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Albert L. Baun and the...
Alan Lee Naylor, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alan Lee Naylor, 65, of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital of Akron, Ohio. He was born on March 1, 1957, in Warren, Ohio, the son of William and Dorothy (Moore) Naylor. He was of Baptist...
James Earl Ramsey, Sr., Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Earl Ramsey, Sr., 95, formerly of Duncan Drive, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born November 11, 1927, in Youngstown, a son of the late Lorraine Ramsey and grandson of the...
George M. Kovach, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George M. Kovach, 84, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Independence Village of Avon Lake. He was born on September 27, 1938, in Niles, Ohio, a son of John and Sophie (Lastik) Kovach. George was the class valedictorian at Mineral Ridge High School. After...
Virginia Ellen Kinney, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Ellen Kinney, 78, of Columbiana, died on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Broadway Creek Senior Living, Medina. She was born on December 30, 1944, in Salem, daughter of the late Ernest and Anna Hilditch Ferris. Virginia had worked as a medical technologist at Salem...
Bernard S. “Ben” Soriano, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernard S. “Ben” Soriano, 99, of Poland, passed away early Thursday morning, February 2, 2023. Ben was born in Niles, Ohio, on October 14, 1923. He graduated from Niles McKinley High School and then worked part-time for Benada Aluminum. He spent most of...
Joseph “Jim” D’Errico, Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph “Jim” D’Errico, 40, passed away early Saturday, February 4, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. Joseph, who was often known as “Jim”, “Jimmy” or “Jimbo” by family and friends, was a lifelong Youngstown resident and a 2000 graduate of Liberty High School.
Richard T. “Dick” Mamajek, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard T. “Dick” Mamajek, 90, of Hermitage, passed away Thursday evening, February 9, 2023, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage. Mr. Mamajek was born on November 22, 1932, in Braddock, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John V. and Rosella (Meczynski) Mamajek. He...
Susan T. “Sue” (Thomas) Weisgarber, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Susan T. “Sue” Weisgarber, 83, of Sharon, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, in Sharon, Pennsylvania. Sue was born January 31, 1940, to Mary (Hogan) and William D. Thomas in Sharon, Pennsylvania. She was a member of...
Frances M. Airato, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances M. Airato, 90, passed away Wednesday evening, February 8, 2023, at Hospice House following a brief illness. Frances was born July 28, 1932, in Girard, a daughter of the late Carmelo Gugliotta and Giovannina Marisca Gugliotta and was a lifelong area resident. She was...
Robert Wilson Chambers, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Robert Wilson Chambers, age 72, passed away February 7, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. A private graveside service and interment of Robert’s ashes will be at a future date in his beloved Youngstown roots, Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests...
Mary L. Oleksa, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Oleksa, 98, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, February 1, 2023, at the Inn at Poland Way after a long and fulfilling life. Mary was born September 4, 1924, in Weathersfield, a daughter of the late Pal and Lyubo Markovich Pavesich. Mary grew up...
John “Jack” Kennedy, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. “Jack” Kennedy, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at age 94. He is survived by his children, Robert Kennedy (Barbara, deceased) of Coto de Caza, California, Sandra (Scott) Belliveau of Grove City, Ohio, Patricia (James) Fritz of Sunbury, Ohio and Edward (Linda) Kennedy of Hudson, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Kristy Kennedy (Josh Forgione), Julie Kennedy (Michael Cogar), Sara ( Chris) McKaken, Steven (Briann) Belliveau, Jacob Fritz, Zachary Fritz, Thomas Kennedy and Catherine Kennedy and five great-grandsons, Lucas McMaken, Henry Belliveau, William Belliveau, Judah Forgione and Silas Cogar.
Betty J. Thompson, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Thompson, 87, of Poland, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at her home. She was born March 12, 1935, in Youngstown, a daughter of Jess and Rose (Raupach) Strawderman and was a lifelong area-resident. She was a graduate of South High School and had...
Katherine “Kathy” Ann Paisley, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine “Kathy” Ann Paisley, 75, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Hospice House, following a courageous eight year battle with cancer. She was born April 4, 1947, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late William Rowland...
Carmen Ruth Williams, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmen Ruth Williams, 89, of Poland, was re-united with her husband Rand, on February 8, 2023, from her home in Poland. Carmen was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on July 11, 1933, the second of the three daughters of the late Charles and Katherine Blackwell Searth.
