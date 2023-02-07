ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Family of Adam Oakes sues national Delta Chi fraternity, others for $28 million

By Jakob Cordes
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JDJIo_0kfa47Z700

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The family of a VCU student killed during a hazing ritual in 2021 is now seeking $28 million in damages from the national organization behind Delta Chi, the fraternity he sought to join.

Oakes died in February 2021 of acute alcohol poisoning after he took part in a “big-little” party at an off-campus fraternity house. The party was a hazing ritual for new pledges seeking to join the fraternity, and three members, including the chapter president, were eventually convicted of hazing .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNDrm_0kfa47Z700
Adam Oakes smiling (Photo: Death Of A Pledge: The Adam Oakes Story )

The Lawsuit

Now, the Oakes family has filed a civil lawsuit against 11 members of the fraternity, an alumni advisor and the national Delta Chi fraternity itself, alleging their involvement in the wrongful death of Oakes and willful refusal to address a decades-long pattern of misconduct in their local chapters.

The three brothers who were convicted of hazing have cooperated with the Oakes family, agreeing to appear in a documentary that retells the story of Oakes’ death and highlights the dangers of hazing.

ALL 8NEWS COVERAGE: The Adam Oakes Death Investigation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lIpd9_0kfa47Z700
Death Of A Pledge: The Adam Oakes Story poster

But the suit hinges on the role of Aaron Gilbert, known to fraternity members as “fat back,” who served as the VCU chapter’s alumni advisor and has never been named in the criminal cases brought by Richmond authorities.

According to the allegations set out in the suit, Gilbert was hired not by the local chapter but by the national organization, which charged him with overseeing “risk-management responsibilities and issues directly related to the safe operations of the VCU Chapter.”

CLICK TO WATCH: Death Of A Pledge – The Adam Oakes Story

The suit alleges that Gilbert was present on the night of Oakes’ death, was aware of the hazing rituals — including dangerous drinking — that would take place later that night and did nothing to stop them.

Delta Chi National

While the role of the individual members of the fraternity in Oakes’ death is well-known as a result of the cases against them, the suit now calls for the national Delta Chi organization to be held responsible for his death as well.

They write that under the constitution used by Delta Chi national to govern local chapters, the national organization has the power to revoke the charter of local chapters at will and seize all of their assets and that the national organization has explicit rules against hazing, sexual misconduct and alcohol abuse.

‘Moment of Joy’: Adam’s Law signed by Gov. Youngkin, focused on college hazing education & transparency

Key to their claims against the organization is that Gilbert — and by extension Delta Chi national — was aware that in 2017 the VCU chapter was suspended by the college for hazing and alcohol abuse. They allege that Delta Chi national used Gilbert and their own legal counsel to lobby VCU to reinstate the chapter, which they did in 2018 after a year’s suspension.

And while Delta Chi national permanently revoked the VCU chapter’s charter in the weeks after Oakes’ death, the family writes that this was a ploy to evade responsibility for intentionally turning a blind eye to dangerous hazing rituals.

They cite at least 22 cases of serious misconduct at Delta Chi chapters across the country since 2010, including a series of five sexual assault allegations against members of the VCU chapter relating to alcohol use, none of which were disclosed to new pledges.

VCU and Adam Oakes family reach settlement, propose new model for campus Greek life

“The Fraternity Defendants have long known, or should have known, of the unparalleled dangers associated with the Big Brother ritual, hazing, the provision and misuse of alcohol and inept risk and crisis management within the VCU chapter,” they write.

The complaint requests $28 million in compensatory damages, plus treble damages if the jury finds the defendants’ misconduct to be “willful,” for a total of $84 million.

But an attorney for the family tells 8News that no price can be put on Adam Oakes’ life and that “they’ll look to the jury to compensate them fairly for their irrevocable loss.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

The Richmond Slave Trail provides valuable lessons on a dark legacy of American history

The Richmond Slave Trail is a winding two-and-half mile route from the historic Manchester docks to the old slave auction houses in Shockoe Bottom. Throughout the 1700s, enslaved people were unloaded from boats along the river and taken along this path – often still in chains -- to the auction houses downtown. Then, throughout the 1800s up until the Civil War, some were then loaded back onto boats in Richmond and shipped to be sold in cities across America.
RICHMOND, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Arrest made in fatal hit and run investigation

On January 10, 2023, Prince George County Police responded to an incident on the 21000 block of South Crater Road. A male was on foot traveling northbound on South Crater Road when an unidentified vehicle struck him from behind. A passing motorist discovered the victim on the shoulder of the roadway; he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

73K+
Followers
20K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy