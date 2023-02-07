Read full article on original website
C Hodge
4d ago
Yeah I’m a parent of a student at a D2 school and I have to say that I don’t feel that they are doing enough to prevent future issues with guns. Last week a person straight up walked into one of the schools undetected until they saw some stranger wandering the hallways!!! NOT OK. Protect our children!
4
KKTV
Knife and empty alcohol bottles found stashed in a Colorado Springs school
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Concerned parents reached out to KKTV 11 News after rumors started circulating that several items that aren’t allowed on campus were found inside the bathroom of a Colorado Springs school. A photo sent to 11 News from an anonymous viewer shows a large knife...
Man arrested after kicking officer in the face while being detained in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested at the Rockrimmon Apartments Friday night after kicking a police officer in the face while being detained, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. CSPD said they responded to the apartment complex around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a domestic violence call. Police learned a man The post Man arrested after kicking officer in the face while being detained in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra Passes Away After Falling from Bridge
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain Police Officer, and Air Force veteran Julian Becerra succumbed to his injuries tonight after falling from a bridge in Colorado Springs last week. Fountain Police Shared an update today which reads:. “It is with extreme sadness that we at the Fountain Police Department notify...
Be on the look out for this vehicle stolen out of Cañon City
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking the community to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle, Saturday afternoon on Feb. 11. CCPD says a red 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with Colorado license plate HGQ582, was stolen near 19th street in Cañon City. The theft occurred between 11 p.m. […]
Canon City police searching for three missing and endangered girls
CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Canon City Police Department is looking for three missing girls who may be attempting to go to Colorado Springs. The department issued a missing and endangered alert around 1:30 Saturday afternoon. 13-year-old Kaylee Lamb, 12-year-old Kylie Huston, and 13-year-old Love Quintana were last seen in the 700 block of Four The post Canon City police searching for three missing and endangered girls appeared first on KRDO.
FOX21News.com
Officers on scene at Walgreens for arrest of wanted felon
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is on scene at a Colorado Springs Walgreens for the arrest of a wanted felon, Saturday evening on Feb. 11. Law enforcement is responding to an incident at the Walgreens located on East Platte Avenue and North Murry Boulevard. CSPD...
KKTV
Officials searching for 3 missing girls from Canon City
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued an alert Saturday afternoon for three girls missing out of Canon City. According to CBI, Kaylee Lamb (13), Kylie Huston (12) and Love Quintana (13) were all last seen on Four Mile Parkway in Canon City on Saturday morning at around 9:45. Officials said they were last seen heading northbound toward Four Mile Ranch Golf Club and may have been heading to Colorado Springs. Officials also said they may have been picked up by an unknown male in a white Honda sedan with a spoiler on the back.
FOX21News.com
Pueblo Deputies asking for security footage
The Ukraine Aid Fund sponsored 14 Ukrainian children to visit the state of Colorado for 2 weeks. Colorado's early TABOR refunds have the IRS urging taxpayers to delay filing. Fountain PD Officer who fell from bridge on life …. Fountain PD Officer who fell from bridge on life support. Shopping...
KKTV
‘Just the presence of them alone is a great deterrent:’ Pueblo business praises D.I.C.E. unit
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials with a Colorado city say they are working to make business and visitors safer. Police in Pueblo have a new unit focusing on crimes such as trespassing, loitering, and shoplifting. In May of 2022, the Pueblo Police Department created the Directed Investigation and Community Engagement...
Man stabs wife outside Highlands Ranch Target store, sheriff's office says
A woman was stabbed in the parking lot of a Target store in Highlands Ranch Saturday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Domestic violence suspect kicks officer in face, arrested
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested following a report of domestic violence and a physical altercation with officers late Friday night on Feb. 10, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At approximately 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the Rockrimmon apartments located at 5800 Walsh Point on reports of a physical domestic […]
KKTV
One dead in motorcycle crash in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in eastern Colorado Springs. This is at Circle drive and Paseo road. Colorado Springs police tell 11 News the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. The vehicle was turning left onto Northbound North Circle Dr. when it was struck by the motorcycle according to police. Police add that the motorcycle rider was ejected during the crash.
Deputies seeking footage from Pueblo West homes
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said numerous items that were recently stolen from Pueblo West homes and businesses were recovered by Patrol Deputies in a Pueblo West home on Friday, Feb. 10. PCSO said deputies have been actively investigating a recent rash of burglaries, and recently obtained a search warrant […]
Club Q suspect was in club prior to deadly attack
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The person accused of killing five people and wounding many others at Club Q in Colorado Springs in November was inside the club that evening prior to the shooting, then left and later returned. The new information came from a motions hearing held Friday morning...
PCSO: Suspect arrested for assault after punching woman
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man has been arrested for assault charges following a fight Thursday evening on Feb. 9, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD). 42-year-old Joseph Montoya was arrested for the following charges: Shortly before 4:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Constitution Road on reports of a fight. A […]
KKTV
‘We did not act with any bias but acted appropriately,’ El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal responds to racism allegations after ranchers’ story goes viral
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Sheriff Joe Roybal is speaking only with 11 News and addressing the racism claims his office is facing. These claims stem from an article posted to Ark Republic, that say ranchers Courtney and Nicole Mallery are being forced off their Eastern El Paso Ranch because of their race.
KKTV
‘Drive Smart Colorado’ creates new safety campaigns after state sets new record for traffic-related deaths
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado set a new record for traffic-related fatalities in 2022, with El Paso County having the highest number of deaths when compared to other counties. In an effort to spread awareness on the dangers on the roads, the non-profit, Drive Smart Colorado, has created a...
One dead in Yoder house fire, animal law enforcement evacuates wolf hybrids on property
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Yoder, just east of Colorado Springs. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, crews arrived at Sengbeil Road in Yonder around 4:30 a.m. Friday. KRDO spoke with a couple neighbors in Yoder who told said the man The post One dead in Yoder house fire, animal law enforcement evacuates wolf hybrids on property appeared first on KRDO.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on North Circle Drive
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Saturday afternoon on Feb. 11. Shortly before 1:40 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of North Circle Drive and Paseo Road regarding a traffic crash. Upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle was turning left from Prairie Road […]
KKTV
Crews respond to suspected homeless campfire in Old Colorado City
OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to what they believe was a homeless campfire in an abandoned building in Old Colorado City on Friday morning. According to firefighters, the fire was small and inside an abandoned building on South 23rd Street. By 7:45 a.m., firefighters said...
Comments / 5